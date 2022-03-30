Scan D : Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution to Convene the 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/30 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/23 3.General shareholders' meeting location: No. 69, Dinhu 1 St., Gueishan Dist., Taoyuan City (the Company's meeting room) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (I)The Company's 2021 Business Report. (II)Audit Committee's review report on the 2021 financial statements (III)The Company's Report on the 2021Employee, Director and Supervisor Compensation Distribution. (IV)The Company's Report on Handling the Second Domestic Secured Convertible Corporate Bonds. 6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (I)The Company's 2021 Annual Business Report and Final Accounts Resolution. (II)The Company's 2021 Earnings Distribution Resolution. 7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion: (I)Amendments to Articles of the Company's Articles of Association. (II)Assets Acquisition and Disposition Rules Amendment. 8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None. 9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None. 10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/25 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/23 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: I.The voting rights in this Shareholders' General Meeting shall be exercised by electronic means, the exercising method is in accordance with the requirements of Article 177-1 of the Company Act, which will be set out in the notice of convening of the Shareholders' General Meeting. Exercising period: from May 24, 2022 to June 20, 2022. Electronic voting platform: Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation. Website: https://www.stockvote.com.tw. II.According to Article 165 of the Company Act, from April 25, 2022 to June 23, 2022, Stop the share transfer registration . For shareholders of the Company that have not completed share transfer,as the last date for share transfer, April 24, 2022, falls on a holiday, the onsite share transfer will be advanced to 17:00, Friday, April 22, 2022. To complete the share transfer , please visit the Company's transfer agency "Agency Department,KGI Securities Co., Ltd."(5/F, No. 2, Section 1, Chongqing South Road,Taipei City).The mailing postmark date should be on April 24, 2022(the last day for share transfer). III. According to Article 172-1 of the Company Act, the period for accepting shareholders resolutions is from April 15, 2022 to April 25, 2022. The acceptance office is the Share Department of Scan-D Corporation (Address: No. 69, Dinghu 1st St., Guishan Dist., Taoyuan City).