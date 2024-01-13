SC Agrotech Limited announced that Mr. Amit kumar has resigned as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer as well as Key Managerial Personnel of the company with immediate effect from the close of business on January 13, 2024. He has decided to move on to work as Independent CS. There is no other reason for resignation of Company secretary.

The company has accepted his decision to resign from the services of the Company with Immediate Effect. The resignation letter shall be placed before the Board of Directors in the upcoming Board Meeting for its consideration and formal acceptance in accordance with the regulation. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee will identify and recommend to the Board, a new Company Secretary & Compliance Officer for appointment in due course ofttimes.