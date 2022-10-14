Advanced search
SBM Offshore N : and Porto City Hall build bridges together at Inauguration event

10/14/2022 | 05:53am EDT
14 Oct 2022

SBM Offshore inaugurated its newest office location in Porto, Portugal on October 11, 2022, during an event that recognized the important bridges being built between the company and the city.

SBM's Douglas Wood, CFO, Jordan Strik, Sustainability Director, and Rita Prates, Country General Manager welcomed representatives from the Porto City Hall, Councilor Mr Ricardo Valente, the Porto Engineering University, the AICEP institutes, and local vendors and partners to the event.

Porto became part of SBM Offshore global network of offices in May 2022 and is expanding rapidly. The office's primary focus is as a tactical central office for the company's operations in 'Region 2' which comprises Africa, Asia and Guyana, and which manages 8 of SBM's current fleet of 15 FPSOs.

After unveiling an inauguration plaque with Douglas Wood, local City Hall Councilor for Economy, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Mr Ricardo Valente, addressed the audience and explained how delighted he was to welcome such an attractive company as SBM to the city.

He cited a common vision and objectives between the City Hall and SBM, namely sustainability, the value of quality educational structures supporting talent development, and Porto's reputation as a city that builds bridges with the wider local and global communities. He finished by expressing his optimism that this excellent relationship and bridge building will continue as SBM further establishes itself in Porto.

Unveiling New SBM Offshore Porto Office Plaque by Wood Douglas, CFO SBM Offshore and Porto Councilor Mr Ricardo Valente
SBM Offshore Porto Office Inauguration took place October 11, 2022
Wood Douglas, CFO, Mr Ricardo Valente, Councilor and Rita Prates, CGM for Porto Office SBM Offshore
Plaque of the New SBM Offshore Porto Office Inauguration
Speech by Mr Ricardo Valente, local City Hall Councilor for Economy, Employment and Entrepreneurship
Rita Prates, Country General Manager at SBM Offshore
Jordan Strik, Sustainability Director at SBM Offshore
Representatives of SBM Offshore at Porto Office Inauguration
Porto Office Celebration
Local Porto SBMers with Guest SBMers from across the world
Disclaimer

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 09:51:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
