SBN : Notice of annual general meeting

SBN Holdings Limited

(Incorporation in the Republic of Namibia) (Registration number 206/306)

ISIN: NA0003475176

Share Code (NSX): SNO

SBN Holdings or the Company

Notice of annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given to all holders of ordinary shares in the Company that the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company will be held at the Standard Bank Campus, 1 Chasie Street on 22 April 2022 at

09h00 for the following business:

Ordinary Resolution 1: Approval of the minutes of the previous Annual General Meeting.

Ordinary Resolution 2: Adoption of the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Ordinary Resolution 3: Approval of the final dividend declared.

Ordinary Resolution 4: Re-election of the directors by way of separate resolution:

Maria Dax (Independent Non-Executive Director) Natasha Bassingthwaighte (Independent Non-Executive Director) Isac Tjombonde (Independent Non-Executive Director)

4.4 Jeremia Muadinohamba (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Ordinary Resolution 5: Election of Silke Hornung as an independent non-executive director of the Company subject to regulatory approval for the appointment being obtained.

Biographical information of the director is set out as Annexure A to this notice.

Ordinary Resolution 6: Control of the SBN Employee Share Incentive Scheme.

Ordinary Resolution 7: Control of unissued shares.

Ordinary Resolution 8: Re-appointment of external auditors and authority to determine their remuneration.

Ordinary Resolution 9: Approval of Non-Executive Directors' remuneration.

Ordinary Resolution 10: Approval of the existing remuneration policy

Ordinary Resolution 11: Re-appointment of Audit Committee members.

Ordinary Resolution 12: Authority to sign documentation.