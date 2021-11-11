Log in
Raport sit fin T3 2021 EN
PU
SC CEMACON : 2021 s1 sfic en
PU
Sc Cemacon Sa Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
Raport sit fin T3 2021 EN

11/11/2021 | 10:17am EST
Calea Turzii nr.178K, Etaj 1,

Cluj-Napoca, România, PO: 400491

E-mail. office@cemacon.roWeb: www.cemacon.ro

No.15100/11.11.2021

To

  • Financial Supervisory Authority
  • Bucharest Stock Exchange

CURRENT REPORT

According to the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and according to Law 24/2017 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 11.11.2021

Name of issuing entity: CEMACON S.A.

Registered office: Cluj-Napoca, Calea Turzii, nr. 178K, etaj 1, Cluj county

e-mail: office@cemacon.ro

Sole registration code with the Trade Register Office: RO 677858

Serial number with the Trade Register: J12/2466/2012

Subscribed and paid capital: 50.565.353,30 lei

Regulated market on which the securities issued are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Standard

category.

Important event to report:

The company informs shareholders and investors that from November 15, 2021, at 18:00, the financial report for Q3 2021 will be available on the company's web site www.cemacon.ro in the section "Investors Relations" - financial statements 2021. The quarterly report will be also available at the company's headquarters in Cluj-Napoca, Calea Turzii nr. 178 K, first floor.

Liviu-Ionel Stoleru

Chairman of the Board

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Cemacon SA published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 15:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
