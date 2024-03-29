CEMACON SA
STAND-ALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Submitted in accordance with
Order of the Minister of Public Finance
No 2844/2016 for the approval of Accounting Regulations in accordance with International Financial
Reporting Standards,
TO AND FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2023
CUPRINS
PAGE
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
1- 6
STAND-ALONE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
7- 8
STAND-ALONE FINANCIAL POSITION
9
STAND-ALONE CASH FLOW STATEMENT
10
STAND-ALONE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
11-12
NOTES TO THE STAND-ALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
13-65
REPORT OF THE ADMINISTRATORS
1-2
Note
Financial year ending 31
December 2023
Financial year ending 31
December 2022
Restated*
Sales revenues
3
177.166.071
221.435.406
Other operating revenues
4
16.573.455
11.489.841
Other gains and losses
5
-2.304.705
348.255
Change in inventories of FG & WiP
11.542.597
10.962.415
Raw material and consumables used
15
-43.539.714
-40.303.581
Personnel Expenses
7
-44.713.055
-38.846.840
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
-17.200.883
-14.488.179
Other operating expenses
6
-69.520.097
-76.123.732
Profit / (Loss) from operations
28.003.669
74.473.585
Financial income
8
7.080.516
5.080.371
Financial expenses
8
-4.469.545
-1.590.951
Financial result
2.610.970
3.489.420
Financial result
Share of profit of associated entities
Income from associates
Profit / (Loss) before tax
30.614.640
77.963.005
Profit before tax
Tax expenditure*
9+30
473.087
-6.313.031
Profit / (Loss) from continuing operations
31.087.727
71.649.972
Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
Income tax expenses
Profit / (Loss)
31.087.727
71.649.972
Note
Financial year ending 31
December 2023
Financial year ending 31
December 2022
Profit after tax
Other comprehensive income items that cannot be reclassified to the income statement
Other comprehensive income
Total other comprehensive income
-93.645
-95.048
Total overall result
30.994.082
71.554.923
Total comprehensive income
Restated* See Note 30 Accounting presentation errors
These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:
General Director
Financial Director
Sologon Daniel
Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan
Signature ______________
Signature ___________
6
Notes
Balance at 31
December 2023
Balance at 31
December 2022
Balance on 1
January 2022
Restated*
Restated*
Fixed assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
11
238.955.811
203.699.307
156.211.126
Investment property
13
8.885.960
8.885.960
8.885.960
Intangible
12
4.454.414
1.131.377
1.555.775
Right of use assets
25
15.607.366
17.026.366
18.496.865
Investments
14
127.489.922
1.000
1.000
Other non-current assets
595.277
554.017
411.127
TOTAL Fixed assets
395.988.750
231.298.027
185.561.853
Current assets
Inventories
16
28.717.266
22.579.885
13.075.235
Trade and similar receivables
17
48.204.961
50.248.650
17.064.942
Other assets
15
21.935.009
16.612.591
11.330.612
Cash and cash equivalents
18
85.260.298
133.909.885
84.223.350
TOTAL Current assets
184.117.535
223.351.011
125.694.139
TOTAL ASSETS
580.106.285
454.649.038
311.255.992
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
19
43.899.413
47.212.962
35.223.686
Other liabilities
21
45.039
-
-
Loans and borrowings
21
12.685.230
-
-
Obligations under leases
27
2.319.811
2.546.188
2.733.143
Grants received
28
1.072.629
766.040
621.092
-
Tax liability*
9
2.499.091
2.499.091
3.266.618
Provisions
24
11.742.289
10.045.567
11.096.948
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
74.263.503
63.069.848
52.941.487
Notes
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
1-Jan-22
Restated*
Restated*
LONG-TERM DEBT
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current trade and other liabilities
19
-
-
-
Other liabilities
20
6.357.251
-
-
Loans and borrowings
20
69.768.765
-
-
Obligations under leases
27
5.547.838
7.492.682
9.588.752
Grants received
28
16.175.142
6.735.832
6.885.531
Deferred tax*
9
2.437.896
3.004.628
3.756.047
Provisions
24
2.877.336
2.848.866
2.780.548
TOTAL LONG-TERM DEBT
103.164.228
20.082.008
23.010.878
TOTAL LIABILITIES
177.427.730
83.151.856
75.952.365
NET ASSETS
402.678.554
371.497.182
235.303.627
CAPITAL AND RESERVES (EQUITY)
Issued capital
25
102.745.391
102.745.391
59.779.702
Deferred Tax
9
-3.414.679
-3.508.324
-3.603.372
Share premium
25
21.735.848
21.735.848
253.004
Reserves
26
129.084.391
97.996.664
74.475.423
Retained earnings*
152.527.603
152.527.603
104.398.871
TOTAL EQUITY
402.678.554
371.497.182
235.303.628
Restated* See Note 30 Accounting presentation errors
These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:
General Director
Financial Director
Sologon Daniel
Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan
Signature ______________
Signature ___________
8
DIRECT METHOD
Financial year
Closed on 31 December 2023
Financial year
Closed on 31 December 2022
Flows from operating activities
Collections from customers
210.467.227
251.585.867
Payments to suppliers
-114.251.636
-123.734.501
Payments to employees
-30.463.566
-26.213.071
Pay taxes and duties
-19.330.750
-33.673.033
Income tax paid
-710.710
-12.823.463
Insurance receipts
61.891
-
Insurance payments
-999.952
-678.693
Interest paid
-2.227.772
-
Other receipts-subsidies
21.514
103.434
Short-term lease payments and low-value assets
-546.618
-114.716
Net cash from operating activities
42.019.628
54.451.824
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments for the purchase of shares
-121.294.043
-
Payments for the purchase of tangible fixed assets
-47.425.909
-70.557.316
Proceeds from the sale of tangible fixed assets
414.085
377.520
Interest received
4.745.528
4.060.528
Other investment grants
11.429.781
596.478
Net cash used in investing activities
-152.130.558
-65.522.790
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from capital contribution
-
64.448.533
Receipts from loans
88.511.010
-
Loans to related parties
-17.565.503
-
Payment of capital lease liabilities
-2.831.431
-3.547.974
Payment of finance lease debts - interest
-472.183
-238.231
Loan repayments
-6.324.829
-
Guaranteed payment
-91.069
-
Net cash from financing activities
61.225.995
60.662.328
Effect of exchange rate differences
235.348
95.172
Net increase/(decrease) in cash
-48.649.587
49.686.534
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
133.909.885
84.223.350
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
85.260.298
133.909.885
These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:
General Director
Financial Director
Sologon Daniel
Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan
Signature ______________
Signature ______________
9
CEMACON SA
STAND-ALONE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)
Subscribed capital and adjustments
Share premium
Revaluation reserves
Legal reserves
Other reserves
Undistributed result
Other equity items
Total
31-Dec-21* Initial
59.779.703
253.004
31.455.172
9.430.921
33.589.330
106.689.799
-3.603.372
237.594.556
Correction of accounting errors
-
-
-
-
-
-2.290.928
-
-2.290.928
01/01/2022 *Retracted
59.779.703
253.004
31.455.172
9.430.921
33.589.330
104.398.871
-3.603.372
235.303.628
Current overall result
-
-
-
-
-
71.649.972
-
71.649.972
Share capital increase
42.965.689
-
-
-
-
-
-
42.965.689
Increase in share premium
-
21.482.844
-
-
-
-
-
21.482.844
Constitution of legal reserve
-
-
-
3.930.969
-
-3.930.969
-
-
Other reserves
-
-
-
-
19.590.272
-19.590.272
-
-
Diff. deferred taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
95.048
95.048
31/12/2022 *Restated
102.745.392
21.735.848
31.455.172
13.361.890
53.179.602
152.527.602
-3.508.324
371.497.182
CEMACON SA
STAND-ALONE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)
Subscribed capital and adjustments
Share premium
Revaluation reserves
Legal reserves
Other reserves
Undistributed result
Other equity items
Total
31/12/2022 *Restated
102.745.392
21.735.848
31.455.172
13.361.890
53.179.602
152.527.602
-3.508.324
371.497.182
Current overall result
-
-
-
-
-
31.087.727
-
31.087.727
Legal reserves
-
-
-
1.554.386
-
-1.554.386
-
-
Other reserves
-
-
-
-
29.533.341
-29.533.341
-
-
Capitalised deferred tax differences
-
-
-
-
-
-
93.645
93.645
31-Dec-23
102.745.391
21.735.848
31.455.172
14.916.276
82.712.943
152.527.602
-3.414.679
402.678.554
Restated* See Note 30 - Presentation accounting errors
These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:
General Director
Financial Director
Sologon Daniel
Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan
Signature ______________
Signature ______________
NOTES TO THE STAND-ALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)
INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY'S PRESENTATION:
Cemacon SA ("the Company") is a Romanian legal entity, established as a joint-stock company on the basis of GD no.1200/1991 with registered office in Cluj-Napoca, Calea Turzii Street, no.178k, Hexagon Offices building, 1st floor, Cluj Napoca County. Cluj, ROMANIA. The company's main activity is "Manufacture of bricks, tiles and other construction products from fired clay".
In 2023 CEMACON SA acquired 100% of the share capital of EURO CARAMIDA S.A.. ceramic blocks factory with main object of activity according to CAEN code 2332. located in Bihor county. Biharia commune. ROMANIA.
The acquisition was reported to the investing public through the current reports no. 6165/19.06.2023 and no.7416/27.07.2023. published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and on the website of CEMACON SA. EURO CARAMIDA S.A. has become an affiliated part of CEMACON SA. currently the process of integrating the Biharia factory into the CEMACON ecosite is underway.
The company prepares consolidated financial statements from 2023 onwards. They are available on the websitewww.cemacon.ro under the section "Shareholder Relations/Financial Statements".
1. CEMACON ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Basics of drafting
The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Stand-Alone financial statements are listed below. The policies have been consistently applied for all years presented unless otherwise stated.
The Stand-Alone financial statements are presented in the national currency Lei, which is also the functional currency of the Company.
Amounts are rounded to the nearest leu, unless otherwise stated.
These Stand-Alone financial statements have been prepared in accordance with OMFP 2844/2016 applicable to publicly traded entities, as amended, namely in accordance with:
▪ International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the European Union;
▪ Accounting Act 82/1991 republished ("Act 82");
▪ OMF no. 881/2012 on the application of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") by companies whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market,
The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with OMF 2844/2016 requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are made by the Company's management based on the best information available at the date of the financial statements, actual results may differ from those estimates.
Estimates and judgments are evaluated on an ongoing basis and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.
These separate financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the Company will continue in business for the foreseeable future. In order to assess the applicability of this presumption management analyses forecasts of future cash inflows.
On the basis of these analyses, management believes that the Company will be able to continue in business for the foreseeable future and therefore the application of the going concern basis in the preparation of the financial statements is justified. The Company's financial statements are available on the Company's website -www.cemacon.ro in the section "Shareholder Relations/Financial Statements".
12
