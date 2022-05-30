SBS Philippines : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers

SEC FORM 17-C

May 30, 2022

A200110402

213-054-503-000

SBS PHILIPPINES CORPORATION

PHILIPPINES

NO. 10 RESTHAVEN STREET, SAN FRANCISCO DEL MONTE, QUEZON CITY

Postal Code

1105

02 83711111

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding COMMON SHARES 1,549,999,999

Item No. 9 Other Events

SBS Philippines Corporation

SBS

Subject of the Disclosure Change in the shareholdings Ms. Sabrina Adamelle Poon- Sytengco, Investor Relations Officer of SBS Philippines Corporation. Background/Description of the Disclosure Change in the shareholdings Ms. Sabrina Adamelle Poon- Sytengco, Investor Relations Officer of SBS Philippines Corporation.

Name of Person Sabrina Adamelle Poon-Sytengco Position/Designation Investor Relations Officer

Type of Security / Stock Symbol Date of Transaction Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed (D) Ownership Form Direct (D) or Indirect (I) Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership Number of Shares (A) or (D) Price per Share SBS May 26, 2022 5,000 A 3.68 I Held by a person of which the officer is related to and lives in the same household SBS May 26, 2022 2,000 A 3.82 I Held by a person of which the officer is related to and lives in the same household SBS May 26, 2022 6,000 A 3.83 I Held by a person of which the officer is related to and lives in the same household

Direct 0 Indirect 17,733,678

Filed on behalf by: Name JOSE FIDEL ACUNA Designation CORPORATE INFORMATION OFFICER

For Equity SecuritiesNumber of Shares Owned after the Transaction