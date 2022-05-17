WATCH NOW: scenes from Normand Installer vessel performing installation work of Liza Unity FPSO

17 May 2022

Demonstrating SBM Offshore's full-lifecycle approach, the Company's multi-purpose deep water construction vessel, the Normand Installer, was used for the installation campaign of the Liza Unity FPSO.

Watch this video that shows scenes from the installation campaign in Guyana.

Since the completion of the installation, the Liza Unity FPSO achieved First Oil on February 11 2022, which you can read about here.