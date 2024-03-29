CEMACON SA

STAND-ALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Submitted in accordance with

Order of the Minister of Public Finance

No 2844/2016 for the approval of Accounting Regulations in accordance with International Financial

Reporting Standards,

TO AND FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2023

CUPRINS PAGE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT 1- 6 STAND-ALONE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 7- 8 STAND-ALONE FINANCIAL POSITION 9 STAND-ALONE CASH FLOW STATEMENT 10 STAND-ALONE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 11-12 NOTES TO THE STAND-ALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 13-65 REPORT OF THE ADMINISTRATORS 1-2

Note Financial year ending 31 December 2023 Financial year ending 31 December 2022 Restated* Sales revenues 3 177.166.071 221.435.406 Other operating revenues 4 16.573.455 11.489.841 Other gains and losses 5 -2.304.705 348.255 Change in inventories of FG & WiP 11.542.597 10.962.415 Raw material and consumables used 15 -43.539.714 -40.303.581 Personnel Expenses 7 -44.713.055 -38.846.840 Depreciation and amortisation expenses -17.200.883 -14.488.179 Other operating expenses 6 -69.520.097 -76.123.732 Profit / (Loss) from operations 28.003.669 74.473.585 Financial income 8 7.080.516 5.080.371 Financial expenses 8 -4.469.545 -1.590.951 Financial result 2.610.970 3.489.420 Financial result Share of profit of associated entities Income from associates Profit / (Loss) before tax 30.614.640 77.963.005 Profit before tax Tax expenditure* 9+30 473.087 -6.313.031 Profit / (Loss) from continuing operations 31.087.727 71.649.972 Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - - Income tax expenses Profit / (Loss) 31.087.727 71.649.972 Note Financial year ending 31 December 2023 Financial year ending 31 December 2022 Profit after tax Other comprehensive income items that cannot be reclassified to the income statement Other comprehensive income Total other comprehensive income -93.645 -95.048 Total overall result 30.994.082 71.554.923 Total comprehensive income Restated* See Note 30 Accounting presentation errors

These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:

General Director Financial Director Sologon Daniel Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan Signature ______________ Signature ___________ 6

Notes Balance at 31 December 2023 Balance at 31 December 2022 Balance on 1 January 2022 Restated* Restated* Fixed assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 11 238.955.811 203.699.307 156.211.126 Investment property 13 8.885.960 8.885.960 8.885.960 Intangible 12 4.454.414 1.131.377 1.555.775 Right of use assets 25 15.607.366 17.026.366 18.496.865 Investments 14 127.489.922 1.000 1.000 Other non-current assets 595.277 554.017 411.127 TOTAL Fixed assets 395.988.750 231.298.027 185.561.853 Current assets Inventories 16 28.717.266 22.579.885 13.075.235 Trade and similar receivables 17 48.204.961 50.248.650 17.064.942 Other assets 15 21.935.009 16.612.591 11.330.612 Cash and cash equivalents 18 85.260.298 133.909.885 84.223.350 TOTAL Current assets 184.117.535 223.351.011 125.694.139 TOTAL ASSETS 580.106.285 454.649.038 311.255.992 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 19 43.899.413 47.212.962 35.223.686 Other liabilities 21 45.039 - - Loans and borrowings 21 12.685.230 - - Obligations under leases 27 2.319.811 2.546.188 2.733.143 Grants received 28 1.072.629 766.040 621.092 - Tax liability* 9 2.499.091 2.499.091 3.266.618 Provisions 24 11.742.289 10.045.567 11.096.948 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 74.263.503 63.069.848 52.941.487 Notes 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 1-Jan-22 Restated* Restated* LONG-TERM DEBT NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Non-current trade and other liabilities 19 - - - Other liabilities 20 6.357.251 - - Loans and borrowings 20 69.768.765 - - Obligations under leases 27 5.547.838 7.492.682 9.588.752 Grants received 28 16.175.142 6.735.832 6.885.531 Deferred tax* 9 2.437.896 3.004.628 3.756.047 Provisions 24 2.877.336 2.848.866 2.780.548 TOTAL LONG-TERM DEBT 103.164.228 20.082.008 23.010.878 TOTAL LIABILITIES 177.427.730 83.151.856 75.952.365 NET ASSETS 402.678.554 371.497.182 235.303.627 CAPITAL AND RESERVES (EQUITY) Issued capital 25 102.745.391 102.745.391 59.779.702 Deferred Tax 9 -3.414.679 -3.508.324 -3.603.372 Share premium 25 21.735.848 21.735.848 253.004 Reserves 26 129.084.391 97.996.664 74.475.423 Retained earnings* 152.527.603 152.527.603 104.398.871 TOTAL EQUITY 402.678.554 371.497.182 235.303.628 Restated* See Note 30 Accounting presentation errors

These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:

General Director Financial Director Sologon Daniel Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan Signature ______________ Signature ___________ 8

DIRECT METHOD Financial year Closed on 31 December 2023 Financial year Closed on 31 December 2022 Flows from operating activities Collections from customers 210.467.227 251.585.867 Payments to suppliers -114.251.636 -123.734.501 Payments to employees -30.463.566 -26.213.071 Pay taxes and duties -19.330.750 -33.673.033 Income tax paid -710.710 -12.823.463 Insurance receipts 61.891 - Insurance payments -999.952 -678.693 Interest paid -2.227.772 - Other receipts-subsidies 21.514 103.434 Short-term lease payments and low-value assets -546.618 -114.716 Net cash from operating activities 42.019.628 54.451.824 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for the purchase of shares -121.294.043 - Payments for the purchase of tangible fixed assets -47.425.909 -70.557.316 Proceeds from the sale of tangible fixed assets 414.085 377.520 Interest received 4.745.528 4.060.528 Other investment grants 11.429.781 596.478 Net cash used in investing activities -152.130.558 -65.522.790 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from capital contribution - 64.448.533 Receipts from loans 88.511.010 - Loans to related parties -17.565.503 - Payment of capital lease liabilities -2.831.431 -3.547.974 Payment of finance lease debts - interest -472.183 -238.231 Loan repayments -6.324.829 - Guaranteed payment -91.069 - Net cash from financing activities 61.225.995 60.662.328 Effect of exchange rate differences 235.348 95.172 Net increase/(decrease) in cash -48.649.587 49.686.534 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 133.909.885 84.223.350 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 85.260.298 133.909.885

These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:

General Director Financial Director Sologon Daniel Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan Signature ______________ Signature ______________ 9

CEMACON SA

STAND-ALONE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)

Subscribed capital and adjustments Share premium Revaluation reserves Legal reserves Other reserves Undistributed result Other equity items Total 31-Dec-21* Initial 59.779.703 253.004 31.455.172 9.430.921 33.589.330 106.689.799 -3.603.372 237.594.556 Correction of accounting errors - - - - - -2.290.928 - -2.290.928 01/01/2022 *Retracted 59.779.703 253.004 31.455.172 9.430.921 33.589.330 104.398.871 -3.603.372 235.303.628 Current overall result - - - - - 71.649.972 - 71.649.972 Share capital increase 42.965.689 - - - - - - 42.965.689 Increase in share premium - 21.482.844 - - - - - 21.482.844 Constitution of legal reserve - - - 3.930.969 - -3.930.969 - - Other reserves - - - - 19.590.272 -19.590.272 - - Diff. deferred taxes - - - - - - 95.048 95.048 31/12/2022 *Restated 102.745.392 21.735.848 31.455.172 13.361.890 53.179.602 152.527.602 -3.508.324 371.497.182

CEMACON SA

STAND-ALONE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)

Subscribed capital and adjustments Share premium Revaluation reserves Legal reserves Other reserves Undistributed result Other equity items Total 31/12/2022 *Restated 102.745.392 21.735.848 31.455.172 13.361.890 53.179.602 152.527.602 -3.508.324 371.497.182 Current overall result - - - - - 31.087.727 - 31.087.727 Legal reserves - - - 1.554.386 - -1.554.386 - - Other reserves - - - - 29.533.341 -29.533.341 - - Capitalised deferred tax differences - - - - - - 93.645 93.645 31-Dec-23 102.745.391 21.735.848 31.455.172 14.916.276 82.712.943 152.527.602 -3.414.679 402.678.554

Restated* See Note 30 - Presentation accounting errors

These financial statements were signed and approved on March 29, 2024 by:

General Director Financial Director Sologon Daniel Cojocaru-Lungu Bogdan Signature ______________ Signature ______________

NOTES TO THE STAND-ALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023 (all amounts are in RON, unless otherwise specified)

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY'S PRESENTATION:

Cemacon SA ("the Company") is a Romanian legal entity, established as a joint-stock company on the basis of GD no.1200/1991 with registered office in Cluj-Napoca, Calea Turzii Street, no.178k, Hexagon Offices building, 1st floor, Cluj Napoca County. Cluj, ROMANIA. The company's main activity is "Manufacture of bricks, tiles and other construction products from fired clay".

In 2023 CEMACON SA acquired 100% of the share capital of EURO CARAMIDA S.A.. ceramic blocks factory with main object of activity according to CAEN code 2332. located in Bihor county. Biharia commune. ROMANIA.

The acquisition was reported to the investing public through the current reports no. 6165/19.06.2023 and no.7416/27.07.2023. published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and on the website of CEMACON SA. EURO CARAMIDA S.A. has become an affiliated part of CEMACON SA. currently the process of integrating the Biharia factory into the CEMACON ecosite is underway.

The company prepares consolidated financial statements from 2023 onwards. They are available on the websitewww.cemacon.ro under the section "Shareholder Relations/Financial Statements".

1. CEMACON ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Basics of drafting

The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Stand-Alone financial statements are listed below. The policies have been consistently applied for all years presented unless otherwise stated.

The Stand-Alone financial statements are presented in the national currency Lei, which is also the functional currency of the Company.

Amounts are rounded to the nearest leu, unless otherwise stated.

These Stand-Alone financial statements have been prepared in accordance with OMFP 2844/2016 applicable to publicly traded entities, as amended, namely in accordance with:

▪ International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the European Union;

▪ Accounting Act 82/1991 republished ("Act 82");

▪ OMF no. 881/2012 on the application of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") by companies whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market,

The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. The preparation of financial statements in conformity with OMF 2844/2016 requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are made by the Company's management based on the best information available at the date of the financial statements, actual results may differ from those estimates.

Estimates and judgments are evaluated on an ongoing basis and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

These separate financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes that the Company will continue in business for the foreseeable future. In order to assess the applicability of this presumption management analyses forecasts of future cash inflows.

On the basis of these analyses, management believes that the Company will be able to continue in business for the foreseeable future and therefore the application of the going concern basis in the preparation of the financial statements is justified. The Company's financial statements are available on the Company's website -www.cemacon.ro in the section "Shareholder Relations/Financial Statements".

12