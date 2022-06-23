Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Scan-D Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6195   TW0006195001

SCAN-D CORPORATION

(6195)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-21
48.30 TWD   -1.43%
SCAN D : The Board of Directors Resolved the record Date of Ex-dividend
PU
SCAN D : Announcement of major resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Scan-D Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Scan D : The Board of Directors Resolved the record Date of Ex-dividend

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SCAN-D CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 14:25:13
Subject 
 The Board of Directors Resolved the record
Date of Ex-dividend
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/23
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
 "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash DividendNT$220,848,945
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/11
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/12
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/13
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/17
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/17
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:
Not applicable
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
 start from the date:Not applicable
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:Not applicable
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/07/29
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A.

Disclaimer

Scan-D Corporation published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 390 M 80,3 M 80,3 M
Net income 2021 270 M 9,07 M 9,07 M
Net Debt 2021 421 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,86x
Yield 2021 8,33%
Capitalization 2 424 M 81,4 M 81,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 466
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart SCAN-D CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Scan-D Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fu Chin Lin Chairman & General Manager
Shan Chuang Ho Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Chia Cheng Wang Independent Director
Chung Cheng Chen Independent Director
Chi Pin Liang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCAN-D CORPORATION-8.52%81
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-32.74%7 652
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-10.68%6 745
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-15.96%4 628
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.44%3 964
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-54.14%3 798