Note

Financial year ending 31

December 2023

Financial year ending 31

December 2022

Restated*

Income from sales

4

185.433.724

221.435.406

Sales revenues

Other operating income

5

21.237.035

11.489.841

Other gains and losses

6

-5.957.195

348.255

Change in inventories of FG & WiP

10.086.005

10.962.415

Raw materials and consumables

15

-32.848.859

-40.303.581

Personnel Expenses

8

-48.053.921

-38.846.840

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

-22.719.907

-14.488.179

Other operating expenses

7

-84.003.419

-76.123.732

Profit from operation

23.173.464

74.473.585

Financial income

9

6.498.958

5.080.371

Financial expenses

9

-4.678.461

-1.590.951

Financial result

1.820.497

3.489.420

Share of profit of associated entities

Income from associates

Profit before tax

25.080.383

77.963.005

Tax benefits/(expenses)*

10

1.079.820

-6.313.031

Profit from continuing operations

26.160.203

71.649.972

Profit from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

Income tax expenses

Net profit

26.160.203

71.649.972

Note

Financial year ending 31

December 2023

Financial year ending 31

December 2022

Other comprehensive income items that cannot be reclassified to the income statement

Other comprehensive income

Total other comprehensive income

13.225.786

-95.048

Total overall result

39.385.989

71.554.923

Total comprehensive income

Restated* See Note 34 Accounting presentation errors

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

ON 31 DECEMBER 2023

(all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)

Notes

Balance at 31

December 2023

Balance at 31

December 2022

Balance on 1

January 2022

Restated*

Restated*

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

13

367.435.054

203.699.307

156.211.126

Investment property

15

8.885.960

8.885.960

8.885.960

Intangible

14

18.463.910

1.131.377

1.555.775

Goodwill

16

4.865.558

-

-

Right of use of leased assets

32

15.607.366

17.026.366

18.496.865

Investments

17

1.000

1.000

1.000

Other non-current assets

822.662

554.017

411.127

TOTAL Non-current assets

416.081.510

231.298.027

185.561.853

Current assets

Inventories

19

37.406.837

22.579.885

13.075.235

Trade and other receivables

20

39.407.393

50.248.650

17.064.942

Other assets

18

27.335.449

16.612.591

11.330.612

Cash and cash equivalents

21

88.044.885

133.909.885

84.223.350

TOTAL Current assets

192.194.564

223.351.011

125.694.139

TOTAL ASSETS

608.276.073

454.649.038

311.255.992

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

22

51.764.048

47.212.962

35.223.686

Other liabilities

25

71.794

-

-

Loans and borrowings

25

12.685.230

-

-

Obligations under leases

32

2.319.811

2.546.188

2.733.143

Grants received

29

3.460.812

766.040

621.092

-

Tax liability*

9, 34

2.499.091

2.499.091

3.266.618

Provisions

28

12.196.018

10.045.567

11.096.948

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

84.996.805

63.069.848

52.941.487

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)

Notes

Balance at 31

December 2023

Balance at 31

December 2022

Balance on 1 January 2022

Restated*

Restated*

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Non-current trade and other liabilities

22

-

-

-

Other liabilities

25

6.357.251

-

-

Loans

25

69.768.765

-

-

Obligations under leases

32

5.547.838

7.492.682

9.588.752

Grants received

29

16.175.142

6.735.832

6.885.531

Deferred tax*

10

18.807.092

3.004.628

3.756.047

Provisions

28

2.877.336

2.848.866

2.780.548

TOTAL LONG-TERM DEBT

119.533.424

20.082.008

23.010.878

TOTAL LIABILITIES

204.530.227

83.151.856

75.952.365

NET ASSETS

403.745.844

371.497.182

235.303.627

CAPITAL AND RESERVES (EQUITY)

Issued capital

30

102.745.391

102.745.391

59.779.702

Deferred Tax*

9

-5.211.899

-3.508.324

-3.603.372

Share premium

30

21.735.848

21.735.848

253.004

Reserves

31

140.606.602

97.996.664

74.475.423

Retained earnings*

143.869.903

152.527.603

104.398.871

TOTAL EQUITY

403.745.844

371.497.182

235.303.628

Restated* See Note 34 Accounting presentation errors

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

DIRECT METHOD

Financial year closed on 31-Dec-23

Financial year closed on 31-Dec-22

Flows from operating activities

Collections from customers

236.410.376

251.585.867

Payments to suppliers

-134.376.352

-123.734.501

Payments to employees

-33.361.038

-26.213.071

Pay taxes and duties

-21.349.776

-33.673.033

Income tax paid

-1.177.460

-12.823.463

Insurance receipts

61.891

-

Insurance payments

-1.131.822

-678.693

Interest paid

-2.284.394

-

Other receipts-subsidies

21.514

103.434

Short-term lease payments and low-value assets

-546.618

-114.716

Net cash from operating activities

42.266.321

54.451.824

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries (see Note 3)

-107.078.005

-

Payments for the purchase of tangible fixed assets

-59.289.505

-70.557.316

Proceeds from the sale of tangible fixed assets

415.561

377.520

Interest received

4.912.360

4.060.528

Other investment grants

11.429.781

596.478

Net cash used in investing activities

-149.609.808

-65.522.790

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from capital contribution

-

64.448.533

Receipts from loans

88.511.010

-

Loans to related parties

-17.565.503

-

Payment of capital lease liabilities

-2.831.431

-3.547.974

Payment of finance-lease debts

-472.183

-238.231

Loan repayments

-6.324.829

-

Guaranteed payment

-91.069

-

Net cash from financing activities

61.225.995

60.662.328

Effect of exchange rate differences

252.492

95.172

Net increase/(decrease) in cash

-45.865.000

49.686.534

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

133.909.885

84.223.350

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

88.044.885

133.909.885

251.585.867

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)

Subscribed capital and adjustments

Share premium

Revaluation reserves

Legal reserves

Other reserves

Undistributed result

Other equity items

Total

31/12/2021 *Initial

59.779.703

253.004

31.455.172

9.430.921

33.589.330

106.689.799

-3.603.372

237.594.556

Correction of accounting errors*

-

-

-

-

-

-2.290.928

-

-2.290.928

31/12/2021 *Restated

59.779.703

253.004

31.455.172

9.430.921

33.589.330

104.398.871

-3.603.372

235.303.629

Current overall result

-

-

-

-

-

71.649.972

-

71.649.972

Share capital increase

42.965.689

-

-

-

-

-

42.965.689

Increase in share premium

-

21.482.844

-

-

-

-

-

21.482.844

Constitution of legal reserve

-

-

-

3.930.969

-

-3.930.969

-

-

Other reserves

-

-

-

19.590.272

-19.590.272

-

-

Diff. deferred taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

95.048

95.048

31/12/2022 *Restated

102.745.392

21.735.848

31.455.172

13.361.890

53.179.602

152.527.603

-3.508.324

371.497.183

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)

Subscribed capital and adjustments

Share premium

Revaluation reserves

Legal reserves

Other reserves

Undistributed result

Other equity items

Total

31/12/2022 *Restated

102.745.392

21.735.848

31.455.172

13.361.890

53.179.602

152.527.603

-3.508.324

371.497.183

Current overall result

-

-

-

-

-

26.160.203

-

26.160.203

Revaluation reserves (1)

-

-

11.522.211

-

-

-

-

11.522.211

Legal reserves

-

-

-

1.554.386

-

-1.554.386

-

-

Other reserves

-

-

-

-

29.533.341

-29.533.341

-

-

Capitalised deferred tax differences

-

-

-

-

-

-

-1.703.575

-1.703.575

Purchase price allocation adjustments (2)

-

-

-

-

-

-3.730.176

-

-3.730.176

31-Dec-23

102.745.391

21.735.848

42.977.383

14.916.276

82.712.943

143.869.903

-5.211.899

403.745.844

Restated* See Note 34 - Presentation accounting errors

(1) Revaluation reserves were reflected as a result of the revaluation of Euro Caramida's assets at the end of the year ended 31.12.2023.

(2) This difference represents the difference between the adjusted asset values resulting from the PPA report performed at the acquisition date and the resulting values at the acquisition date and the date of the IFRS adjusted financial statements.

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)

INFORMATION ON THE PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP:

Cemacon SA ("the Parent Company" or "the Company") is a Romanian legal entity, established as a joint-stock company on the basis of GD no.1200/1991 with registered office in Cluj-Napoca, Calea Turzii Street, no.178k, Hexagon Offices building, 1st floor, Cluj Napoca County. Cluj, ROMANIA. The company's main activity is "Manufacture of bricks, tiles and other construction products from fired clay".

In 2023 CEMACON SA acquired 100% of the share capital of EURO CARAMIDA S.A.., a ceramic blocks factory, having its main activity according to CAEN code 2332. The entity is located in Bihor county, Biharia commune, ROMANIA. The company, together with EURO CARAMIDA S.A., constitutes the Cemacon Group (or "the Group").

The acquisition was reported to the investing public through the current reports no. 6165/19.06.2023 and no.7416/27.07.2023 published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and on the website of CEMACON SA. As a result of the acquisition, EURO CARAMIDA S.A. became an affiliated part of CEMACON SA. The process of integrating the Biharia plant into the CEMACON Group is currently underway.

The Group prepares consolidated financial statements from 2023. They are available on the websitewww.cemacon.ro under the section "Shareholder Relations/Financial Statements".

The Group's consolidated financial statements are available on the Group's websitewww.cemacon.ro in the "Shareholder Relations/Financial Statements" section.

1. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Basics of drafting

The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements are listed below. The policies have been consistently applied for all years presented, unless otherwise stated.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in the national currency Lei, which is also the Group's functional currency.

Amounts are rounded to the nearest leu unless otherwise stated.

The Group's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ("IFRS") and OMFP 2844/2016 applicable to publicly traded entities.

The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the use of certain accounting estimates. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with OMF 2844/2016 requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and reported income and expenses for the period. Although these estimates are made by the Company's management based on the best information available at the date of the financial statements, actual results may differ from those estimates.

Estimates and judgments are evaluated on an ongoing basis and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision affects only that period, or in the current period and future periods, if the revision affects both the current period and future periods.

Estimates and reasoning are mainly used in:

  • - estimated goodwill impairment;

  • - revaluation of tangible fixed assets;

  • - determining and reviewing the useful life of certain intangible assets;

  • - leasing contracts;

  • - trade receivables.

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the GROUP will continue in business for the foreseeable future. In order to assess the applicability of this presumption management analyses forecasts of future cash inflows. On the basis of these analyses, management believes that the Group will be able to continue in business for the foreseeable future and therefore the application of the going concern basis of accounting is justified.

14

