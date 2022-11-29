Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. SCA Property Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGN   AU0000253502

SCA PROPERTY GROUP

(RGN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-30 am EST
2.760 AUD   +0.73%
12:29aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise as China Covid Policy, Powell Speech in Focus
DJ
12:28aUSP Group Logs Lower Profit, Revenue in Fiscal H1
MT
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Kim Kardashian gets $200,000 monthly child support settlement from Ye - media

11/29/2022 | 10:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair - Beverly Hills

(Reuters) - Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have reached a divorce settlement that includes joint custody of their four children and dividing up their real estate assets, media reports said on Tuesday.

Though they will have joint custody of their children, ages 3, 4, 6 and 9, Kardashian will receive $200,000 a month in child support, as they will spend most of their time with her, the New York Post reported.

The celebrity couple were married in 2014, and Kardashian filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Ye has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, with the social media platforms removing some of his posts that users condemned as antisemitic.

A meeting last week between Ye, Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, drew rare Republican criticism for the former president.

Details of their divorce settlement were reported by several media outlets, citing Los Angeles County Superior Court documents. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the documents' authenticity.

The parents must agree on what school the children will attend and other decisions involving therapy, counseling or religious activities, the Post said, citing the court document.

The children will not be allowed to move more than 60 miles (100 km) from Kardashian's home in Hidden Hills near Los Angeles before they finish high school or turn 19 years old, the Post reported. Each parent will have access to the children on their birthdays and other special occasions, the Post said.

Ye has agreed to transfer one Hidden Hills property to Kardashian, who will also keep properties in Malibu and Riverside, California, and Harrison, Idaho, the Post said.

Neither party will pay the other spousal support, and they will each pay their own debts, Sky News reported. They will split the cost of their children's private security, schooling and university, Sky said.

A Kardashian spokesperson declined to comment. Representatives of Ye did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, California; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SCA PROPERTY GROUP
12:29aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise as China Covid Policy, Powel..
DJ
12:28aUSP Group Logs Lower Profit, Revenue in Fiscal H1
MT
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/29Copper struggles to find momentum as China data weighs
RE
11/29Fitch Maintains Hannover Re's Rating, Stable Outlook On Strong Market Position
MT
11/29Property Group Catena Obtains $156 Million To Fund Development Pipeline
MT
11/29French Property Group Carmila Closes Tender Offer For $208 Million Bonds Due 2023
MT
11/29China's Sunshine Insurance targets up to $950 million in HK IPO
RE
11/29SBB Strikes $870 Million Deal to Shed 49% Stake in Public Education Infrastructure Port..
MT
11/29China local govts accelerate special bonds issuance in Oct
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCA PROPERTY GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 362 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2023 211 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2023 1 570 M 1 050 M 1 050 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 5,49%
Capitalization 3 103 M 2 076 M 2 076 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
EV / Sales 2024 12,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SCA PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
SCA Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCA PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,74 AUD
Average target price 2,77 AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Mellowes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Greg Inkson Head-Corporate Finance
Philip Marcus Clark Independent Chairman
Mark Fleming COO, Executive Director & Head-Funds Management
Michelle Patricia Tierney Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCA PROPERTY GROUP-8.42%2 096
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-27.55%38 041
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-25.78%13 735
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-10.47%13 649
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-12.05%11 013
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-6.91%7 998