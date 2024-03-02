Stock SBMO SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

SBM Offshore N.V

Equities

SBMO

NL0000360618

Oil Related Services and Equipment

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:35:12 2024-03-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
13.65 EUR +3.88% Intraday chart for SBM Offshore N.V +7.31% +9.64%
01:28pm SBM OFFSHORE : Q4: Upbeat guidance and market outlook point to a rewarding FY24 ahead Alphavalue
Feb. 29 SBM Offshore N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about SBM Offshore N.V

SBM OFFSHORE : Q4: Upbeat guidance and market outlook point to a rewarding FY24 ahead Alphavalue
SBM Offshore N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
SBM Offshore's revenue boosted by Liza Unity vessel sale RE
SBM Offshore Initiates EUR65 Million Share Buyback Program MT
Transcript : SBM Offshore N.V., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
SBM Offshore posts 38% revenue growth boosted by Liza Unity sale RE
St Barbara Proceeds With Test Work After Return of Assays from Papua New Guinea Project MT
St Barbara Finds Visible Gold at First Hole at Cochrane Hill Deeps; Shares Down 3% MT
St Barbara Posts 26% Decline in H1 FY24 Revenue, Net Loss Narrows; Shares Rise 5% MT
Nigeria mulls state policing to combat growing insecurity RE
SBM Offshore N.V. Announces Retirement of Jaap Van Wiechen as Supervisory Board Member CI
Sirona Biochem Initiated Private Placement MT
Nigeria oil enters unclear new era after Shell's onshore asset sale RE
SBM Offshore CEO, Chair to Step Down; COO to Take Over MT
Sirona Biochem Corrects Earlier Statement MT
SBM Offshore Announces CEO Departure and Succession, Effective April 12, 2024 CI
SBM Offshore Announces Chair of the Management Board Departure and Succession, Effective April 12, 2024 CI
Sirona Biochem Provides Corporate Update MT
St Barbara Advances Drilling at Simberi Project MT
Sirona Biochem Launches Cosmetics Subsidiary MT
SBM Offshore Enters Charter Deal for FPSO Vessel with Brazil's Petrobras MT
Angola’s OPEC exit has no immediate impact on supply, focus on heavyweights Alphavalue
SBM Offshore Secures $210 Million Revolving Credit Facility for Multi-purpose Floater Hulls MT
Sirona Biochem Initiates GlycoProteMim Trademark for Anti-Aging Molecule TFC-1326 MT
ExxonMobil Unit Closes $1.3 Billion Purchase of Floating Vessel from SBM Offshore MT

Chart SBM Offshore N.V

Chart SBM Offshore N.V
More charts

Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. specializes in designing, producing, and marketing maritime systems and equipment intended for the oil and gas industry. The group's activity is organized around 4 families of products and services: - offshore oil and gas equipments: offshore import and export terminals for crude oil, refined products, and liquified natural gas (LNG), floating production and storage and offloading systems, floating production facilities based on ship hulls, semi-submersibles and tension leg platforms; - offshore oil and gas production services; - offshore construction and installation contracting services; - other: special designs and engineering services, and delivery of specific hardware components for dynamically positioned drillships, semi-submersible drilling platforms, jack-up drilling platforms, large capacity offshore cranes, elevating and lifting systems, and crane vessels. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Brazil (56.9%), Guyana (26.7%), Angola (7.2%), Equatorial Guinea (3.1%), Malaysia (1.5%), United States (1%), France (0.8%), Mozambique (0.6%), Norway (0.5%), Nigeria (0.4%) and other (1.3%)
Sector
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
2024-04-11 - Annual General Meeting
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for SBM Offshore N.V

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
14.78 USD
Average target price
20.75 USD
Spread / Average Target
+40.40%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Oil Related Services and Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
SBM OFFSHORE N.V Stock SBM Offshore N.V
+9.64% 2.65B
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Stock Schlumberger Limited
-5.17% 70.69B
HALLIBURTON COMPANY Stock Halliburton Company
-1.41% 31.72B
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Stock Baker Hughes Company
-12.35% 29.99B
TECHNIPFMC PLC Stock TechnipFMC plc
+12.12% 9.77B
WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC Stock Weatherford International plc
+11.43% 7.88B
NOV INC. Stock NOV Inc.
-15.68% 6.74B
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION Stock ChampionX Corporation
+9.17% 6.09B
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED Stock CNOOC Energy Technology & Services Limited
+15.79% 4.66B
TIDEWATER INC. Stock Tidewater Inc.
+11.07% 4.19B
Other Oil Related Services and Equipment
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock SBM Offshore N.V - Euronext Amsterdam
  4. News SBM Offshore N.V
  5. Sbm Offshore: Q4
-40% Limited-time offer: Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
SIGN UP NOW