  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SC Cemacon SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEON   ROCEONACNOR0

SC CEMACON SA

(CEON)
03-27
0.692 RON   +1.76%
SC Cemacon : Info about point 10 of the 28.04.2022 OGMS Notice

03/29/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Calea Turzii nr.178K, Etaj 1,

Cluj-Napoca, România, PO: 400491

E-mail. office@cemacon.ro Web: www.cemacon.ro

INFORMATION FOR ITEM 10 OF OGMS FROM 28.04.2022

The Board of Directors of CEMACON SA convened the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 28.04.2022, at 10.00, having on the Agenda and item no.10, respectively

"Approval of the fixed remuneration due to the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022 and of the maximum limit for the variable remunerations according to art. 153 index 18 of Law 31/1990."

The Board of Directors proposes the OGMS to approve and implement the structure of the monthly allowance, as well as the maximum limit of the variable remuneration of the directors as follows:

  • • Approval of the net monthly allowance for an director in the amount of 6,750 lei net /month.

  • • Approval of the additional allowance for the directors who are part of the advisory committees of the Board of Directors, in the amount of 600 lei net / month for each advisory committee of which they are part

  • • Approval of the maximum limit of the additional annual variable remuneration to which the administrators are entitled, in the amount of 300% of the net monthly income of the directors.

  • • Approval of the allowances provided above for a period of one year, respectively for the financial year 2022.

Board of Directors of CEMACON SA

Through the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mr. Daniel Sologon

Disclaimer

Cemacon SA published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 128 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
Net income 2020 21,5 M 4,77 M 4,77 M
Net cash 2020 5,16 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,87x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 350 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 5,51%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,69 RON
Average target price 0,69 RON
Spread / Average Target -0,29%
Managers and Directors
Liviu-Ionel Stoleru Chairman & General Director
Daniel Sologon Financial Director
Ana-Barbara Bobirca Director
Dana-Rodica Beju Director
Dragos Paval Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SC CEMACON SA-12.41%78
CRH PLC-19.07%31 749
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-2.31%29 484
HOLCIM LTD-4.11%29 147
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-9.79%24 580
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-9.77%24 528