SC Health Corporation    SCPE   KYG785162036

SC HEALTH CORPORATION

(SCPE)
Rockley Photonics to Combine With SPAC SC Health

03/19/2021 | 07:50am EDT
By Michael Dabaie

Rockley Photonics Ltd. said it agreed to combine with special-purpose acquisition company SC Health Corp.

The transaction will result in Rockley becoming a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RKLY and values the company at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.2 billion, the companies said. Rockley is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules.

The companies said the deal will accelerate the commercial launch of Rockley's sensing platform, which enables monitoring of multimodal biomarkers such as lactate, glucose, hydration, blood pressure and core body temperature.

The companies said they expect the transaction to deliver up to $323 million of gross proceeds to the combined company, including the contribution of up to $173 million of cash held in SC Health's trust account.

The combination is supported by a $150 million private investment in public equity at $10.00 a share, with participation from Medtronic PLC and from institutional investors including Senvest Management LLC and UBS O'Connor, the companies said.

Existing Rockley shareholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company, the companies said. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, the companies said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-21 0749ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDTRONIC PLC 0.23% 118.83 Delayed Quote.1.21%
SC HEALTH CORPORATION 0.20% 10.11 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
UBS GROUP AG -2.09% 14.79 Delayed Quote.21.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 0,96 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,77 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 237x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 231 M 231 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart SC HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SC Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SC HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Angelo John Coloma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Teo Chief Financial Officer
David Sin Chairman
Cheok Peng Lim Director
Franklin Leo Lavin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SC HEALTH CORPORATION-1.37%231
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED16.27%31 457
KINNEVIK AB0.99%13 455
LIFCO AB (PUBL)6.21%9 223
SOMFY SA2.74%5 925
DUBAI INVESTMENTS PJSC10.34%1 887
