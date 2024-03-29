Calea Turzii nr.178K, Etaj 1,

Cluj-Napoca, România, PO: 400491

E-mail.office@cemacon.ro Web:www.cemacon.ro

BALLOT BY CORRESPONDENCE for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Cemacon S.A.(OGMS)

dated 29.04.2024

For Individuals

The undersigned, [_______________________________________],

(Name and surname of the natural person shareholder)

identified by _____ (ID), series_____, number__________, issued by _________________ on ___________, identification number __________________________, domiciled in locality ________________, County ___________,

legally represented by [__________________________________________],

(Name and surname of the legal representative of the natural person shareholder, only for the natural person shareholders lacking the capacity to exercise or having limited capacity to exercise)

identified by _____ (ID), series_____, number__________, issued by _________________ on ___________, identification number __________________________, domiciled in locality ________________, County ___________,

holding a number of _____________ shares, representing ______ % from a total number of ___________shares issued by CEMACON S.A., registered with the Trade Register Office attached to the Law Court of Cluj under number J12/2466/2012, sole registration code RO 677858, with the registered office in Cluj-Napoca, 178K Calea Turzii, 1st floor, Cluj County (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"),

which gives me _______________ voting rights, representing _______% from the paid up share capital and _________% from the total voting rights in the OGMS,

For legal entities

The subscribed, [_________________________________],

(Name of legal person shareholder)

with the registered office situated in ________________________________________, registered with the Trade Register Office /similar entity for the nonresident legal entities under the number [______________________], sole registration code / equivalent registration code for the nonresident legal entities [_______________________],

legally represented by [________________________]

(Name and surname of the legal representative of the legal entity shareholder, as they appear in documents proving his/her status as representative)

holding a number of _____________ shares, representing ______ % from a total number of ___________shares issued by CEMACON S.A., registered with the Trade Register Office attached to the Law Court of Cluj under number J12/2466/2012, sole registration code RO 677858, with the registered office in Cluj-Napoca, 178K Calea Turzii, 1st floor, Cluj County (Company),

which gives us _______________ voting rights, representing _______% from the paid up share capital and _________% from the total voting rights in the OGMS,

being aware of the Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, convened for the date of 29.04.2024, starting at 10 o'clock, and of the documentation and informative materials provided by the Company

in connection with the respective Agenda, by this form I exercise my voting right by correspondence, within the

Ordinary General Assembly of the Shareholders taking place at the Company's headquarters in Cluj-Napoca, 178K

Calea Turzii, 1st floor, Cluj County, as follows:

1. For item no. 1 of the Agenda, namely approval of the annual, individual financial statements, based on the

Board of Directors' Management Report and the External Financial Auditor's Report for the financial year 2023.

for

against

abstention

2. For item no. 2 on the Agenda, namely approving the distribution of the net profit for the year 2023 in the amount of 31.087.727,44 lei as follows:

- for the establishment of a legal reserve 1.554.386 lei;

- for the establishment of reserves related to the reinvested profit 29.533.341,44 lei;

for

against

abstention

3. For item no. 3 of the agenda, namely approval of the Board of Directors discharge for the financial year 2023.

for

against

abstention

4. For item no. 4 of the agenda, namely approval of the Revenue and Expenditure Budget and the program of activity for 2024.

for

against

abstention

5. For item no. 5 of the agenda, namely approval of the investment plan for 2024; for against abstention

6. For item no.6 of the agenda, namely approval of the Remuneration Report for 2023. for against abstention

7. For item 7 of the agenda, respectively aproval of the fixed remunerations due to the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2024 and of the maximum limit for the variable remunerations according to art. 153 index 18 of Law 31/1990.

for

against

abstention

8. For item 8 of the agenda, respectively election of the company's financial auditor for a 1-year mandate, respectively for the 2024 financial year. Name For Against Abstention

9. For item 9 of the agenda, respectively the approval of the date of 21.05.2024 as the registration date for the identification of the shareholders affected by the OGMS decisions.

for

against

abstention

10. For item 10 of the agenda, respectively the approval of the date of 20.05.2024 as exdate.

for

against

abstention

11. For agenda item 11, respectively the approval of the power of attorney of the Chairman of the Board of

Directors, Mr. Daniel Sologon, to sign on behalf of the shareholders all decisions to be adopted by the OGMS and fulfill all legal formalities for execution and registration of decisions and decisions adopted, with the possibility of sub-mandate to third parties. Within the mandate granted, Mr. Daniel Sologon as well as any of his sub-representatives will be able, without being limited to them, to fulfill all the necessary formalities for the signing in the name and on behalf of the shareholders of the A.G.O.A. as well as to carry out any necessary steps and formalities for the implementation and registration of the decisions adopted by the shareholders before the Financial Supervisory Authority, the Central Depository, the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the Trade Register Office and any other authorities and natural or legal persons involved.

for

against

abstention

12. For item 12 of the agenda, respectively the approval of the power of attorney of Mr. Pușcaș Bogdan, legal

advisor of the Company, for fulfilling all the formalities of registration and registration at the Trade Register Office of the mentions corresponding to the decisions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of the

Company.

for

against

abstentionThe deadline for registration at the Company of ballot papers by mail is 27.04.2024, at 10:00 AM.

We attach to this ballot paper:

For individuals:

Copy of the identity document of the undersigned and, if applicable, a copy of the identity document of the legal representative (in the case of natural persons without capacity to exercise or with limited capacity to exercise) (BI or CI for Romanian citizens, or passport, for foreign nationals) to identify the undersigned in the register of shareholders of Cemacon SA on the reference date issued by Depozitarul Central SA, together with the proof of the quality of legal representative

For legal entities:

The original or certified copy of the certificate issued by the Trade Register or any other document, in original or in conformity with the original, issued by a competent authority of the State in which the subscriber is legally registered, not more than 3 months reported on the date of publication of the convening notice of the general meeting and allowing the identification of the subscriber in the register of shareholders of Cemacon SA on the reference date issued by Depozitarul Central SA.

Date of ballot by mail: [_________________]

Individual shareholder name: [___________________________]

Signature: ___________________________

Name of shareholder legal entity: [___________________________]

Name and surname of legal representative: [___________________________]

(To be completed with the name of the shareholder legal entity and with the name and surname of the legal representative, in clear, capital letters)

Signature: ________________________________

(It will be completed with the signature of the legal representative of the legal entity shareholder and will be stamped, if applicable)

We inform you that your personal data that we process are: identification data - name and surname, no. and passport / identity card series, CNP, domicile address. The provision of these data represents a legal obligation necessary for the participation in the voting at the General Meetings of the Shareholders of CEMACON S.A. (in accordance with the legal provisions of Law 31/1990).

Your personal data will be collected for specified, explicit and legitimate purposes and will be processed in accordance with the principles of integrity and confidentiality, in a way that ensures adequate security of personal data, including protection against unauthorized or illegal processing and accidental loss, destruction or damage by taking appropriate technical or organizational measures. Your personal data will be kept in the company's records for the entire period for which you hold the status of shareholder as well as for the period of the term of the record keeping after the termination of this quality.

Your data may not be used for other purposes.

At the same time, the new Regulation on the processing of personal data gives additional rights to persons whose personal data are processed, your rights being:

-the right to have access to your data, the right to request the rectification of data, the right to request the restriction of data processing, the right to request the deletion of data, the right to request the transfer of data, the right to oppose the processing, the right to opposes being subject to automated decisions based solely on automated processing, including profiling.

Your data will not be transferred to any third country or international organization.

All these rights can be exercised by a written request addressed to the subscriber, as an operator, at the registered office or at the email addressgdpr@cemacon.ro

In the event that you consider that your rights have been violated, you can file a complaint with the National Authority for the Supervision of Personal Data Processing.