Note Financial year ending 31 December 2023 Financial year ending 31 December 2022 Restated* Income from sales 4 185.433.724 221.435.406 Sales revenues Other operating income 5 21.237.035 11.489.841 Other gains and losses 6 -5.957.195 348.255 Change in inventories of FG & WiP 10.086.005 10.962.415 Raw materials and consumables 15 -32.848.859 -40.303.581 Personnel Expenses 8 -48.053.921 -38.846.840 Depreciation and amortisation expenses -22.719.907 -14.488.179 Other operating expenses 7 -84.003.419 -76.123.732 Profit from operation 23.173.464 74.473.585 Financial income 9 6.498.958 5.080.371 Financial expenses 9 -4.678.461 -1.590.951 Financial result 1.820.497 3.489.420 Share of profit of associated entities Income from associates Profit before tax 25.080.383 77.963.005 Tax benefits/(expenses)* 10 1.079.820 -6.313.031 Profit from continuing operations 26.160.203 71.649.972 Profit from discontinued operations, net of tax - - Income tax expenses Net profit 26.160.203 71.649.972 Note Financial year ending 31 December 2023 Financial year ending 31 December 2022 Other comprehensive income items that cannot be reclassified to the income statement Other comprehensive income Total other comprehensive income 13.225.786 -95.048 Total overall result 39.385.989 71.554.923 Total comprehensive income Restated* See Note 34 Accounting presentation errors

Notes Balance at 31 December 2023 Balance at 31 December 2022 Balance on 1 January 2022 Restated* Restated* ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 13 367.435.054 203.699.307 156.211.126 Investment property 15 8.885.960 8.885.960 8.885.960 Intangible 14 18.463.910 1.131.377 1.555.775 Goodwill 16 4.865.558 - - Right of use of leased assets 32 15.607.366 17.026.366 18.496.865 Investments 17 1.000 1.000 1.000 Other non-current assets 822.662 554.017 411.127 TOTAL Non-current assets 416.081.510 231.298.027 185.561.853 Current assets Inventories 19 37.406.837 22.579.885 13.075.235 Trade and other receivables 20 39.407.393 50.248.650 17.064.942 Other assets 18 27.335.449 16.612.591 11.330.612 Cash and cash equivalents 21 88.044.885 133.909.885 84.223.350 TOTAL Current assets 192.194.564 223.351.011 125.694.139 TOTAL ASSETS 608.276.073 454.649.038 311.255.992 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 22 51.764.048 47.212.962 35.223.686 Other liabilities 25 71.794 - - Loans and borrowings 25 12.685.230 - - Obligations under leases 32 2.319.811 2.546.188 2.733.143 Grants received 29 3.460.812 766.040 621.092 - Tax liability* 9, 34 2.499.091 2.499.091 3.266.618 Provisions 28 12.196.018 10.045.567 11.096.948 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 84.996.805 63.069.848 52.941.487

Notes Balance at 31 December 2023 Balance at 31 December 2022 Balance on 1 January 2022 Restated* Restated* NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Non-current trade and other liabilities 22 - - - Other liabilities 25 6.357.251 - - Loans 25 69.768.765 - - Obligations under leases 32 5.547.838 7.492.682 9.588.752 Grants received 29 16.175.142 6.735.832 6.885.531 Deferred tax* 10 18.807.092 3.004.628 3.756.047 Provisions 28 2.877.336 2.848.866 2.780.548 TOTAL LONG-TERM DEBT 119.533.424 20.082.008 23.010.878 TOTAL LIABILITIES 204.530.227 83.151.856 75.952.365 NET ASSETS 403.745.844 371.497.182 235.303.627 CAPITAL AND RESERVES (EQUITY) Issued capital 30 102.745.391 102.745.391 59.779.702 Deferred Tax* 9 -5.211.899 -3.508.324 -3.603.372 Share premium 30 21.735.848 21.735.848 253.004 Reserves 31 140.606.602 97.996.664 74.475.423 Retained earnings* 143.869.903 152.527.603 104.398.871 TOTAL EQUITY 403.745.844 371.497.182 235.303.628 Restated* See Note 34 Accounting presentation errors

DIRECT METHOD Financial year closed on 31-Dec-23 Financial year closed on 31-Dec-22 Flows from operating activities Collections from customers 236.410.376 251.585.867 Payments to suppliers -134.376.352 -123.734.501 Payments to employees -33.361.038 -26.213.071 Pay taxes and duties -21.349.776 -33.673.033 Income tax paid -1.177.460 -12.823.463 Insurance receipts 61.891 - Insurance payments -1.131.822 -678.693 Interest paid -2.284.394 - Other receipts-subsidies 21.514 103.434 Short-term lease payments and low-value assets -546.618 -114.716 Net cash from operating activities 42.266.321 54.451.824 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries (see Note 3) -107.078.005 - Payments for the purchase of tangible fixed assets -59.289.505 -70.557.316 Proceeds from the sale of tangible fixed assets 415.561 377.520 Interest received 4.912.360 4.060.528 Other investment grants 11.429.781 596.478 Net cash used in investing activities -149.609.808 -65.522.790 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from capital contribution - 64.448.533 Receipts from loans 88.511.010 - Loans to related parties -17.565.503 - Payment of capital lease liabilities -2.831.431 -3.547.974 Payment of finance-lease debts -472.183 -238.231 Loan repayments -6.324.829 - Guaranteed payment -91.069 - Net cash from financing activities 61.225.995 60.662.328 Effect of exchange rate differences 252.492 95.172 Net increase/(decrease) in cash -45.865.000 49.686.534 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 133.909.885 84.223.350 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 88.044.885 133.909.885 251.585.867

Subscribed capital and adjustments Share premium Revaluation reserves Legal reserves Other reserves Undistributed result Other equity items Total 31/12/2021 *Initial 59.779.703 253.004 31.455.172 9.430.921 33.589.330 106.689.799 -3.603.372 237.594.556 Correction of accounting errors* - - - - - -2.290.928 - -2.290.928 31/12/2021 *Restated 59.779.703 253.004 31.455.172 9.430.921 33.589.330 104.398.871 -3.603.372 235.303.629 Current overall result - - - - - 71.649.972 - 71.649.972 Share capital increase 42.965.689 - - - - - 42.965.689 Increase in share premium - 21.482.844 - - - - - 21.482.844 Constitution of legal reserve - - - 3.930.969 - -3.930.969 - - Other reserves - - - 19.590.272 -19.590.272 - - Diff. deferred taxes - - - - - - 95.048 95.048 31/12/2022 *Restated 102.745.392 21.735.848 31.455.172 13.361.890 53.179.602 152.527.603 -3.508.324 371.497.183

Subscribed capital and adjustments Share premium Revaluation reserves Legal reserves Other reserves Undistributed result Other equity items Total 31/12/2022 *Restated 102.745.392 21.735.848 31.455.172 13.361.890 53.179.602 152.527.603 -3.508.324 371.497.183 Current overall result - - - - - 26.160.203 - 26.160.203 Revaluation reserves (1) - - 11.522.211 - - - - 11.522.211 Legal reserves - - - 1.554.386 - -1.554.386 - - Other reserves - - - - 29.533.341 -29.533.341 - - Capitalised deferred tax differences - - - - - - -1.703.575 -1.703.575 Purchase price allocation adjustments (2) - - - - - -3.730.176 - -3.730.176 31-Dec-23 102.745.391 21.735.848 42.977.383 14.916.276 82.712.943 143.869.903 -5.211.899 403.745.844

Restated* See Note 34 - Presentation accounting errors

(1) Revaluation reserves were reflected as a result of the revaluation of Euro Caramida's assets at the end of the year ended 31.12.2023.

(2) This difference represents the difference between the adjusted asset values resulting from the PPA report performed at the acquisition date and the resulting values at the acquisition date and the date of the IFRS adjusted financial statements.

INFORMATION ON THE PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP:

Cemacon SA ("the Parent Company" or "the Company") is a Romanian legal entity, established as a joint-stock company on the basis of GD no.1200/1991 with registered office in Cluj-Napoca, Calea Turzii Street, no.178k, Hexagon Offices building, 1st floor, Cluj Napoca County. Cluj, ROMANIA. The company's main activity is "Manufacture of bricks, tiles and other construction products from fired clay".

In 2023 CEMACON SA acquired 100% of the share capital of EURO CARAMIDA S.A.., a ceramic blocks factory, having its main activity according to CAEN code 2332. The entity is located in Bihor county, Biharia commune, ROMANIA. The company, together with EURO CARAMIDA S.A., constitutes the Cemacon Group (or "the Group").

The acquisition was reported to the investing public through the current reports no. 6165/19.06.2023 and no.7416/27.07.2023 published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and on the website of CEMACON SA. As a result of the acquisition, EURO CARAMIDA S.A. became an affiliated part of CEMACON SA. The process of integrating the Biharia plant into the CEMACON Group is currently underway.

The Group prepares consolidated financial statements from 2023. They are available on the websitewww.cemacon.ro under the section "Shareholder Relations/Financial Statements".

The Group's consolidated financial statements are available on the Group's websitewww.cemacon.ro in the "Shareholder Relations/Financial Statements" section.

1. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Basics of drafting

The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements are listed below. The policies have been consistently applied for all years presented, unless otherwise stated.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in the national currency Lei, which is also the Group's functional currency.

Amounts are rounded to the nearest leu unless otherwise stated.

The Group's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ("IFRS") and OMFP 2844/2016 applicable to publicly traded entities.

The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the use of certain accounting estimates. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with OMF 2844/2016 requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and reported income and expenses for the period. Although these estimates are made by the Company's management based on the best information available at the date of the financial statements, actual results may differ from those estimates.

Estimates and judgments are evaluated on an ongoing basis and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision affects only that period, or in the current period and future periods, if the revision affects both the current period and future periods.

Estimates and reasoning are mainly used in:

- estimated goodwill impairment;

- revaluation of tangible fixed assets;

- determining and reviewing the useful life of certain intangible assets;

- leasing contracts;

- trade receivables.

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the GROUP will continue in business for the foreseeable future. In order to assess the applicability of this presumption management analyses forecasts of future cash inflows. On the basis of these analyses, management believes that the Group will be able to continue in business for the foreseeable future and therefore the application of the going concern basis of accounting is justified.

14