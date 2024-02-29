On the 29th of February 2024, AB KN Energies (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Tomas Tumėnas commented KN Group’s financial results for the twelve months of 2023.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/cbp6CIuhfms

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.





