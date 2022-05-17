Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. SBM Offshore N.V
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE N.V

(SBMO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/17 11:35:11 am EDT
14.59 EUR   +0.83%
11:59aWATCH NOW : scenes from Normand Installer vessel performing installation work of Liza Unity FPSO
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : SBM Offshore N.V., Q1 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12SBM Offshore's turnkey business drives jump in quarterly revenue
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WATCH NOW: scenes from Normand Installer vessel performing installation work of Liza Unity FPSO

05/17/2022 | 11:59am EDT
17 May 2022

Demonstrating SBM Offshore's full-lifecycle approach, the Company's multi-purpose deep water construction vessel, the Normand Installer, was used for the installation campaign of the Liza Unity FPSO.

Watch this video that shows scenes from the installation campaign in Guyana.

Since the completion of the installation, the Liza Unity FPSO achieved First Oil on February 11 2022, which you can read about here.

Disclaimer

SBM Offshore NV published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 15:58:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 001 M - -
Net income 2022 156 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 7,36%
Capitalization 2 659 M 2 659 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 957
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Duration : Period :
SBM Offshore N.V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBM OFFSHORE N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,05 $
Average target price 22,17 $
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Chief Executive Officer
Douglas H. M. Wood Chief Financial Officer
Roeland Ijsbrand Baan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tangen Øivind Chief Operating Officer
Francis Robert Gugen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SBM OFFSHORE N.V10.50%2 659
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED36.03%59 563
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY45.18%34 391
HALLIBURTON COMPANY64.28%33 887
NOV INC.35.42%7 208
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-16.38%3 671