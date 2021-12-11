Log in
SC HLDG : Quarterly Report

12/11/2021
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

STRATTNER GROUP CORP.

A Colorado Corporation

30 Wall Street, Suite 800 10005, New York, USA

Unit 2104, 21/F, Infinitus Plaza 199 Des Voeux Road Hong Kong

+1 (917) 210-1062

www.strattners.com

ww.strattners.com

SIC Code: 6282

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

209,620,057 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 209,620,057

As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 209,620,057

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 209,620,057 As of September 30, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

194,427,757 As of June 30, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 112,927,757

As of March 30, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 112,927,757 As of December 31, 2019, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 97,927,757As of December 31, 2018, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 87,927,757

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes: No:

1) Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities in the past five years and thedates of the name changes.

Meadow Springs, Inc. - July 15, 2002 to November 14, 2005 (On November 14, 2005 company changed their name to Earth Biofuels, Inc.)

Earth Biofuels, Inc. - November 14, 2005 to April 15, 2009 (On April 15, 2009 company changed its name to Evolution Fuels, Inc.)

Evolution Fuels, Inc - April 15, 2009 to October 18, 2012 (On October 18, 2012 company changed its name to Strong Captain, Inc.)

Strong Captain, Inc. - October 18, 2012 to January 31, 2013 (On January 31, 2013 the company changed its name Evolution Fuels, Inc.)

Evolution Fuels, Inc. - January 31, 2013 to February 24, 2014 (On February 24, 2014 the company changed its name to SC Holdings Corp)

SC Holdings Corp - February 24, 2014 to September 11, 2019 (On September 11, 2019, the company changed its name to Evolution Global Financial Holdings Corporation.)

Evolution Global Financial Holdings Corporation - September 11, 2019 to March 25, 2020 (On March 25, 2020 the company changed its name to SC Holdings Corp.)

SC Holdings Corp - March 25, 2020 to March 31, 2020 (On March 31, 2020 the company changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp)

Strattner Group Corp - March 31,2020 to Present

Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Date and State of Incorporation: July 15, 2002 - Nevada

Earth Biofuels, Inc, - Reincorporation Merger - November 14, 2005 - Delaware Evolution Fuels, Inc. - November 14, 2005 to April 15, 2009 - Delaware

Strong Captain, Inc. Merger - October 18, 2012 - Colorado

Evolution Fuels, Inc. - January 31, 2013 to February 24, 2014 - Colorado SC Holdings Corp - February 24, 2014 to September 11, 2019 - Colorado

Evolution Global Financial Holdings Corporation - September 11, 2019 to March 25, 2020 SC Holdings Corp - March 25, 2020 to March 31, 2020 -

ColoradoStrattner Group Corp - March 31, 2020 to Present

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No: X

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

SCNG

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

COMMON

CUSIP:

78409C 106

Par or stated value:

0.00001

Total shares authorized:

18,000,000,000as of date: September 30, 2020

Total shares outstanding:

223,448,232 as of date: September 30,

2020Number of shares in the Public Float:

8,315,014as of date: September 30, 2020

Total number of shareholders of record:

1,032as of date: September 30, 2020

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

SCNG

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Series A Preferred Shares

CUSIP:Par or stated value:

0.001

Total shares authorized:

2,000,000

as of date: September 30, 2020

Total shares outstanding:

2,000,000

as of date: September 30, 2020

Transfer Agent

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Series D Preferred SharesCUSIP:

Par or stated value:

0.001

Total shares authorized:

3,000,000

as of date: September 30, 2020

Total shares

0

as of date: September 30, 2020

outstanding:Transfer

Agent

Name: Signature Stock Transfer, Inc.Phone: (972)

612-4120Email:

JASON@SIGNATURESTOCKTRANSFER.COM

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?2 Yes: XNo:

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors: None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currentlyanticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options toacquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

  1. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completedfiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most

RecentFiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date December 31,

2017Common:

74,927,757

Preferred: 141,000

Date of

Transactio

Number

Class of

Value

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for

Restricted

Exemption

n

of

of

or

Transactio

type (e.g.

Shares

Securitie

shares

shares

Shares were issued

share

Unrestricte

or

n

new

s

to

issuance

d

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

(entities must have

(e.g. for cash

as of this

Registratio

a

or

n

cancellation

cancelled)

($/per

discount

individual with

debt

filing.

Type.

,

to

shares

share)

market

voting / investment

conversion)

at

returned to

Issuanc

price at

control disclosed).

-OR-

e

the

treasury)

time of

Nature of

issuance

Services

?

(Yes/No)

Provided

November

Issuance

6,500,000

Common

0.00769

No

Yee Wing Nig

Cash

Restricted

144

20,2018

November

Issuance

6,500,000

Common

0.0769

No

Bun Wai Ng

Cash

Restricted

144

20,2018

September

Issuance

141,000

Preferred

0.0001

No

Gemberry

Consulting

Restricted

144

30,

Investment

2019

Holding Group /

Siu Kun Ng

Octobe

Issuance

10,000,00

Common

0.05

No

Gemberry

Consulting

Restricted

144

r 4,

0

InvestmentHolding

2019

Group /

January 8,

Issuance

7,500,000

Common

0.00635

No

Siu Kun Ng

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)1

conversion

2020

Timo Bernd Strattner

January

Issuance

7,500,000

Common

0.001

No

7350341 Canada

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)1

14,2020

Inc /Kada Mesli

conversion

March

Issuance

1,859,000

Preferred

0.0001

No

Timo Bernd Strattner

CEO

Unrestricted

144

24,

Appointment

2020

July 14, 2020

Issuance

25,000,000

Common

0.001

No

Roberto Vergara

Appointm

Restricted

144

entCOO

Europe

July 21, 2020

Issuance

1,000,000

Common

0.001

No

Lydia Mellaart

Coachin

Restricted

144

g /

Consulti

ng

July 27, 2020

Issuance

1,000,000

Common

0.001

No

Hugo Nicoletti

Consulting

Restricted

144

July 28, 2020

Issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.001

No

Park Lloyd

Consulting

Restricted

144

July 28, 2020

Issuance

42,500,000

Common

0.001

No

Timo Strattner

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)1

Conversion

July 30, 2020

Issuance

1,000,000

Common

0.001

No

Martin Murhy

Consulting

Restricted

144

Aug 2, 2020

Issuance

1,000,000

Common

0.001

No

Mario Taylor

Consulting

Restricted

144

August 27,

Issuance

3,000,000

Series D

0.00001

No

5%

2020

Convertibl

e

Preferred

Stock

September

Issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.001

No

David Blunk

Appointm

Restricted

144

14,

entCTO

2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolution Fuels Inc. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 13:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
