Live Co Group PLC - Surrey-based live events and entertainment company - Announces that tickets for the KPOPLUX SBS Super Concert London - which will take place from September 22 to September 24 - will be going on sale through AXS on the O2 website and through the ticketmaster.co.uk website. Pre-sale tickets will be available from Wednesday and Thursday, with the general sale starting on Friday.

Live Co adds that it has arranged a short-term loan from a number of private investors in the UK entertainment and media industries to provide the GBP1.3 million needed to help fund the event, the first GBP600,000 of which has been received.

It has signed a short form loan agreement, and expects to finalise a long form contract later this month, which should include security and liens over event income, a fixed repayment liability of GBP1.7 million, and - only in the event of default - a 20% share of event profits.

Live Co shares are suspended.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.