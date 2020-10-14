SBM Offshore N : Our experts talk shop at industry events – listen in

Ambroise Wattez, Renewable Energy Commercial Manager, presented 'Unlocking the ocean potential with floating offshore' at FOWT, the world's largest event dedicated to offshore floating wind. http://www.fowt-conferences.com/en

Listen here.

Maurits Ornstein, Business Development Manager, spoke at the Reuters Offshore and Floating Wind event early October, focusing on the industrialization of offshore wind with SBM Offshore's TLP Floater design. Read about the benefits of our wind floater.

Michiel Heuven, Regional Head of Operations North America & Caribbean, presented on growth and opportunities for subcontractors like SBM Offshore in Guyana at The Caribbean Oil & Gas Virtual Summit (CARIVS). SBM Offshore was proud to be a Gold Sponsor of the event. https://carivs.com/

Listen here.

Did you see ourPress Release?Read about the recent award of contracts for the ExxonMobil FPSO Prosperity for the next phase of the Payara development project located in the Stabroek block in Guyana.

Daniel Rowe, Group Process Safety and Technical HSE Manager - presented on 'Our Journey to More Effective Operational Risk Management for Process Safety' at a CGE Risk event in September. CGE is an organization with the goal of providing barrier based risk management software solutions to identify and manage operational, tactical and strategic risks. Listen here.