Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. SBM Offshore N.V
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 10/06 11:35:15 am
15.2 EUR   -1.97%
01:20pWeekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
01:20pSBM OFFSHORE N : Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
08:09aSIRONA BIOCHEM : On Advancement of TFC-1067 Compound
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SBM Offshore N : Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

10/06/2021 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 6, 2021

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period September 30, 2021 through October 6, 2021.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period August 5, 2021 through October 6, 2021 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program    
       
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
       
Total Repurchase Amount   EUR 150,000,000
Cumulative Repurchase Amount   EUR 141,002,204
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased   9,368,000
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price   EUR 15.05
Start Date     August 5, 2021
Percentage of program completed as at October 6, 2021 94.00%
       
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:  
       
Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount
September 30, 2021 186,000 EUR 15.30 EUR 2,844,980
October 1, 2021 248,000 EUR 15.21 EUR 3,771,186
October 4, 2021 184,000 EUR 15.33 EUR 2,820,267
October 5, 2021 189,000 EUR 15.53 EUR 2,934,919
October 6, 2021 257,000 EUR 15.38 EUR 3,953,014
Total1 1,064,000 EUR 15.34 EUR 16,324,366
       
1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE

  		 

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on August 5, 2021, details of which are available on its website.       

Corporate Profile

The Company’s main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems, with multiple units currently in operation.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company employs approximately 4,570 people worldwide spread over offices in our key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies.

Where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and /or its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies “SBM Offshore” or “the Company” are sometimes used for convenience.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

The Management Board
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, October 6, 2021

Financial Calendar Date Year
Trading Update 3Q 2021 – Press Release November 11 2021
Full Year 2021 Earnings – Press Release February 10 2022
Annual General Meeting April 6 2022
Trading Update 1Q 2022 – Press Release May 12 2022
Half Year 2022 Earnings – Press Release August 4 2022


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Bert-Jaap Dijkstra
Group Treasurer and IR

Mobile: +31 (0) 6 21 14 10 17
E-mail: bertjaap.dijkstra@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations
Vincent Kempkes
Group Communications Director

Mobile: +377 (0) 6 40 62 87 35
E-mail: vincent.kempkes@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the Company’s business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would be”, “expects” or “anticipates” or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

 

Attachment


All news about SBM OFFSHORE N.V
01:20pWeekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
01:20pSBM OFFSHORE N : Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
08:09aSIRONA BIOCHEM : On Advancement of TFC-1067 Compound
MT
09/30SBM OFFSHORE N : Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
PU
09/29Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
09/29SBM OFFSHORE N : Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
09/24SBM OFFSHORE N : SBM Offshore completes US$635 million bridge loan for FPSO Almirante Tama..
PU
09/24SBM OFFSHORE N : Secures $635 Million Loan For Offshore Floating Unit In Brazil
MT
09/23SBM Offshore completes US$635 million bridge loan for FPSO Almirante Tamandaré
GL
09/23SBM OFFSHORE N : Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SBM OFFSHORE N.V
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 548 M - -
Net income 2021 110 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 442 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 5,34%
Capitalization 3 225 M 3 229 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 506
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Duration : Period :
SBM Offshore N.V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 17,98 $
Average target price 23,32 $
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Chief Executive Officer
Douglas H. M. Wood Chief Financial Officer
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Barril Chief Operating Officer
Erik Lagendijk Chief Governance & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBM OFFSHORE N.V-0.39%3 229
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED41.46%42 778
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY21.53%20 994
HALLIBURTON COMPANY23.86%20 847
NOV INC.3.35%5 544
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED25.10%4 715