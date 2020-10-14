Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  SBM Offshore N.V    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SBM Offshore N : Our experts talk shop at industry events – listen in

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 09:25am EDT

Ambroise Wattez, Renewable Energy Commercial Manager, presented 'Unlocking the ocean potential with floating offshore' at FOWT, the world's largest event dedicated to offshore floating wind. http://www.fowt-conferences.com/en

Listen here.

Maurits Ornstein, Business Development Manager, spoke at the Reuters Offshore and Floating Wind event early October, focusing on the industrialization of offshore wind with SBM Offshore's TLP Floater design. Read about the benefits of our wind floater.

Michiel Heuven, Regional Head of Operations North America & Caribbean, presented on growth and opportunities for subcontractors like SBM Offshore in Guyana at The Caribbean Oil & Gas Virtual Summit (CARIVS). SBM Offshore was proud to be a Gold Sponsor of the event. https://carivs.com/

Listen here.

Did you see ourPress Release?Read about the recent award of contracts for the ExxonMobil FPSO Prosperity for the next phase of the Payara development project located in the Stabroek block in Guyana.

Daniel Rowe, Group Process Safety and Technical HSE Manager - presented on 'Our Journey to More Effective Operational Risk Management for Process Safety' at a CGE Risk event in September. CGE is an organization with the goal of providing barrier based risk management software solutions to identify and manage operational, tactical and strategic risks. Listen here.

Disclaimer

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 13:24:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SBM OFFSHORE N.V
09:25aSBM OFFSHORE N : Our experts talk shop at industry events – listen in
PU
10/08Former Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7 billion Iraq bribery plot
RE
10/01SBM OFFSHORE N : awarded contracts for ExxonMobil FPSO Prosperity
AQ
10/01SBM OFFSHORE N : awarded contracts for ExxonMobil FPSO Prosperity
AQ
10/01SBM Offshore awarded contracts for ExxonMobil FPSO Prosperity
GL
09/16PETROBRAS : on contracting the sixth FPSO of Buzios
AQ
09/15SBM OFFSHORE N : confirms contract negotiation for Petrobras FPSO
PU
09/15SBM OFFSHORE N : confirms contract negotiation for Petrobras FPSO
AQ
09/15SBM Offshore confirms contract negotiation for Petrobras FPSO
GL
09/15SBM OFFSHORE N : confirms contract negotiation for Petrobras FPSO
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 325 M - -
Net income 2020 75,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
Yield 2020 4,68%
Capitalization 3 198 M 3 198 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 373
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Duration : Period :
SBM Offshore N.V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 21,15 $
Last Close Price 17,27 $
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Chief Executive Officer
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Barril Chief Operating Officer
Douglas H. M. Wood Chief Financial Officer
Francis Robert Gugen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBM OFFSHORE N.V-11.36%3 205
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-60.87%22 376
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-48.75%11 183
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-49.82%8 618
DIALOG GROUP10.14%5 165
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-1.14%5 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group