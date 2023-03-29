SC Cemacon : CAPEX 2023 Cemacon SA EN

Calea Turzii nr.178K, Etaj 1,

Cluj-Napoca, România, PO: 400491

E-mail. office@cemacon.ro Web: www.cemacon.ro

Investment plan for 2023

In order to achieve the main objectives of Cemacon SA in 2023, the executive management requests the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders for the following investment plan:

On going Investment Projects RON 37,786,535 Unfinished Investments 2022 RON 3,321,077 Improvement Investments RON 8,571,869 Current Investments RON 8,432,596 Total Investments + Projects RON 58,112,077

The main proposed investments refer to projects financed from non-reimbursable funds, intended to bring an immediate and significant impact on the business; also, several investment milestones that are underway at the beginning of this year will be completed.

In addition to these, the allocations also aim at investments in capital repairs, replacement and upgrades for several areas of activity in the companies, as well as new investments, all with an important role in the continuity of the company's activity and in cost efficiency.

The biggest impact comes from the investment in the new factory in Recea, where ceramic coating elements and facade elements will be produced and the installation of a photovoltaic plant at the Recea Factory.

Board of Directors through

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Daniel Sologon