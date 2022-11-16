SC Cemacon : 2022 Q3 report CEMACON

Calea Turzii nr.178K, Etaj 1,

9 Month Performance 2022

83.59 milion lei operational profit (EBITDA)

178.4 milion lei Net Turnover

61.94 milioane lei Profit Net

General Manager Statement

"CEMACON's financial results remain on an upward trend at the end of the 3rd quarter as well, despite pressures on the energy market and regional geopolitical instability. The management strategy that prioritized the energy independence of the company proves its feasibility in this complex context.

We are still working on accessing renewable energies, being on schedule with the implementation of the "CEMACON Green Energy Farm" project, which provides for the construction of a photovoltaic plant with a power of 1,000 kWp, with the help of which, in correlation with the other investments already completed, it will be fully covered electricity consumption during the day at the Recea factory level, during the periods with appropriate solar energy.

At the level of the construction market, we see a maturing of demand and increasing expectations for comfort and energy efficiency on the part of the beneficiaries. We have been proactive in this regard and can respond to the market with the first integrated masonry solutions to meet nZEB standards. "

Daniel Șologon

CEO & Chairman of the Board

