SBM Offshore N.V. specializes in designing, producing, and marketing maritime systems and equipment intended for the oil and gas industry. The group's activity is organized around 4 families of products and services: - offshore oil and gas equipments: offshore import and export terminals for crude oil, refined products, and liquified natural gas (LNG), floating production and storage and offloading systems, floating production facilities based on ship hulls, semi-submersibles and tension leg platforms; - offshore oil and gas production services; - offshore construction and installation contracting services; - other: special designs and engineering services, and delivery of specific hardware components for dynamically positioned drillships, semi-submersible drilling platforms, jack-up drilling platforms, large capacity offshore cranes, elevating and lifting systems, and crane vessels. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Brazil (56.9%), Guyana (26.7%), Angola (7.2%), Equatorial Guinea (3.1%), Malaysia (1.5%), United States (1%), France (0.8%), Mozambique (0.6%), Norway (0.5%), Nigeria (0.4%) and other (1.3%)

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment