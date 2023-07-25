Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
SBM Offshore N : Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC - SBM Offshore N.V. - Schiphol
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 24 jul 2023 Person obliged to notify Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC Issuing institution SBM Offshore N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 24233482 Place of residence Schiphol Previous result Next result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares3.835.327,00
Number of voting rights3.835.327,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding2,12 %
Directly real2,12 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding2,12 %
Directly real2,12 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 25 July 2023
SBM Offshore N.V. specializes in designing, producing, and marketing maritime systems and equipment intended for the oil and gas industry. The group's activity is organized around 4 families of products and services:
- offshore oil and gas equipments: offshore import and export terminals for crude oil, refined products, and liquified natural gas (LNG), floating production and storage and offloading systems, floating production facilities based on ship hulls, semi-submersibles and tension leg platforms;
- offshore oil and gas production services;
- offshore construction and installation contracting services;
- other: special designs and engineering services, and delivery of specific hardware components for dynamically positioned drillships, semi-submersible drilling platforms, jack-up drilling platforms, large capacity offshore cranes, elevating and lifting systems, and crane vessels.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Brazil (56.9%), Guyana (26.7%), Angola (7.2%), Equatorial Guinea (3.1%), Malaysia (1.5%), United States (1%), France (0.8%), Mozambique (0.6%), Norway (0.5%), Nigeria (0.4%) and other (1.3%)
