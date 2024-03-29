CEMACON SA

STAND-ALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Submitted in accordance with

Order of the Minister of Public Finance

No 2844/2016 for the approval of Accounting Regulations in accordance with International Financial

Reporting Standards,

TO AND FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2023

CUPRINS

PAGE

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

1- 6

STAND-ALONE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

7- 8

STAND-ALONE FINANCIAL POSITION

9

STAND-ALONE CASH FLOW STATEMENT

10

STAND-ALONE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

11-12

NOTES TO THE STAND-ALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

13-65

REPORT OF THE ADMINISTRATORS

1-2

Note

Financial year ending 31

December 2023

Financial year ending 31

December 2022

Restated*

Sales revenues

3

177.166.071

221.435.406

Other operating revenues

4

16.573.455

11.489.841

Other gains and losses

5

-2.304.705

348.255

Change in inventories of FG & WiP

11.542.597

10.962.415

Raw material and consumables used

15

-43.539.714

-40.303.581

Personnel Expenses

7

-44.713.055

-38.846.840

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

-17.200.883

-14.488.179

Other operating expenses

6

-69.520.097

-76.123.732

Profit / (Loss) from operations

28.003.669

74.473.585

Financial income

8

7.080.516

5.080.371

Financial expenses

8

-4.469.545

-1.590.951

Financial result

2.610.970

3.489.420

Financial result

Share of profit of associated entities

Income from associates

Profit / (Loss) before tax

30.614.640

77.963.005

Profit before tax

Tax expenditure*

9+30

473.087

-6.313.031

Profit / (Loss) from continuing operations

31.087.727

71.649.972

Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

Income tax expenses

Profit / (Loss)

31.087.727

71.649.972

Note

Financial year ending 31

December 2023

Financial year ending 31

December 2022

Profit after tax

Other comprehensive income items that cannot be reclassified to the income statement

Other comprehensive income

Total other comprehensive income

-93.645

-95.048

Total overall result

30.994.082

71.554.923

Total comprehensive income

Restated* See Note 30 Accounting presentation errors

These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:

General Director

Financial Director

Sologon Daniel

Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan

Signature ______________

Signature ___________

6

Notes

Balance at 31

December 2023

Balance at 31

December 2022

Balance on 1

January 2022

Restated*

Restated*

Fixed assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

11

238.955.811

203.699.307

156.211.126

Investment property

13

8.885.960

8.885.960

8.885.960

Intangible

12

4.454.414

1.131.377

1.555.775

Right of use assets

25

15.607.366

17.026.366

18.496.865

Investments

14

127.489.922

1.000

1.000

Other non-current assets

595.277

554.017

411.127

TOTAL Fixed assets

395.988.750

231.298.027

185.561.853

Current assets

Inventories

16

28.717.266

22.579.885

13.075.235

Trade and similar receivables

17

48.204.961

50.248.650

17.064.942

Other assets

15

21.935.009

16.612.591

11.330.612

Cash and cash equivalents

18

85.260.298

133.909.885

84.223.350

TOTAL Current assets

184.117.535

223.351.011

125.694.139

TOTAL ASSETS

580.106.285

454.649.038

311.255.992

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

19

43.899.413

47.212.962

35.223.686

Other liabilities

21

45.039

-

-

Loans and borrowings

21

12.685.230

-

-

Obligations under leases

27

2.319.811

2.546.188

2.733.143

Grants received

28

1.072.629

766.040

621.092

-

Tax liability*

9

2.499.091

2.499.091

3.266.618

Provisions

24

11.742.289

10.045.567

11.096.948

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

74.263.503

63.069.848

52.941.487

Notes

31-Dec-23

31-Dec-22

1-Jan-22

Restated*

Restated*

LONG-TERM DEBT

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Non-current trade and other liabilities

19

-

-

-

Other liabilities

20

6.357.251

-

-

Loans and borrowings

20

69.768.765

-

-

Obligations under leases

27

5.547.838

7.492.682

9.588.752

Grants received

28

16.175.142

6.735.832

6.885.531

Deferred tax*

9

2.437.896

3.004.628

3.756.047

Provisions

24

2.877.336

2.848.866

2.780.548

TOTAL LONG-TERM DEBT

103.164.228

20.082.008

23.010.878

TOTAL LIABILITIES

177.427.730

83.151.856

75.952.365

NET ASSETS

402.678.554

371.497.182

235.303.627

CAPITAL AND RESERVES (EQUITY)

Issued capital

25

102.745.391

102.745.391

59.779.702

Deferred Tax

9

-3.414.679

-3.508.324

-3.603.372

Share premium

25

21.735.848

21.735.848

253.004

Reserves

26

129.084.391

97.996.664

74.475.423

Retained earnings*

152.527.603

152.527.603

104.398.871

TOTAL EQUITY

402.678.554

371.497.182

235.303.628

Restated* See Note 30 Accounting presentation errors

These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:

General Director

Financial Director

Sologon Daniel

Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan

Signature ______________

Signature ___________

8

DIRECT METHOD

Financial year

Closed on 31 December 2023

Financial year

Closed on 31 December 2022

Flows from operating activities

Collections from customers

210.467.227

251.585.867

Payments to suppliers

-114.251.636

-123.734.501

Payments to employees

-30.463.566

-26.213.071

Pay taxes and duties

-19.330.750

-33.673.033

Income tax paid

-710.710

-12.823.463

Insurance receipts

61.891

-

Insurance payments

-999.952

-678.693

Interest paid

-2.227.772

-

Other receipts-subsidies

21.514

103.434

Short-term lease payments and low-value assets

-546.618

-114.716

Net cash from operating activities

42.019.628

54.451.824

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for the purchase of shares

-121.294.043

-

Payments for the purchase of tangible fixed assets

-47.425.909

-70.557.316

Proceeds from the sale of tangible fixed assets

414.085

377.520

Interest received

4.745.528

4.060.528

Other investment grants

11.429.781

596.478

Net cash used in investing activities

-152.130.558

-65.522.790

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from capital contribution

-

64.448.533

Receipts from loans

88.511.010

-

Loans to related parties

-17.565.503

-

Payment of capital lease liabilities

-2.831.431

-3.547.974

Payment of finance lease debts - interest

-472.183

-238.231

Loan repayments

-6.324.829

-

Guaranteed payment

-91.069

-

Net cash from financing activities

61.225.995

60.662.328

Effect of exchange rate differences

235.348

95.172

Net increase/(decrease) in cash

-48.649.587

49.686.534

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

133.909.885

84.223.350

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

85.260.298

133.909.885

These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:

General Director

Financial Director

Sologon Daniel

Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan

Signature ______________

Signature ______________

9

CEMACON SA

STAND-ALONE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)

Subscribed capital and adjustments

Share premium

Revaluation reserves

Legal reserves

Other reserves

Undistributed result

Other equity items

Total

31-Dec-21* Initial

59.779.703

253.004

31.455.172

9.430.921

33.589.330

106.689.799

-3.603.372

237.594.556

Correction of accounting errors

-

-

-

-

-

-2.290.928

-

-2.290.928

01/01/2022 *Retracted

59.779.703

253.004

31.455.172

9.430.921

33.589.330

104.398.871

-3.603.372

235.303.628

Current overall result

-

-

-

-

-

71.649.972

-

71.649.972

Share capital increase

42.965.689

-

-

-

-

-

-

42.965.689

Increase in share premium

-

21.482.844

-

-

-

-

-

21.482.844

Constitution of legal reserve

-

-

-

3.930.969

-

-3.930.969

-

-

Other reserves

-

-

-

-

19.590.272

-19.590.272

-

-

Diff. deferred taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

95.048

95.048

31/12/2022 *Restated

102.745.392

21.735.848

31.455.172

13.361.890

53.179.602

152.527.602

-3.508.324

371.497.182

CEMACON SA

STAND-ALONE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)

Subscribed capital and adjustments

Share premium

Revaluation reserves

Legal reserves

Other reserves

Undistributed result

Other equity items

Total

31/12/2022 *Restated

102.745.392

21.735.848

31.455.172

13.361.890

53.179.602

152.527.602

-3.508.324

371.497.182

Current overall result

-

-

-

-

-

31.087.727

-

31.087.727

Legal reserves

-

-

-

1.554.386

-

-1.554.386

-

-

Other reserves

-

-

-

-

29.533.341

-29.533.341

-

-

Capitalised deferred tax differences

-

-

-

-

-

-

93.645

93.645

31-Dec-23

102.745.391

21.735.848

31.455.172

14.916.276

82.712.943

152.527.602

-3.414.679

402.678.554

Restated* See Note 30 - Presentation accounting errors

These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:

General Director

Financial Director

Sologon Daniel

Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan

Signature ______________

Signature ______________

NOTES TO THE STAND-ALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY'S PRESENTATION:

Cemacon SA ("the Company") is a Romanian legal entity, established as a joint-stock company on the basis of GD no.1200/1991 with registered office in Cluj-Napoca, Calea Turzii Street, no.178k, Hexagon Offices building, 1st floor, Cluj Napoca County. Cluj, ROMANIA. The company's main activity is "Manufacture of bricks, tiles and other construction products from fired clay".

In 2023 CEMACON SA acquired 100% of the share capital of EURO CARAMIDA S.A.. ceramic blocks factory with main object of activity according to CAEN code 2332. located in Bihor county. Biharia commune. ROMANIA.

The acquisition was reported to the investing public through the current reports no. 6165/19.06.2023 and no.7416/27.07.2023. published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and on the website of CEMACON SA. EURO CARAMIDA S.A. has become an affiliated part of CEMACON SA. currently the process of integrating the Biharia factory into the CEMACON ecosite is underway.

The company prepares consolidated financial statements from 2023 onwards. They are available on the websitewww.cemacon.ro under the section "Shareholder Relations/Financial Statements".

1. CEMACON ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Basics of drafting

The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Stand-Alone financial statements are listed below. The policies have been consistently applied for all years presented unless otherwise stated.

The Stand-Alone financial statements are presented in the national currency Lei, which is also the functional currency of the Company.

Amounts are rounded to the nearest leu, unless otherwise stated.

These Stand-Alone financial statements have been prepared in accordance with OMFP 2844/2016 applicable to publicly traded entities, as amended, namely in accordance with:

  • International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the European Union;

  • Accounting Act 82/1991 republished ("Act 82");

  • OMF no. 881/2012 on the application of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") by companies whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market,

The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with OMF 2844/2016 requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are made by the Company's management based on the best information available at the date of the financial statements, actual results may differ from those estimates.

Estimates and judgments are evaluated on an ongoing basis and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

These separate financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the Company will continue in business for the foreseeable future. In order to assess the applicability of this presumption management analyses forecasts of future cash inflows.

On the basis of these analyses, management believes that the Company will be able to continue in business for the foreseeable future and therefore the application of the going concern basis in the preparation of the financial statements is justified. The Company's financial statements are available on the Company's website -www.cemacon.ro in the section "Shareholder Relations/Financial Statements".

12

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cemacon SA published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 16:17:06 UTC.