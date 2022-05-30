Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. SBS Philippines Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBS   PHY7541S1025

SBS PHILIPPINES CORPORATION

(SBS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-26
4.100 PHP    0.00%
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SBS Philippines : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 30, 20222. SEC Identification Number A2001104023. BIR Tax Identification No. 213-054-503-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter SBS PHILIPPINES CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office NO. 10 RESTHAVEN STREET, SAN FRANCISCO DEL MONTE, QUEZON CITYPostal Code11058. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 02 837111119. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON SHARES 1,549,999,999
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item No. 9 Other Events

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

SBS Philippines CorporationSBS PSE Disclosure Form 13-1 - Change in Shareholdings of
Directors and Principal Officers References: SRC Rule 23 (SEC Form 23-B) and
Section 13 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Change in the shareholdings Ms. Sabrina Adamelle Poon- Sytengco, Investor Relations Officer of SBS Philippines Corporation.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Change in the shareholdings Ms. Sabrina Adamelle Poon- Sytengco, Investor Relations Officer of SBS Philippines Corporation.

Name of Person Sabrina Adamelle Poon-Sytengco
Position/Designation Investor Relations Officer
For Equity Securities
Type of Security / Stock Symbol Date of Transaction Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed (D) Ownership Form Direct (D) or Indirect (I) Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Number of Shares (A) or (D) Price per Share
SBS May 26, 2022 5,000 A 3.68 I Held by a person of which the officer is related to and lives in the same household
SBS May 26, 2022 2,000 A 3.82 I Held by a person of which the officer is related to and lives in the same household
SBS May 26, 2022 6,000 A 3.83 I Held by a person of which the officer is related to and lives in the same household
Number of Shares Owned after the Transaction
Direct 0
Indirect 17,733,678
Filed on behalf by:
Name JOSE FIDEL ACUNA
Designation CORPORATE INFORMATION OFFICER

Disclaimer

SBS Philippines Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
