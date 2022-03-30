Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Scan-D Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6195   TW0006195001

SCAN-D CORPORATION

(6195)
  Report
Scan D : Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution to Convene the 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting

03/30/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SCAN-D CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 15:29:07
Subject 
 Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution to
Convene the 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/30
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/23
3.General shareholders' meeting location:
No. 69, Dinhu 1 St., Gueishan Dist., Taoyuan City
(the Company's meeting room)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
 visual communication shareholders meeting):
physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
(I)The Company's 2021 Business Report.
(II)Audit Committee's review report on the 2021 financial
statements
(III)The Company's Report on the 2021Employee,
Director and Supervisor Compensation Distribution.
(IV)The Company's Report on Handling the Second Domestic
Secured Convertible Corporate Bonds.
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
(I)The Company's 2021 Annual Business Report and Final
Accounts Resolution.
(II)The Company's 2021 Earnings Distribution Resolution.
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
(I)Amendments to Articles of the Company's Articles of Association.
(II)Assets Acquisition and Disposition Rules Amendment.
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None.
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None.
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/25
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/23
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
I.The voting rights in this Shareholders' General Meeting shall be
exercised by electronic means, the exercising method is in accordance
with the requirements of Article 177-1 of the Company Act, which will
be set out in the notice of convening of the Shareholders' General
Meeting. Exercising period: from May 24, 2022 to June 20, 2022.
Electronic voting platform: Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation.
Website: https://www.stockvote.com.tw.
II.According to Article 165 of the Company Act, from April 25, 2022
to June 23, 2022, Stop the share transfer registration . For shareholders
of the Company that have not completed share transfer,as the last date
for share transfer, April 24, 2022, falls on a holiday, the onsite share
transfer will be advanced to 17:00, Friday, April 22, 2022. To complete
the share transfer , please visit the Company's transfer agency
"Agency Department,KGI Securities Co., Ltd."(5/F, No. 2, Section 1,
Chongqing South Road,Taipei City).The mailing postmark date should be on
April 24, 2022(the last day for share transfer).
III. According to Article 172-1 of the Company Act, the period for accepting
shareholders resolutions is from April 15, 2022 to April 25, 2022.
The acceptance office is the Share Department of Scan-D Corporation
(Address: No. 69, Dinghu 1st St., Guishan Dist., Taoyuan City).

Disclaimer

Scan-D Corporation published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 2 131 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
Net income 2020 225 M 7,84 M 7,84 M
Net Debt 2020 620 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 8,13%
Capitalization 2 742 M 95,5 M 95,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart SCAN-D CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Scan-D Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fu Chin Lin Chairman & General Manager
Shan Chuang Ho Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Chia Cheng Wang Independent Director
Chung Cheng Chen Independent Director
Chi Pin Liang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCAN-D CORPORATION4.17%96
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-23.80%9 034
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-25.54%5 610
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-34.57%5 508
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-9.33%4 991
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.54%4 129