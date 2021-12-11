SC HLDG : Quarterly Report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines STRATTNER GROUP CORP. A Colorado Corporation 30 Wall Street, Suite 800 10005, New York, USA Unit 2104, 21/F, Infinitus Plaza 199 Des Voeux Road Hong Kong +1 (917) 210-1062 www.strattners.com ww.strattners.com SIC Code: 6282 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 209,620,057 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 209,620,057 As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 209,620,057 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 209,620,057 As of September 30, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 194,427,757 As of June 30, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 112,927,757 As of March 30, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 112,927,757 As of December 31, 2019, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 97,927,757As of December 31, 2018, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 87,927,757 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes: ☐ No: ☒

1) Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities in the past five years and thedates of the name changes. Meadow Springs, Inc. - July 15, 2002 to November 14, 2005 (On November 14, 2005 company changed their name to Earth Biofuels, Inc.) Earth Biofuels, Inc. - November 14, 2005 to April 15, 2009 (On April 15, 2009 company changed its name to Evolution Fuels, Inc.) Evolution Fuels, Inc - April 15, 2009 to October 18, 2012 (On October 18, 2012 company changed its name to Strong Captain, Inc.) Strong Captain, Inc. - October 18, 2012 to January 31, 2013 (On January 31, 2013 the company changed its name Evolution Fuels, Inc.) Evolution Fuels, Inc. - January 31, 2013 to February 24, 2014 (On February 24, 2014 the company changed its name to SC Holdings Corp) SC Holdings Corp - February 24, 2014 to September 11, 2019 (On September 11, 2019, the company changed its name to Evolution Global Financial Holdings Corporation.) Evolution Global Financial Holdings Corporation - September 11, 2019 to March 25, 2020 (On March 25, 2020 the company changed its name to SC Holdings Corp.) SC Holdings Corp - March 25, 2020 to March 31, 2020 (On March 31, 2020 the company changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp) Strattner Group Corp - March 31,2020 to Present Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Date and State of Incorporation: July 15, 2002 - Nevada Earth Biofuels, Inc, - Reincorporation Merger - November 14, 2005 - Delaware Evolution Fuels, Inc. - November 14, 2005 to April 15, 2009 - Delaware Strong Captain, Inc. Merger - October 18, 2012 - Colorado Evolution Fuels, Inc. - January 31, 2013 to February 24, 2014 - Colorado SC Holdings Corp - February 24, 2014 to September 11, 2019 - Colorado Evolution Global Financial Holdings Corporation - September 11, 2019 to March 25, 2020 SC Holdings Corp - March 25, 2020 to March 31, 2020 - ColoradoStrattner Group Corp - March 31, 2020 to Present

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: No: X 2) Security Information Trading symbol: SCNG Exact title and class of securities outstanding: COMMON CUSIP: 78409C 106 Par or stated value: 0.00001 Total shares authorized: 18,000,000,000as of date: September 30, 2020 Total shares outstanding: 223,448,232 as of date: September 30, 2020Number of shares in the Public Float: 8,315,014as of date: September 30, 2020 Total number of shareholders of record: 1,032as of date: September 30, 2020 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: SCNG Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series A Preferred Shares CUSIP:Par or stated value: 0.001 Total shares authorized: 2,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2020 Total shares outstanding: 2,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2020 Transfer Agent Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Series D Preferred SharesCUSIP: Par or stated value: 0.001 Total shares authorized: 3,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2020 Total shares 0 as of date: September 30, 2020 outstanding:Transfer Agent Name: Signature Stock Transfer, Inc.Phone: (972) 612-4120Email: JASON@SIGNATURESTOCKTRANSFER.COM Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?2 Yes: XNo: Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currentlyanticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None

Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options toacquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completedfiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most RecentFiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date December 31, 2017Common: 74,927,757 Preferred: 141,000 Date of Transactio Number Class of Value Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for Restricted Exemption n of of or Transactio type (e.g. Shares Securitie shares shares Shares were issued share Unrestricte or n new s to issuance d issuance, Issued (or issued issued at (entities must have (e.g. for cash as of this Registratio a or n cancellation cancelled) ($/per discount individual with debt filing. Type. , to shares share) market voting / investment conversion) at returned to Issuanc price at control disclosed). -OR- e the treasury) time of Nature of issuance Services ? (Yes/No) Provided November Issuance 6,500,000 Common 0.00769 No Yee Wing Nig Cash Restricted 144 20,2018 November Issuance 6,500,000 Common 0.0769 No Bun Wai Ng Cash Restricted 144 20,2018 September Issuance 141,000 Preferred 0.0001 No Gemberry Consulting Restricted 144 30, Investment 2019 Holding Group / Siu Kun Ng Octobe Issuance 10,000,00 Common 0.05 No Gemberry Consulting Restricted 144 r 4, 0 InvestmentHolding 2019 Group / January 8, Issuance 7,500,000 Common 0.00635 No Siu Kun Ng Debt Unrestricted 4(a)1 conversion 2020 Timo Bernd Strattner January Issuance 7,500,000 Common 0.001 No 7350341 Canada Debt Unrestricted 4(a)1 14,2020 Inc /Kada Mesli conversion March Issuance 1,859,000 Preferred 0.0001 No Timo Bernd Strattner CEO Unrestricted 144 24, Appointment 2020 July 14, 2020 Issuance 25,000,000 Common 0.001 No Roberto Vergara Appointm Restricted 144 entCOO Europe July 21, 2020 Issuance 1,000,000 Common 0.001 No Lydia Mellaart Coachin Restricted 144 g / Consulti ng