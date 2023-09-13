Live Co Group PLC - Surrey-based live events and entertainment company - Postpones K-Pop Lux SBS Super Concert in London, which was due to be held next weekend at the O2 Arena. Does not provide a future date. Cites insufficient ticket sales, which it attributes to another event occurring on the same weekend in Europe. It also blames the ongoing cost of living crisis, and the scheduling of the concert falling between two other K-Pop events. Says all ticket holders will be able to receive a full refund through Ticketmaster of AXS. At the end of August, the firm had shortened the festival to two days from the three first envisaged. This was to "avoid repeating too many artists", it said at the time.

Live Co shares have been suspended from trading in London since July, after a delay in publishing its annual results.

