SBM Offshore N.V. specializes in designing, producing, and marketing maritime systems and equipment intended for the oil and gas industry. The group's activity is organized around 4 families of products and services: - offshore oil and gas equipment: offshore import and export terminals for crude oil, refined products, and liquified natural gas (LNG), floating production and storage and offloading systems, floating production facilities based on ship hulls, semi-submersibles and tension leg platforms; - offshore oil and gas production services; - offshore construction and installation contracting services; - other: special designs and engineering services, and delivery of specific hardware components for drill ships, semi-submersible drilling platforms, jack-up drilling platforms, large capacity offshore cranes, elevating and lifting systems, and crane vessels. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Brazil (49.3%), Guyana (43.9%), Equatorial Guinea (2.1%), Angola (0.9%), France (0.9%), the United States (0.6%), Norway (0.5%), Nigeria (0.4%), Malaysia (0.1%) and other (1.3%).

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment