SBS Philippines : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 30, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number A200110402
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 213-054-503-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter SBS PHILIPPINES CORPORATION
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation PHILIPPINES
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office NO. 10 RESTHAVEN STREET, SAN FRANCISCO DEL MONTE, QUEZON CITYPostal Code1105
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 02 83711111
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
COMMON SHARES
|
1,549,999,999
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item No. 9 Other Events
SBS Philippines CorporationSBS
PSE Disclosure Form 13-1 - Change in Shareholdings of
Directors and Principal Officers References: SRC Rule 23 (SEC Form 23-B) and
Section 13 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Change in the shareholdings Ms. Sabrina Adamelle Poon- Sytengco, Investor Relations Officer of SBS Philippines Corporation.
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
|
Name of Person
|
Sabrina Adamelle Poon-Sytengco
|
Position/Designation
|
Investor Relations Officer
For Equity Securities
|
Type of Security / Stock Symbol
|
Date of Transaction
|
Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed (D)
|
Ownership Form Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
|
Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
|
Number of Shares
|
(A) or (D)
|
Price per Share
|
SBS
|
May 26, 2022
|
5,000
|
A
|
3.68
|
I
|
Held by a person of which the officer is related to and lives in the same household
|
SBS
|
May 26, 2022
|
2,000
|
A
|
3.82
|
I
|
Held by a person of which the officer is related to and lives in the same household
|
SBS
|
May 26, 2022
|
6,000
|
A
|
3.83
|
I
|
Held by a person of which the officer is related to and lives in the same household
Number of Shares Owned after the Transaction
|
Direct
|
0
|
Indirect
|
17,733,678
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
JOSE FIDEL ACUNA
|
Designation
|
CORPORATE INFORMATION OFFICER
Disclaimer
