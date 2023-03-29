Advanced search
    CEON   ROCEONACNOR0

SC CEMACON SA

(CEON)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
0.4730 RON   -0.21%
0.4730 RON   -0.21%
04:56aSc Cemacon : CAPEX 2023 Cemacon SA EN
PU
03/27Sc Cemacon : Cemacon standalone EN fs 2022 final binded cu admin report
PU
03/27Sc Cemacon : Ballot by correspondence OGMS Cemacon 27042023
PU
SC Cemacon : CAPEX 2023 Cemacon SA EN

03/29/2023 | 04:56am EDT
Calea Turzii nr.178K, Etaj 1,

Cluj-Napoca, România, PO: 400491

E-mail. office@cemacon.ro Web: www.cemacon.ro

Investment plan for 2023

In order to achieve the main objectives of Cemacon SA in 2023, the executive management requests the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders for the following investment plan:

On going Investment Projects

RON

37,786,535

Unfinished Investments 2022

RON

3,321,077

Improvement Investments

RON

8,571,869

Current Investments

RON

8,432,596

Total Investments + Projects

RON

58,112,077

The main proposed investments refer to projects financed from non-reimbursable funds, intended to bring an immediate and significant impact on the business; also, several investment milestones that are underway at the beginning of this year will be completed.

In addition to these, the allocations also aim at investments in capital repairs, replacement and upgrades for several areas of activity in the companies, as well as new investments, all with an important role in the continuity of the company's activity and in cost efficiency.

The biggest impact comes from the investment in the new factory in Recea, where ceramic coating elements and facade elements will be produced and the installation of a photovoltaic plant at the Recea Factory.

Board of Directors through

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Daniel Sologon

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Cemacon SA published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 08:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
