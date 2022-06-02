SC Asset Public : Report on the results of the Exercise (F53-5) (ESOP - Grant I Grant II Grant III Grant IV and Grant V)
06/02/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Headline:
Report on the results of the Exercise (F53-5) (ESOP - Grant I Grant II Grant III
Grant IV and Grant V)
Security Symbol:
SC
Announcement Details
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Name of Company SC ASSET CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 02-Jun-2022
Report on the results of the exercise of warrants as follows
Number of
Number of
Ratio
Exercise
Exercise
Number of shares
Number of
Name of warrant
exercised
unexercised
(Warrant :
Price
derived from exercised
remaining shares
Date
warrants (units)
warrants (units)
shares)
(baht/share)
warrants (shares)
reserved (shares)
Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC
0
33,867,500
1.00 :
3.71
31-May-2022
0
33,867,500
ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company
1.00
Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC
0
38,500,000
1.00 :
3.72
31-May-2022
0
38,500,000
ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company (ESOP
1.00
- Grant II)
Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC
323,995
21,294,106
1.00 :
3.05
31-May-2022
323,995
21,294,106
ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company (ESOP
1.00
- Grant III)
Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC
119,202
16,593,785
1.00 :
2.26
31-May-2022
119,202
16,593,785
ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company (ESOP
1.00
- Grant IV)
Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC
0
49,504,690
1.00 :
3.22
31-May-2022
0
49,504,690
ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company (ESOP
1.00
- Grant V)
Summary
Total excercised shares / converted shares (common
443,197
shares)
Remark
* ESOP - Grant I : Employees, who had received the ESOP-Grant I warrant in the amount 6,573,100 units, resigned from the Company. Therefore, the number of warrants that can be
genuinely exercised is 27,294,400 units.
ESOP - Grant II : Employees, who had received the ESOP-Grant II warrant in the amount 7,350,000 units, resigned from the Company. Therefore, the number of warrants that can be genuinely exercised is 31,150,000 units.
ESOP - Grant III : Employees, who had received the ESOP-Grant III warrant in the amount 1,335,000 units, resigned from the Company. Therefore, the number of
warrants that can be genuinely exercised is 19,959,106 units.
ESOP - Grant IV : Employees, who had received the ESOP-Grant IV warrant in the amount 1,083,700 units, resigned from the Company. Therefore, the number of warrants that can be genuinely exercised is 15,510,085 units.
Signature ________________________________
(Mr. Somboon Kuptimanus)
Authorized Representative
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
