SC Cemacon : Info about point 10 of the 28.04.2022 OGMS Notice

Calea Turzii nr.178K, Etaj 1,

Cluj-Napoca, România, PO: 400491

E-mail. office@cemacon.ro Web: www.cemacon.ro

INFORMATION FOR ITEM 10 OF OGMS FROM 28.04.2022

The Board of Directors of CEMACON SA convened the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 28.04.2022, at 10.00, having on the Agenda and item no.10, respectively

"Approval of the fixed remuneration due to the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022 and of the maximum limit for the variable remunerations according to art. 153 index 18 of Law 31/1990."

The Board of Directors proposes the OGMS to approve and implement the structure of the monthly allowance, as well as the maximum limit of the variable remuneration of the directors as follows:

• Approval of the net monthly allowance for an director in the amount of 6,750 lei net /month.

• Approval of the additional allowance for the directors who are part of the advisory committees of the Board of Directors, in the amount of 600 lei net / month for each advisory committee of which they are part

• Approval of the maximum limit of the additional annual variable remuneration to which the administrators are entitled, in the amount of 300% of the net monthly income of the directors.

• Approval of the allowances provided above for a period of one year, respectively for the financial year 2022.

Board of Directors of CEMACON SA

Through the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mr. Daniel Sologon