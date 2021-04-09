SBM Offshore N : Using offshore expertise to deploy Carbon Capture Storage to reduce CO2 emissions

SBM Offshore is committed to playing a key role in supporting the energy transition by both investing in renewable energy solutions and innovating to develop cleaner forms of fossil energy. We are tackling this challenge through a number of initiatives, such as our emissionZEROTMprogram, and we are delighted to share another great example of our commitment; our current project with Carbon Collectors. This project, undertaken in conjunction with Imodco, part of the SBM Offshore Group, recently received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas. The project uses Imodco's Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Tower Loading Unit (TLU) and will be deployed by Carbon Collectors, a company experienced in the solutions to safely collect, transport and store CO 2 .

Through this project, SBM Offshore will contribute to the collection and storage of CO 2 , safely in depleted offshore gas fields in the North Sea, addressing CO 2 emissions and supporting the Sustainable Development Goals.