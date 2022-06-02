SC Asset Public : Report on the results of the Exercise (F53-5) (ESOP - Grant I Grant II Grant III Grant IV and Grant V)

Headline: Report on the results of the Exercise (F53-5) (ESOP - Grant I Grant II Grant III Grant IV and Grant V) Security Symbol: SC

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company SC ASSET CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 02-Jun-2022

Report on the results of the exercise of warrants as follows

Number of Number of Ratio Exercise Exercise Number of shares Number of Name of warrant exercised unexercised (Warrant : Price derived from exercised remaining shares Date warrants (units) warrants (units) shares) (baht/share) warrants (shares) reserved (shares) Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC 0 33,867,500 1.00 : 3.71 31-May-2022 0 33,867,500 ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company 1.00 Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC 0 38,500,000 1.00 : 3.72 31-May-2022 0 38,500,000 ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company (ESOP 1.00 - Grant II) Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC 323,995 21,294,106 1.00 : 3.05 31-May-2022 323,995 21,294,106 ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company (ESOP 1.00 - Grant III) Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC 119,202 16,593,785 1.00 : 2.26 31-May-2022 119,202 16,593,785 ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company (ESOP 1.00 - Grant IV) Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC 0 49,504,690 1.00 : 3.22 31-May-2022 0 49,504,690 ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company (ESOP 1.00 - Grant V) Summary Total excercised shares / converted shares (common 443,197 shares)

* ESOP - Grant I : Employees, who had received the ESOP-Grant I warrant in the amount 6,573,100 units, resigned from the Company. Therefore, the number of warrants that can be