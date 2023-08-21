  1. Markets
  2. Stock Pays-Bas
  3. SBM Offshore N.V
  4. News
  5. Sbm Offshore : Q2
Security SBMO

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

Equities SBMO NL0000360618

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 03:17:26 2023-08-21 am EDT Intraday chart for SBM Offshore N.V 5-day change 1st Jan Change
13.38 EUR +0.22% -3.74% -8.73%
09:04am SBM OFFSHORE : Q2: Supply chain woes and inflationary pressures slash profitability Alphavalue
Aug. 14 St Barbara Completes Revised Recapitalization of Debt Facility MT

SBM OFFSHORE : Q2: Supply chain woes and inflationary pressures slash profitability

Today at 03:04 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about SBM Offshore N.V

SBM OFFSHORE : Q2: Supply chain woes and inflationary pressures slash profitability Alphavalue
St Barbara Completes Revised Recapitalization of Debt Facility MT
Transcript : SBM Offshore N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2023 CI
SBM Offshore's H1 core profit misses estimates, falls below 2022 level RE
SBM Offshore N.V. Maintains Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
SBM Offshore N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Explainer-What are West Africa's options to reverse Niger's coup? RE
St Barbara Produces 77,000 Gold Ounces in Fiscal Q4 MT
Sirona Biochem Provides Strategic Review Update MT
St. Barbara Completes Sale of Leonora Assets to Genesis Minerals MT
St Barbara Appoints CEO, CFO MT
SBM Offshore Obtains $1.6 Billion Financing for Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO Project MT
Baba Go-fast? Nigeria's Tinubu stuns wary investors with quick reforms RE
Oil prices unlikely to see $100/bbl thanks to China, equities remain attractive Alphavalue
China May soybean imports hit record 12 million metric tons RE
Shell cuts oil imports at Singapore refinery amid mooring repairs RE
China steps up sampling of soy cargoes, adding to costly delays, traders say RE
Transcript : SBM Offshore N.V., Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 11, 2023 CI
SBM Offshore Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023 CI
Sirona Biochem to Present Anti-Aging Technology at BIO 2023 Conference in Boston MT
SBM Offshore Signs 10-Year Operations & Maintenance Deal for Guyana Fleet MT
SBM Offshore Signs 10-Year Operations and Maintenance Enabling Agreement for Its Guyana FPSO Fleet with ExxonMobil Guyana CI
Sirona Biochem Raises C$1.56 Million from a Private Placement of Convertible-Debenture Units MT
Australian Stocks Decline as Energy, Consumer Staples, IT Lead Losses MT
Australian Stocks Decline as Energy, Consumer Staples, IT Lead Losses MT

Chart SBM Offshore N.V

Chart SBM Offshore N.V
More charts

Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. specializes in designing, producing, and marketing maritime systems and equipment intended for the oil and gas industry. The group's activity is organized around 4 families of products and services: - offshore oil and gas equipments: offshore import and export terminals for crude oil, refined products, and liquified natural gas (LNG), floating production and storage and offloading systems, floating production facilities based on ship hulls, semi-submersibles and tension leg platforms; - offshore oil and gas production services; - offshore construction and installation contracting services; - other: special designs and engineering services, and delivery of specific hardware components for dynamically positioned drillships, semi-submersible drilling platforms, jack-up drilling platforms, large capacity offshore cranes, elevating and lifting systems, and crane vessels. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Brazil (56.9%), Guyana (26.7%), Angola (7.2%), Equatorial Guinea (3.1%), Malaysia (1.5%), United States (1%), France (0.8%), Mozambique (0.6%), Norway (0.5%), Nigeria (0.4%) and other (1.3%)
Sector
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
2023-11-09 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for SBM Offshore N.V

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
14.52USD
Average target price
22.49USD
Spread / Average Target
+54.88%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Oil Related Services and Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Chart Analysis SBM Offshore N.V
-9.14% 2 604 M $
DIALOG GROUP
Chart Analysis Dialog Group
-7.76% 2 620 M $
EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS N.V.
Chart Analysis Expro Group Holdings N.V.
+28.41% 2 532 M $
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Chart Analysis Oceaneering International, Inc.
+22.58% 2 161 M $
VALLOUREC
Chart Analysis Vallourec
+0.24% 3 053 M $
SAIPEM SPA
Chart Analysis Saipem SpA
+23.81% 3 115 M $
USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP
Chart Analysis USA Compression Partners, LP
+6.45% 2 043 M $
ARCHROCK, INC.
Chart Analysis Archrock, Inc.
+41.20% 1 984 M $
TIDEWATER INC.
Chart Analysis Tidewater Inc.
+66.68% 3 235 M $
CIMC ENRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis CIMC Enric Holdings Limited
-7.10% 1 929 M $
Other Oil Related Services and Equipment
The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!
Optimize my profits
fermer