SC HLDG : Quarterly Report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
STRATTNER GROUP CORP.
A Colorado Corporation
30 Wall Street, Suite 800 10005, New York, USA
Unit 2104, 21/F, Infinitus Plaza 199 Des Voeux Road Hong Kong
+1 (917) 210-1062
www.strattners.com
ww.strattners.com
SIC Code: 6282
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
209,620,057 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 209,620,057
As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 209,620,057
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 209,620,057 As of September 30, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
194,427,757 As of June 30, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 112,927,757
As of March 30, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 112,927,757 As of December 31, 2019, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 97,927,757As of December 31, 2018, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 87,927,757
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes: ☐ No: ☒
1) Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities in the past five years and thedates of the name changes.
Meadow Springs, Inc. - July 15, 2002 to November 14, 2005 (On November 14, 2005 company changed their name to Earth Biofuels, Inc.)
Earth Biofuels, Inc. - November 14, 2005 to April 15, 2009 (On April 15, 2009 company changed its name to Evolution Fuels, Inc.)
Evolution Fuels, Inc - April 15, 2009 to October 18, 2012 (On October 18, 2012 company changed its name to Strong Captain, Inc.)
Strong Captain, Inc. - October 18, 2012 to January 31, 2013 (On January 31, 2013 the company changed its name Evolution Fuels, Inc.)
Evolution Fuels, Inc. - January 31, 2013 to February 24, 2014 (On February 24, 2014 the company changed its name to SC Holdings Corp)
SC Holdings Corp - February 24, 2014 to September 11, 2019 (On September 11, 2019, the company changed its name to Evolution Global Financial Holdings Corporation.)
Evolution Global Financial Holdings Corporation - September 11, 2019 to March 25, 2020 (On March 25, 2020 the company changed its name to SC Holdings Corp.)
SC Holdings Corp - March 25, 2020 to March 31, 2020 (On March 31, 2020 the company changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp)
Strattner Group Corp - March 31,2020 to Present
Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Date and State of Incorporation: July 15, 2002 - Nevada
Earth Biofuels, Inc, - Reincorporation Merger - November 14, 2005 - Delaware Evolution Fuels, Inc. - November 14, 2005 to April 15, 2009 - Delaware
Strong Captain, Inc. Merger - October 18, 2012 - Colorado
Evolution Fuels, Inc. - January 31, 2013 to February 24, 2014 - Colorado SC Holdings Corp - February 24, 2014 to September 11, 2019 - Colorado
Evolution Global Financial Holdings Corporation - September 11, 2019 to March 25, 2020 SC Holdings Corp - March 25, 2020 to March 31, 2020 -
ColoradoStrattner Group Corp - March 31, 2020 to Present
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes:
No: X
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
SCNG
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
COMMON
CUSIP:
78409C 106
Par or stated value:
0.00001
Total shares authorized:
18,000,000,000as of date: September 30, 2020
Total shares outstanding:
223,448,232 as of date: September 30,
2020Number of shares in the Public Float:
8,315,014as of date: September 30, 2020
Total number of shareholders of record:
1,032as of date: September 30, 2020
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
SCNG
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Series A Preferred Shares
CUSIP:Par or stated value:
0.001
Total shares authorized:
2,000,000
as of date: September 30, 2020
Total shares outstanding:
2,000,000
as of date: September 30, 2020
Transfer Agent
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Series D Preferred SharesCUSIP:
Par or stated value:
0.001
Total shares authorized:
3,000,000
as of date: September 30, 2020
Total shares
0
as of date: September 30, 2020
outstanding:Transfer
Agent
Name: Signature Stock Transfer, Inc.Phone: (972)
612-4120Email:
JASON@SIGNATURESTOCKTRANSFER.COM
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?2Yes: XNo:
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors: None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currentlyanticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options toacquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completedfiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most
RecentFiscal Year End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening Balance
Date December 31,
2017Common:
74,927,757
Preferred: 141,000
Date of
Transactio
Number
Class of
Value
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for
Restricted
Exemption
n
of
of
or
Transactio
type (e.g.
Shares
Securitie
shares
shares
Shares were issued
share
Unrestricte
or
n
new
s
to
issuance
d
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at
(entities must have
(e.g. for cash
as of this
Registratio
a
or
n
cancellation
cancelled)
($/per
discount
individual with
debt
filing.
Type.
,
to
shares
share)
market
voting / investment
conversion)
at
returned to
Issuanc
price at
control disclosed).
-OR-
e
the
treasury)
time of
Nature of
issuance
Services
?
(Yes/No)
Provided
November
Issuance
6,500,000
Common
0.00769
No
Yee Wing Nig
Cash
Restricted
144
20,2018
November
Issuance
6,500,000
Common
0.0769
No
Bun Wai Ng
Cash
Restricted
144
20,2018
September
Issuance
141,000
Preferred
0.0001
No
Gemberry
Consulting
Restricted
144
30,
Investment
2019
Holding Group /
Siu Kun Ng
Octobe
Issuance
10,000,00
Common
0.05
No
Gemberry
Consulting
Restricted
144
r 4,
0
InvestmentHolding
2019
Group /
January 8,
Issuance
7,500,000
Common
0.00635
No
Siu Kun Ng
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)1
conversion
2020
Timo Bernd Strattner
January
Issuance
7,500,000
Common
0.001
No
7350341 Canada
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)1
14,2020
Inc /Kada Mesli
conversion
March
Issuance
1,859,000
Preferred
0.0001
No
Timo Bernd Strattner
CEO
Unrestricted
144
24,
Appointment
2020
July 14, 2020
Issuance
25,000,000
Common
0.001
No
Roberto Vergara
Appointm
Restricted
144
entCOO
Europe
July 21, 2020
Issuance
1,000,000
Common
0.001
No
Lydia Mellaart
Coachin
Restricted
144
g /
Consulti
ng
July 27, 2020
Issuance
1,000,000
Common
0.001
No
Hugo Nicoletti
Consulting
Restricted
144
July 28, 2020
Issuance
5,000,000
Common
0.001
No
Park Lloyd
Consulting
Restricted
144
July 28, 2020
Issuance
42,500,000
Common
0.001
No
Timo Strattner
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)1
Conversion
July 30, 2020
Issuance
1,000,000
Common
0.001
No
Martin Murhy
Consulting
Restricted
144
Aug 2, 2020
Issuance
1,000,000
Common
0.001
No
Mario Taylor
Consulting
Restricted
144
August 27,
Issuance
3,000,000
Series D
0.00001
No
5%
2020
Convertibl
e
Preferred
Stock
September
Issuance
5,000,000
Common
0.001
No
David Blunk
Appointm
Restricted
144
14,
entCTO
2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Evolution Fuels Inc. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 13:45:06 UTC.