SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank is ready to readjust the pace of its policy tightening to respond to an economic slowdown and a slumping property market, the bank's head told the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday.

The official declined to say where and when the effort would stop. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Choonsik Yoo and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)