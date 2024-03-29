Calea Turzii nr.178K, Etaj 1,

Cluj-Napoca, România, PO: 400491

E-mail.office@cemacon.ro Web:www.cemacon.ro

GENERAL POWER OF ATTORNEY for the Ordinary General Meeting of CEMACON S.A.(OGMS)

For individuals:

The undersigned, [________________________________________],

(Name and surname of the natural person shareholder)

identified by IB/IC (identity bulletin/identity card)/passport series_____, number__________, issued by _________________ on ___________, identification number __________________________, living in __________________________________________________________________________________, as shareholder of CEMACON S.A, registered with the Cluj Trade Register Office under number J12/2466/2012, sole registration code RO 677858, with the registered office in Cluj-Napoca, Calea Turzii, no. 178K, 1st floor, Cluj County (Company),

I hereby empower [________________________________],

(Name and surname of the authorized natural person who is given this power of attorney)

identified by IB/IC (identity bulletin/identity card)/passport series_____, number__________, issued by _________________ on ___________, identification number __________________________, living in __________________________________________________________________________________.

OR

[________________________________________]

(Name of the authorized legal person given this power of attorney)

with the registered office situated in ________________________________________, registered with the Trade Register Office /similar entity for the nonresident legal entities under the number [______________________], sole registration code / equivalent registration code for the nonresident legal entities [_______________________],

legally represented by [_____________________________________________]

(Name and surname of the legal representative)

identified by IB/IC (identity bulletin/identity card)/passport series_____, number__________, issued by _________________ on ___________, identification number __________________________, living in ____________________________________________________________________________________,

For Legal Entities

The subscribed, [________________________________]

(Name of the legal person shareholder)

with the registered office situated in ________________________________________, registered with the Trade Register Office /similar entity for the nonresident legal entities under the number [______________________], sole registration code / equivalent registration code for the nonresident legal entities [_______________________],

legally represented by [________________________________________]

(Name and surname of the legal representative of the legal person shareholder, as they appear in documents proving his/her status as representative)

as shareholder of CEMACON S.A, registered with the Trade Register Office attached to the Law Court of Cluj under number J12/2466/2012, sole registration code RO 677858, with the registered office in Cluj-Napoca, Calea Turzii, no. 178K, 1st floor, Cluj County (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"),

I hereby empower

[________________________________],

(Name and surname of the authorized natural person who is given this general power of attorney)

identified by IB/IC (identity bulletin/identity card)/passport series_____, number__________, issued by

_________________ on ___________, identification number __________________________, living in __________________________________________________________________________________.

OR

[________________________________________]

(Name of the authorized legal person given this general power of attorney)

with the registered office situated in ________________________________________, registered with the Trade Register Office /similar entity for the nonresident legal entities under the number [______________________], sole registration code / equivalent registration code for the nonresident legal entities [_______________________],

legally represented by [__________________________________________]

(Name and surname of the legal representative)

identified by IB/IC (identity bulletin/identity card)/passport series_____, number__________, issued by _________________ on ___________, identification number __________________________, living in __________________________________________________________________________________, to represent me in the OGMS of CEMACON S.A., which will take place on the 29.04.2024, at 10 o'clock, at the registered office of the Company, Calea Turzii no. 178K, 1st floor, Cluj-Napoca, County of Cluj or at the second assembly, dated 30.04.2024, which shall be at the same time, in the same place, with the same agenda, if the Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders cannot be validly meet on first convening.

The Mandatory shall participate in and vote for me and in my name for my entire holding on the reference date in any matter in debate on the OGMS of Cemacon SA, including in terms of acts of disposition.

This mandate imposed by the present general power of attorney is valid until 30.04.2024.

By signing this general power of attorney, by both the Principal and the Mandatory, they declare that the Mandatory does not find him/herself in any conflict of interests such as:

a) is a major shareholder of Cemacon S.A., or of another entity controlled by that shareholder;

b) is member of an administrative, managing or supervising body of Cemacon S.A., of a majority shareholder or an entity controlled by that shareholder;

c) is an employee or auditor of Cemacon S.A. or of a majority shareholder or an entity controlled by that shareholder;

d) is the spouse, relative or affinity up to the fourth degree of one of the natural persons mentioned above.

The present general power of attorney:

1. Before the first use, a copy of it will be sent to Cemacon S.A. 48 hours before the general meeting, with the mention of compliance with the original under the signature of the Mandatory. Certified copies of the general power of attorney will be retained by Cemacon S.A., mentioning this in the minutes of the general meeting;

2. It will be signed and dated by the Principal shareholder; The signature of the Mandatory will certify the lack of conflict of interest;

3. Will be filled in by the Principal shareholder in all required fields;

4. Creates a mandate intuitu personae, the Mandatory cannot be substituted by another person. If the Mandatory is a legal person, it may exercise the received mandate through any person belonging to the administrative or managing body or its employees.

Accompanying this general power of attorney there are:

- a certifying document, in original form or a copy in accordance to the original, issued by the Trade

Register Office or any other document, in original form or in a copy in accordance to the original, issued by a competent authority from the state of origin, with a date that does not exceed more than 3 months

and that allows the identification of the subscribed in the Cemacon SA shareholders' register issued by the Central Depository SA.

- a copy of the identity document of the natural person Mandatory (IB or IC for Romanian citizens, or passport for foreign citizens). In the case of the legal person Mandatory, the certificate of the authorized legal person will also be attached, in original form or a copy in accordance to the original, issued by the Trade Register Office or any other document, in original form or in a copy in accordance to the original, issued by a competent authority from the state of origin, indicating, among other things, the identity of its legal representative, with a date that does not exceed more than 3 months;

- evidence that the Mandatory has either the status of an intermediary (in accordance with the legal provisions) or a lawyer, and the shareholder is the client of the Mandatory;

We inform you that your personal data that we process are: identification data - name and surname, no. and passport / identity card series, CNP, domicile address. The provision of these data is a legal obligation necessary to participate in the vote at the General Meetings of Shareholders of CEMACON S.A. (in accordance with the legal provisions of Law 31/1990).

Your personal data will be collected for specified, explicit and legitimate purposes and will be processed on the basis of integrity and confidentiality, in a way that ensures adequate security of personal data, including protection against unauthorized or illegal processing and against accidental loss, destruction or damage by taking appropriate technical or organizational measures. Your personal data will be kept in the company's records for the entire period for which you hold the status of shareholder as well as during the term of the record-keeping period after the termination of this quality.

Your data may not be used for other purposes.

At the same time, the new Regulation on the processing of personal data offers additional rights to persons whose personal data are processed, your rights being: -the right to have access to your data, the right to request the rectification of data, the right to request the restriction of data processing, the right to request the deletion of data, the right to request the transfer of data, the right to oppose the processing, the right to opposes automatic decisions based solely on automatic processing, including profiling.

Your data will not be transferred to any third country or to an international organization.

All these rights can be exercised by a written request addressed to the subscriber, as an operator, at the registered office or at the email addressgdpr@cemacon.ro

If you consider that your rights have been violated, you can file a complaint with the National Authority for the Supervision of Personal Data Processing.

Date when the general power of autorney was issued : [___________________________]

(In case the shareholder successively passes more than one general power of attorney, the general power of attorney having a subsequent date will revoke the previous one/ones)

For individuals

Name and surname of SHAREHOLDER [____________________________________]

Signature of the SHAREHOLDER: [________________________________]

Name and surname of the MANDATORY: [______________________________]

(In the case of a legal person as Mandatory - name of the legal person and name and surname of the representative of the legal person)

Signature of the MANDATORY:

[______________________________]

For legal entities

Name of the legal person SHAREHOLDER: [____________________________]

Name and surname of the SHAREHOLDER's legal representative

[________________________________]

(Name of the legal person shareholder and name and surname of the representative of the legal person, in capital letters)

Signature of the SHAREHOLDER: [________________________________]

(Signature of the legal representative of the legal person shareholder and stamp)

Name and surname of the MANDATORY: [______________________________]

(In the case of a legal person as Mandatory - name of the legal person and name and surname of the representative of the legal person)

Signature of the MANDATORY:

[________________________