SC Cemacon : 2022 Q3 report CEMACON

"CEMACON's financial results remain on an upward trend at the end of the 3rd quarter as well, despite pressures on the energy market and regional geopolitical instability. The management strategy that prioritized the energy independence of the company proves its feasibility in this complex context.
We are still working on accessing renewable energies, being on schedule with the implementation of the "CEMACON Green Energy Farm" project, which provides for the construction of a photovoltaic plant with a power of 1,000 kWp, with the help of which, in correlation with the other investments already completed, it will be fully covered electricity consumption during the day at the Recea factory level, during the periods with appropriate solar energy.
At the level of the construction market, we see a maturing of demand and increasing expectations for comfort and energy efficiency on the part of the beneficiaries. We have been proactive in this regard and can respond to the market with the first integrated masonry solutions to meet nZEB standards. "
The turnover related to the period January - September 2022 registered an increase of 34% compared to the same period of 2021, thus exceeding the threshold of 178 million lei. The increase is due to a favorable market context felt especially in the first 6 months of the year.
The variation of stocks registers higher values compared to the previous period, as a result of the gap between the quantities produced and those sold.
Under other operating income, the income related to the EUA certificates received in 2022 is highlighted, and the amounts related to other gains and losses highlight the cancellation of the provisions established in the previous year and the establishment of provisions in the period.
Expenditures for raw materials and materials, as well as operational expenses, registered an increase compared to the same period of 2021, from several perspectives; a general increase in purchase prices at market level, which all players felt and which had a direct impact on production costs and an increase in produced quantities compared to the similar period of 2021.
For the period ended September 30, 2022 CEMACON has an operating profit of 83,587,395 lei and a net profit of 61,943,060 lei.
*At the time of presentation of the results for Quarter 3 2021, no other comprehensive income and deferred tax items have been computed. ** EBITDA = Operating profit + Expenses with depreciation + Financial discounts granted - Income impairment of non-current assets