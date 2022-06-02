Log in
SC Asset Public : Report on the results of the Exercise (F53-5) (ESOP - Grant I Grant II Grant III Grant IV and Grant V)

06/02/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Headline:

Report on the results of the Exercise (F53-5) (ESOP - Grant I Grant II Grant III

Grant IV and Grant V)

Security Symbol:

SC

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company SC ASSET CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 02-Jun-2022

Report on the results of the exercise of warrants as follows

Number of

Number of

Ratio

Exercise

Exercise

Number of shares

Number of

Name of warrant

exercised

unexercised

(Warrant :

Price

derived from exercised

remaining shares

Date

warrants (units)

warrants (units)

shares)

(baht/share)

warrants (shares)

reserved (shares)

Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC

0

33,867,500

1.00 :

3.71

31-May-2022

0

33,867,500

ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company

1.00

Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC

0

38,500,000

1.00 :

3.72

31-May-2022

0

38,500,000

ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company (ESOP

1.00

- Grant II)

Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC

323,995

21,294,106

1.00 :

3.05

31-May-2022

323,995

21,294,106

ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company (ESOP

1.00

- Grant III)

Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC

119,202

16,593,785

1.00 :

2.26

31-May-2022

119,202

16,593,785

ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company (ESOP

1.00

- Grant IV)

Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of SC

0

49,504,690

1.00 :

3.22

31-May-2022

0

49,504,690

ASSET Corporation Public Limited Company (ESOP

1.00

- Grant V)

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common

443,197

shares)

Remark

* ESOP - Grant I : Employees, who had received the ESOP-Grant I warrant in the amount 6,573,100 units, resigned from the Company. Therefore, the number of warrants that can be

genuinely exercised is 27,294,400 units.

  • ESOP - Grant II : Employees, who had received the ESOP-Grant II warrant in the amount 7,350,000 units, resigned from the Company. Therefore, the number of warrants that can be genuinely exercised is 31,150,000 units.
  • ESOP - Grant III : Employees, who had received the ESOP-Grant III warrant in the amount 1,335,000 units, resigned from the Company. Therefore, the number of

warrants that can be genuinely exercised is 19,959,106 units.

  • ESOP - Grant IV : Employees, who had received the ESOP-Grant IV warrant in the amount 1,083,700 units, resigned from the Company. Therefore, the number of warrants that can be genuinely exercised is 15,510,085 units.

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Somboon Kuptimanus)

Authorized Representative

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

SC Asset Corporation pcl published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 10:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
