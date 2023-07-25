Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction24 jul 2023
Person obliged to notifyTempleton Investment Counsel, LLC
Issuing institutionSBM Offshore N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce24233482
Place of residenceSchiphol
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares3.835.327,00 Number of voting rights3.835.327,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,12 % Directly real2,12 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,12 % Directly real2,12 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 25 July 2023

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 19:23:46 UTC.