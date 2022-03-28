SC Cemacon : Cemacon audit report EN 03/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Deloitte Audit S.R.L. Clădirea The Mark Tower, Calea Griviței nr. 82-98, Sector 1, 010735 București, România Tel: Fax: +40 21 222 16 61 +40 21 222 16 60 www.deloitte.ro INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the Shareholders, Cemacon S.A. Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion 1. We have audited the standalone financial statements of Cemacon S.A. (the Company), with registered office in Calea Turzii Street, No 178, identified by the unique tax registration code 677858, which comprise the statement of financial position as at December 31, 2021, and the statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, including a summary of significant accounting policies and notes to the financial statements.

2. The standalone financial statements as at December 31, 2021 are identified as follows: • Net assets/ Equity RON 237,594,556 • Net profit for the financial year RON 54,850,949

3. In our opinion, the accompanying standalone financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Ministry of Public Finance Order no. 2844/2016, with subsequent amendments, for the approval of accounting regulations conforming with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by EU. Basis for Opinion 4. We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs), Regulation (EU) No. 537/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council (forth named The "Regulation") and Law 162/2017 ("the Law"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code), in accordance with ethical requirements relevant for the audit of the financial statements in Romania including the Regulation and the Law and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters 5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Numele Deloitte se referă la organizația Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, o companie cu răspundere limitată din Marea Britanie, la firmele membre ale acesteia, în cadrul căreia fiecare firmă membră este o persoană juridică independentă. Pentru o descriere amănunțită a structurii legale a Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited și a firmelor membre, vă rugăm să accesați www.deloitte.com/ro/despre. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition - Bill and Hold Sales The Company performs a significant amount of Bill-and-hold transactions within its main revenue stream. In this form of sales arrangement, a seller of a good bills a customer for products but does not ship the product until a later date. In order for a customer to have obtained control of a product in a bill-and-hold arrangement, all of the following criteria must be met: (a) the reason for the bill-and-hold arrangement must be substantive (for example, the customer has requested the arrangement); (b) the product must be identified separately as belonging to the customer; (c) the product currently must be ready for physical transfer to the customer; and (d) the entity cannot have the ability to use the product or to direct it to another customer. Given the particularity of this transaction type and the related risk, we identified this stream as a key audit matter in order to ascertain the way in which the Company complies with the completion of the revenue recognition criteria for this type of revenue, and whether the revenue was recognized in the appropriate period. The accounting policies for the revenue recognition of Bill-and-hold sales are set out in Note 3 to the financial statements of the Company. In order to address this key audit matter, we have taken an approach constructed around testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the internal controls performed concurrently with the tests of details as a single procedure (dual purpose testing) that the Company performs in relation to Bill-and-Hold transactions. We have performed the following audit procedures: − We have tested based on a sample subsequent delivery documents to ascertain transactions have been finalized through a delivery;

− We have assisted at the inventory count at year-end, and correlated such inventories, which were physically inspected to the revenue transactions, audited to ascertain that inventories subject to such transactions are readily available for delivery to the clients, and are on hand at the time the revenue is recognized;

− We have reviewed based on a sample the supporting documentation whereby the customers agreed to this type of commercial arrangement the buyer, rather than the seller, has requested this type of transaction or alternatively verified the subsequent delivery. Moreover, our analytical procedures revealed that most frequently the buyers are construction companies with limited depositing facilities who prefer to have the inventories delivered to their construction sites on a 'just-in-time' basis.

− We have tested that the payment terms specified within the agreements selected are the usual payment terms and the compliance to such terms by the customers through reviewing subsequent encashment. Other information 6. The administrator is responsible for preparation and presentation of the other information. The other information comprises the Administrator' report and the Remuneration Report, but does not include the separate financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, unless otherwise explicitly mentioned in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. With respect to the Administrator's report, we read it and report if this has been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the provisions of Ministry of Public Finance Order 2844/2016, with subsequent amendments, for the approval of accounting regulations conforming with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by EU. With respect to the Remuneration report, we read it and report if this has been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the provisions of Law 24/2017, article no. 107. On the sole basis of the procedures performed within the audit of the financial statements, in our opinion: a) the information included in the administrators' report and the Remuneration Report for the financial year for which the financial statements have been prepared is consistent, in all material respects, with these financial statements;

b) the administrators' report has been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the provisions of Ministry of Public Finance Order no. 2844/2016, with subsequent amendments, for the approval of accounting regulations conforming with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by EU.

c) the Remuneration report has been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the provisions of Law 24/2017, article no. 107. Moreover, based on our knowledge and understanding concerning the Company and its environment gained during the audit on the standalone financial statements prepared as at December 31, 2021, we are required to report if we have identified a material misstatement of this Administrator's report and the Remuneration report. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements 7. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the standalone financial statements in accordance with Ministry of Public Finance Order no. 2844/2016, with subsequent amendments, for the approval of accounting regulations conforming with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by EU and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements 10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. 12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 15. We have been appointed by the General Assembly of Shareholders on April 29, 2020 to audit the financial statements of Cemacon S.A. for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. The uninterrupted total duration of our commitment was 6 years, covering the financial years ended December 31, 2016 until December 31, 2021. We confirm that: • Our audit opinion is consistent with the additional report submitted to the Audit Committee of the Company that we issued the same date we issued and this report. Also, in conducting our audit, we have retained our independence from the audited entity.

• No non-audit services referred to in Article 5 (1) of EU Regulation No.537 / 2014 were provided. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Ana-Corina Dimitriu. Report on compliance with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2018/815 on the European Single Electronic Format Regulatory Technical Standard ("ESEF") 16. We have undertaken a reasonable assurance engagement on the compliance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 applicable to the financial statements included in the annual financial report of Cemacon S.A. ("the Company") as presented in the digital files "254900T01T4FKBLCWU07". (I) Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Digital Files prepared in compliance with ESEF Management is responsible for preparing the Digital Files that comply with ESEF. This responsibility includes: • the design, implementation and maintenance of internal controls relevant to the application of ESEF;

• ensuring consistency between the Digital Files and the financial statements to be submitted in accordance with Order no 2844/2016 with subsequent amendments. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the preparation of the Digital Files that comply with ESEF. (II)Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Digital Files Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on whether the financial statements included in the annual financial report complies in all material respects with the requirements of ESEF based on the evidence we have obtained. We conducted our reasonable assurance engagement in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised), Assurance Engagements Other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information (ISAE 3000) issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board. A reasonable assurance engagement in accordance with ISAE 3000 involves performing procedures to obtain evidence about compliance with ESEF. The nature, timing and extend of procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material departures from the requirements set out in ESEF, whether due to fraud or error. A reasonable assurance engagement includes:  obtaining an understanding of the Company's process for preparation of the digital files in accordance with ESEF, including relevant internal controls;

 reconciling the digital files with the audited financial statements of the Company to be submitted in accordance with Order no 2844/2016 with subsequent amendments, for the approval of accounting regulations conforming with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by EU;

 evaluating if the financial statements contained in the annual report have been prepared in a valid XHTML format. We believe that the evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our conclusion. In our opinion, the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 included in the annual financial report in the Digital Files comply in all materials respects with the requirements of ESEF. In this section, we do not express an audit opinion, review conclusion or any other assurance conclusion on the financial statements. Our audit opinion relating to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 is set out in the "Report on the audit of the financial statements" section above. Ana-Corina Dimitriu, Audit Partner For signature, please refer to the original signed Romanian version. Registered in the Electronic Public Register of Financial Auditors and Audit Firms under AF 3677 On behalf of: DELOITTE AUDIT S.R.L. Registered in the Electronic Public Register of Financial Auditors and Audit Firms under FA 25 The Mark Building, 84-98 and 100-102 Calea Griviței, 9th Floor, District 1 Bucharest, Romania March 25, 2022 Attachments Original Link

