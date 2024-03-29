Calea Turzii nr.178K, Etaj 1,

Cluj-Napoca, România, PO: 400491

E-mail.office@cemacon.ro Web:www.cemacon.ro

INFORMATION FOR ITEM 7 OF OGMS FROM 29.04.2024

The Board of Directors of CEMACON SA has convened the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 29.04.2024, at 10.00 a.m., with item no. 7 on the Agenda, respectively "Approval of the fixed remunerations due to the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2024 and of the maximum limit for variable remuneration according to art. 153 index 18 of Law 31/1990."

The Board of Directors proposes to the AGOA the approval and implementation of the monthly allowance structure, as well as the maximum limit of the variable remuneration of administrators as follows:

• Approval of the 8% indexation of the net monthly allowance for an administrator

• Approval of the 8% indexation of the additional allowance for administrators who are part of the advisory committees of the Board of Directors, for each advisory committee they are part of

• Approval of the maximum limit of additional annual variable remuneration to which administrators are entitled, in the amount of 300% of the administrators' net monthly income.

• Approval of the allowances provided above for a period of one year, respectively for the financial year 2024.

Board of Directors of CEMACON SA

Through the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mr. Daniel Sologon