12 Oct 2023

SBM Offshore is pleased to announce the successful installation of the 3 floating wind units for the Provence Grand Large pilot project to their final location 17 kilometers off Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône, near Marseille, France. This marks a major milestone in the company's Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation scope.

Provence Grand Large is the first project in the world to use a tension leg floater developed by SBM Offshore in cooperation with IFP Energies Nouvelles. SBM Offshore's floater results in reduced motion and stress on the turbine components, hence is compatible with all wind turbines. The minimal footprint of this type floater represents also an optimal solution for the development of floating wind farms.

The anchoring system installation and hook-up of the floaters were managed and executed using our construction vessel Normand Installer.

The subsea cables will be installed from the floaters to thePort-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône station, with first electron anticipated early 2024 following a testing period.

The 25MW pilot farm is composed of three tension leg floaters, each supporting 8.4MW wind turbine generator supplied by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. These are the most powerful turbines installed offshore in France today.

Provence Grand Large is expectedto produce the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 45,000 inhabitants.

This project is a testimony of SBM Offshore's commitment to the energy transition, reducing emissions and developing new energy solutions.