CEMACON SA
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Submitted in accordance with
Order of the Minister of Public Finance
No 2844/2016 for the approval of Accounting Regulations in accordance with International Financial
Reporting Standards,
TO AND FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2023
CONTENTS
PAGE
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
1- 6
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
7-8
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION
9-10
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
11
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
12-13
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
14-72
REPORT OF THE ADMINISTRATORS
1-2
Note
Financial year ending 31
December 2023
Financial year ending 31
December 2022
Restated*
Income from sales
4
185.433.724
221.435.406
Sales revenues
Other operating income
5
21.237.035
11.489.841
Other gains and losses
6
-5.957.195
348.255
Change in inventories of FG & WiP
10.086.005
10.962.415
Raw materials and consumables
15
-32.848.859
-40.303.581
Personnel Expenses
8
-48.053.921
-38.846.840
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
-22.719.907
-14.488.179
Other operating expenses
7
-84.003.419
-76.123.732
Profit from operation
23.173.464
74.473.585
Financial income
9
6.498.958
5.080.371
Financial expenses
9
-4.678.461
-1.590.951
Financial result
1.820.497
3.489.420
Share of profit of associated entities
Income from associates
Profit before tax
25.080.383
77.963.005
Tax benefits/(expenses)*
10
1.079.820
-6.313.031
Profit from continuing operations
26.160.203
71.649.972
Profit from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
Income tax expenses
Net profit
26.160.203
71.649.972
Note
Financial year ending 31
December 2023
Financial year ending 31
December 2022
Other comprehensive income items that cannot be reclassified to the income statement
Other comprehensive income
Total other comprehensive income
13.225.786
-95.048
Total overall result
39.385.989
71.554.923
Total comprehensive income
Restated* See Note 34 Accounting presentation errors
These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:
General Director
Financial Director
Sologon Daniel
Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan
Signature ______________
Signature ___________
8
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
ON 31 DECEMBER 2023
(all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)
Notes
Balance at 31
December 2023
Balance at 31
December 2022
Balance on 1
January 2022
Restated*
Restated*
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
13
367.435.054
203.699.307
156.211.126
Investment property
15
8.885.960
8.885.960
8.885.960
Intangible
14
18.463.910
1.131.377
1.555.775
Goodwill
16
4.865.558
-
-
Right of use of leased assets
32
15.607.366
17.026.366
18.496.865
Investments
17
1.000
1.000
1.000
Other non-current assets
822.662
554.017
411.127
TOTAL Non-current assets
416.081.510
231.298.027
185.561.853
Current assets
Inventories
19
37.406.837
22.579.885
13.075.235
Trade and other receivables
20
39.407.393
50.248.650
17.064.942
Other assets
18
27.335.449
16.612.591
11.330.612
Cash and cash equivalents
21
88.044.885
133.909.885
84.223.350
TOTAL Current assets
192.194.564
223.351.011
125.694.139
TOTAL ASSETS
608.276.073
454.649.038
311.255.992
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
22
51.764.048
47.212.962
35.223.686
Other liabilities
25
71.794
-
-
Loans and borrowings
25
12.685.230
-
-
Obligations under leases
32
2.319.811
2.546.188
2.733.143
Grants received
29
3.460.812
766.040
621.092
-
Tax liability*
9, 34
2.499.091
2.499.091
3.266.618
Provisions
28
12.196.018
10.045.567
11.096.948
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
84.996.805
63.069.848
52.941.487
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)
Notes
Balance at 31
December 2023
Balance at 31
December 2022
Balance on 1 January 2022
Restated*
Restated*
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current trade and other liabilities
22
-
-
-
Other liabilities
25
6.357.251
-
-
Loans
25
69.768.765
-
-
Obligations under leases
32
5.547.838
7.492.682
9.588.752
Grants received
29
16.175.142
6.735.832
6.885.531
Deferred tax*
10
18.807.092
3.004.628
3.756.047
Provisions
28
2.877.336
2.848.866
2.780.548
TOTAL LONG-TERM DEBT
119.533.424
20.082.008
23.010.878
TOTAL LIABILITIES
204.530.227
83.151.856
75.952.365
NET ASSETS
403.745.844
371.497.182
235.303.627
CAPITAL AND RESERVES (EQUITY)
Issued capital
30
102.745.391
102.745.391
59.779.702
Deferred Tax*
9
-5.211.899
-3.508.324
-3.603.372
Share premium
30
21.735.848
21.735.848
253.004
Reserves
31
140.606.602
97.996.664
74.475.423
Retained earnings*
143.869.903
152.527.603
104.398.871
TOTAL EQUITY
403.745.844
371.497.182
235.303.628
Restated* See Note 34 Accounting presentation errors
These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:
General Director
Financial Director
Sologon Daniel
Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan
Signature ______________
Signature ___________
10
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
DIRECT METHOD
Financial year closed on 31-Dec-23
Financial year closed on 31-Dec-22
Flows from operating activities
Collections from customers
236.410.376
251.585.867
Payments to suppliers
-134.376.352
-123.734.501
Payments to employees
-33.361.038
-26.213.071
Pay taxes and duties
-21.349.776
-33.673.033
Income tax paid
-1.177.460
-12.823.463
Insurance receipts
61.891
-
Insurance payments
-1.131.822
-678.693
Interest paid
-2.284.394
-
Other receipts-subsidies
21.514
103.434
Short-term lease payments and low-value assets
-546.618
-114.716
Net cash from operating activities
42.266.321
54.451.824
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments for acquisition of subsidiaries (see Note 3)
-107.078.005
-
Payments for the purchase of tangible fixed assets
-59.289.505
-70.557.316
Proceeds from the sale of tangible fixed assets
415.561
377.520
Interest received
4.912.360
4.060.528
Other investment grants
11.429.781
596.478
Net cash used in investing activities
-149.609.808
-65.522.790
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from capital contribution
-
64.448.533
Receipts from loans
88.511.010
-
Loans to related parties
-17.565.503
-
Payment of capital lease liabilities
-2.831.431
-3.547.974
Payment of finance-lease debts
-472.183
-238.231
Loan repayments
-6.324.829
-
Guaranteed payment
-91.069
-
Net cash from financing activities
61.225.995
60.662.328
Effect of exchange rate differences
252.492
95.172
Net increase/(decrease) in cash
-45.865.000
49.686.534
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
133.909.885
84.223.350
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
88.044.885
133.909.885
251.585.867
These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:
General Director
Financial Director
Sologon Daniel
Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan
Signature ______________
Signature ______________
11
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)
Subscribed capital and adjustments
Share premium
Revaluation reserves
Legal reserves
Other reserves
Undistributed result
Other equity items
Total
31/12/2021 *Initial
59.779.703
253.004
31.455.172
9.430.921
33.589.330
106.689.799
-3.603.372
237.594.556
Correction of accounting errors*
-
-
-
-
-
-2.290.928
-
-2.290.928
31/12/2021 *Restated
59.779.703
253.004
31.455.172
9.430.921
33.589.330
104.398.871
-3.603.372
235.303.629
Current overall result
-
-
-
-
-
71.649.972
-
71.649.972
Share capital increase
42.965.689
-
-
-
-
-
42.965.689
Increase in share premium
-
21.482.844
-
-
-
-
-
21.482.844
Constitution of legal reserve
-
-
-
3.930.969
-
-3.930.969
-
-
Other reserves
-
-
-
19.590.272
-19.590.272
-
-
Diff. deferred taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
95.048
95.048
31/12/2022 *Restated
102.745.392
21.735.848
31.455.172
13.361.890
53.179.602
152.527.603
-3.508.324
371.497.183
These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:
General Director
Financial Director
Sologon Daniel
Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan
Signature ______________
Signature ______________
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)
Subscribed capital and adjustments
Share premium
Revaluation reserves
Legal reserves
Other reserves
Undistributed result
Other equity items
Total
31/12/2022 *Restated
102.745.392
21.735.848
31.455.172
13.361.890
53.179.602
152.527.603
-3.508.324
371.497.183
Current overall result
-
-
-
-
-
26.160.203
-
26.160.203
Revaluation reserves (1)
-
-
11.522.211
-
-
-
-
11.522.211
Legal reserves
-
-
-
1.554.386
-
-1.554.386
-
-
Other reserves
-
-
-
-
29.533.341
-29.533.341
-
-
Capitalised deferred tax differences
-
-
-
-
-
-
-1.703.575
-1.703.575
Purchase price allocation adjustments (2)
-
-
-
-
-
-3.730.176
-
-3.730.176
31-Dec-23
102.745.391
21.735.848
42.977.383
14.916.276
82.712.943
143.869.903
-5.211.899
403.745.844
Restated* See Note 34 - Presentation accounting errors
(1) Revaluation reserves were reflected as a result of the revaluation of Euro Caramida's assets at the end of the year ended 31.12.2023.
(2) This difference represents the difference between the adjusted asset values resulting from the PPA report performed at the acquisition date and the resulting values at the acquisition date and the date of the IFRS adjusted financial statements.
These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:
General Director
Financial Director
Sologon Daniel
Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan
Signature ______________
Signature ______________
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)
INFORMATION ON THE PRESENTATION OF THE GROUP:
Cemacon SA ("the Parent Company" or "the Company") is a Romanian legal entity, established as a joint-stock company on the basis of GD no.1200/1991 with registered office in Cluj-Napoca, Calea Turzii Street, no.178k, Hexagon Offices building, 1st floor, Cluj Napoca County. Cluj, ROMANIA. The company's main activity is "Manufacture of bricks, tiles and other construction products from fired clay".
In 2023 CEMACON SA acquired 100% of the share capital of EURO CARAMIDA S.A.., a ceramic blocks factory, having its main activity according to CAEN code 2332. The entity is located in Bihor county, Biharia commune, ROMANIA. The company, together with EURO CARAMIDA S.A., constitutes the Cemacon Group (or "the Group").
The acquisition was reported to the investing public through the current reports no. 6165/19.06.2023 and no.7416/27.07.2023 published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and on the website of CEMACON SA. As a result of the acquisition, EURO CARAMIDA S.A. became an affiliated part of CEMACON SA. The process of integrating the Biharia plant into the CEMACON Group is currently underway.
The Group prepares consolidated financial statements from 2023. They are available on the websitewww.cemacon.ro under the section "Shareholder Relations/Financial Statements".
The Group's consolidated financial statements are available on the Group's websitewww.cemacon.ro in the "Shareholder Relations/Financial Statements" section.
1. ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Basics of drafting
The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements are listed below. The policies have been consistently applied for all years presented, unless otherwise stated.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in the national currency Lei, which is also the Group's functional currency.
Amounts are rounded to the nearest leu unless otherwise stated.
The Group's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ("IFRS") and OMFP 2844/2016 applicable to publicly traded entities.
The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the use of certain accounting estimates. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with OMF 2844/2016 requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and reported income and expenses for the period. Although these estimates are made by the Company's management based on the best information available at the date of the financial statements, actual results may differ from those estimates.
Estimates and judgments are evaluated on an ongoing basis and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision affects only that period, or in the current period and future periods, if the revision affects both the current period and future periods.
Estimates and reasoning are mainly used in:
- estimated goodwill impairment;
- revaluation of tangible fixed assets;
- determining and reviewing the useful life of certain intangible assets;
- leasing contracts;
- trade receivables.
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the GROUP will continue in business for the foreseeable future. In order to assess the applicability of this presumption management analyses forecasts of future cash inflows. On the basis of these analyses, management believes that the Group will be able to continue in business for the foreseeable future and therefore the application of the going concern basis of accounting is justified.
14
