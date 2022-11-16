Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SC Cemacon SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEON   ROCEONACNOR0

SC CEMACON SA

(CEON)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
0.4400 RON   -2.00%
03:29aSc Cemacon : 2022 Q3 report CEMACON
PU
08/31Sc Cemacon : Report 1st Half 2022
PU
08/31SC Cemacon SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SC Cemacon : 2022 Q3 report CEMACON

11/16/2022 | 03:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLUJ-NAPOCA,

November 15st 2022

BSE REPORT

Calea Turzii nr.178K, Etaj 1,

Cluj-Napoca, România, PO: 400491

E-mail. office@cemacon.roWeb: www.cemacon.ro

9 Month Performance 2022

  • 83.59 milion lei operational profit (EBITDA)
  • 178.4 milion lei Net Turnover
  • 61.94 milioane lei Profit Net

General Manager Statement

"CEMACON's financial results remain on an upward trend at the end of the 3rd quarter as well, despite pressures on the energy market and regional geopolitical instability. The management strategy that prioritized the energy independence of the company proves its feasibility in this complex context.

We are still working on accessing renewable energies, being on schedule with the implementation of the "CEMACON Green Energy Farm" project, which provides for the construction of a photovoltaic plant with a power of 1,000 kWp, with the help of which, in correlation with the other investments already completed, it will be fully covered electricity consumption during the day at the Recea factory level, during the periods with appropriate solar energy.

At the level of the construction market, we see a maturing of demand and increasing expectations for comfort and energy efficiency on the part of the beneficiaries. We have been proactive in this regard and can respond to the market with the first integrated masonry solutions to meet nZEB standards. "

Daniel Șologon

CEO & Chairman of the Board

Page 13 of 6

Calea Turzii nr.178K, Etaj 1,

Cluj-Napoca, România, PO: 400491

E-mail. office@cemacon.roWeb: www.cemacon.ro

Profit and loss Account - 9 Month Results 2022

Evolutie Cifra de Afaceri Neta & EBITDA (mil Lei)

178.42

Cifra de Afaceri Neta

EBITDA

100.57

133.64

95.80

87.48

70.84 72.83

83.59

56.03

54.46

48.02

38.52 35.75

21.07

6.12 7.98 6.16 10.15

30-Sep-1430-Sep-1530-Sep-1630-Sep-1730-Sep-1830-Sep-1930-Sep-2030-Sep-2130-Sep-22

The turnover related to the period January - September 2022 registered an increase of 34% compared to the same period of 2021, thus exceeding the threshold of 178 million lei. The increase is due to a favorable market context felt especially in the first 6 months of the year.

The variation of stocks registers higher values compared to the previous period, as a result of the gap between the quantities produced and those sold.

Under other operating income, the income related to the EUA certificates received in 2022 is highlighted, and the amounts related to other gains and losses highlight the cancellation of the provisions established in the previous year and the establishment of provisions in the period.

Expenditures for raw materials and materials, as well as operational expenses, registered an increase compared to the same period of 2021, from several perspectives; a general increase in purchase prices at market level, which all players felt and which had a direct impact on production costs and an increase in produced quantities compared to the similar period of 2021.

For the period ended September 30, 2022 CEMACON has an operating profit of 83,587,395 lei and a net profit of 61,943,060 lei.

Page 13 of 6

Calea Turzii nr.178K, Etaj 1,

Cluj-Napoca, România, PO: 400491

E-mail. office@cemacon.roWeb: www.cemacon.ro

Profit and loss Account - 9 Month Results 2022

30-Sept-22

30-Sept-21

2022 vs 2021

2022 vs 2021

LEI

LEI

LEI

%

Gross Turnover

194,561,414

143,220,310

51,341,104

36%

Net Turnover

178,423,860

133,642,364

44,781,496

34%

Sales revenues

178,408,332

133,635,466

44,772,866

34%

Other operating revenues

11,251,566

685,140

10,566,426

1542%

Other gain and losses

3,275,962

5,972,207

(2,696,245)

45%

Change in inventories of FG & WIP

6,204,304

(1,937,858)

8,142,162

-420%

Raw materials and consumables

(29,807,305)

(21,028,940)

(8,778,365)

42%

Personnel expenses

(29,991,215)

(23,284,429)

(6,706,786)

29%

Other operating expenses

(55,754,248)

(39,591,606)

(16,162,642)

41%

EBITDA

83,587,395

54,460,528

29,126,867

53%

Depreciation and amortization expenses

(10,628,456)

(9,559,818)

(1,068,638)

11%

EBIT

72,958,939

44,890,161

28,068,778

63%

Financial income

1,991,966

1,226,175

765,791

62%

Financial expenses

(1,160,100)

(980,520)

(179,580)

18%

Financial Result

831,867

245,655

586,212

239%

Profit before tax*

73,790,807

45,135,816

28,654,990

63%

Income tax expenses

(11,847,747)

(2,500,978)

(9,346,769)

374%

Profit after tax

61,943,060

42,634,839

19,308,221

45%

*At the time of presentation of the results for Quarter 3 2021, no other comprehensive income and deferred tax items have been computed. ** EBITDA = Operating profit + Expenses with depreciation + Financial discounts granted - Income impairment of non-current assets

Page 13 of 6

Calea Turzii nr.178K, Etaj 1,

Cluj-Napoca, România, PO: 400491

E-mail. office@cemacon.roWeb: www.cemacon.ro

Statement of financial position - Results 30th of September 2022

30-Sept-22

31-Dec-21

2022 vs 2021

2022 vs 2021

ASSETES

LEI

LEI

LEI

%

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

162,521,728

156,211,126

6,310,602

4%

Investment property

8,883,578

8,885,960

(2,382)

0%

Intangible

1,136,482

1,555,775

(419,294)

-27%

Rights of use assets

17,410,625

18,496,866

(1,086,241)

-6%

Investments

1,000

1,000

-

0%

Other non-current assets

448,436

411,127

37,309

9%

NON-CURRENT ASSETS TOTAL

190,401,849

185,561,854

4,839,995

3%

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

19,924,010

13,075,236

6,848,774

52%

Trade and other receivables

63,255,006

17,064,942

46,190,064

271%

Other assets

16,540,261

11,330,612

5,209,649

46%

Cash and cash equivalents

147,579,483

84,223,350

63,356,133

75%

CURRENT ASSETS TOTAL

247,298,761

125,694,140

121,604,621

97%

TOTAL ASSETS

437,700,609

311,255,994

126,444,615

41%

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

38,802,914

35,223,687

3,579,227

10%

Loans and borrowings

-

-

-

Lease liabilities

681,628

645,008

36,620

6%

Obligations under finance leases

1,818,763

2,088,135

(269,372)

-13%

Grants received

610,842

621,092

(10,250)

-2%

Tax liability

2,776,995

975,690

1,801,305

185%

Provisions

10,270,162

11,096,948

(826,786)

-7%

CURRENT LIABILITIES TOTAL

54,961,303

50,650,560

4,310,743

9%

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Non-current trade and other liabilities

-

-

-

Loans and borrowings

-

-

-

Lease liabilities

4,900,308

5,329,619

(429,311)

-8%

Obligations under finance leases

2,986,023

4,259,133

(1,273,110)

-30%

Grants received

6,426,634

6,885,531

(458,897)

-7%

Deferred tax

3,756,048

3,756,047

1

0%

Provisions

684,143

2,780,548

(2,096,405)

-75%

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES TOTAL

18,753,156

23,010,879

(4,257,723)

-19%

TOTAL LIABILITIES

73,714,458

73,661,439

53,019

0%

Page 13 of 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cemacon SA published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:28:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SC CEMACON SA
03:29aSc Cemacon : 2022 Q3 report CEMACON
PU
08/31Sc Cemacon : Report 1st Half 2022
PU
08/31SC Cemacon SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/29SC Cemacon SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/28Sc Cemacon : EGSM resolutions 28.04.2022
PU
04/28Sc Cemacon : OGSM resolutions 28.04.2022
PU
04/18Sc Cemacon : Report on payments to governments for year 2021
PU
03/29Sc Cemacon : Info about point 10 of the 28.04.2022 OGMS Notice
PU
03/28Sc Cemacon : Cemacon audit report EN
PU
03/28Sc Cemacon : Basis NOte for capital increase
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 185 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
Net income 2021 54,9 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net cash 2021 71,8 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 222 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 263
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart SC CEMACON SA
Duration : Period :
SC Cemacon SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,44
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Liviu-Ionel Stoleru Chairman & General Director
Daniel Sologon Financial Director
Ana-Barbara Bobirca Director
Dana-Rodica Beju Director
Dragos Paval Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SC CEMACON SA-44.30%47
HOLCIM LTD5.29%31 515
CRH PLC-13.45%29 996
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-8.25%24 821
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-15.26%23 378
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-19.61%21 989