SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
SBM Offshore N : Using offshore expertise to deploy Carbon Capture Storage to reduce CO2 emissions

04/09/2021 | 04:20am EDT
SBM Offshore is committed to playing a key role in supporting the energy transition by both investing in renewable energy solutions and innovating to develop cleaner forms of fossil energy. We are tackling this challenge through a number of initiatives, such as our emissionZEROTMprogram, and we are delighted to share another great example of our commitment; our current project with Carbon Collectors. This project, undertaken in conjunction with Imodco, part of the SBM Offshore Group, recently received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas. The project uses Imodco's Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Tower Loading Unit (TLU) and will be deployed by Carbon Collectors, a company experienced in the solutions to safely collect, transport and store CO2.

Through this project, SBM Offshore will contribute to the collection and storage of CO2, safely in depleted offshore gas fields in the North Sea, addressing CO2 emissions and supporting the Sustainable Development Goals.

Practically speaking, the TLU functions as an interface between a transportation barge and the offshore gas field where the CO2 is injected and stored. The TLU has a capacity to handle 1.5 MTPA of CO2. Recently, the project received an Approval in Principle from Bureau Veritas for the CO2 barge-push tug combination including the TLU. This approval confirms that the project meets internationally-recognized rules and regulations and, importantly, confirms that the associated technologies including the TLU, are ready to be formally deployed as part of offshore CCS initiatives. Through this initiative, we at SBM Offshore are proud to help mitigate global emissions and play our role in addressing climate change.

Disclaimer

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 486 M - -
Net income 2021 188 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 4,95%
Capitalization 3 376 M 3 372 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 4 506
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Duration : Period :
SBM Offshore N.V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 22,65 $
Last Close Price 18,22 $
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Chief Executive Officer
Douglas H. M. Wood Chief Financial Officer
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Barril Chief Operating Officer
Erik Lagendijk Chief Governance & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBM OFFSHORE N.V-1.77%3 372
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED23.96%37 837
HALLIBURTON COMPANY12.96%18 972
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-0.67%15 871
NOV INC.-2.48%5 198
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-11.30%4 184
