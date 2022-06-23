Scan D : The Board of Directors Resolved the record Date of Ex-dividend
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Provided by: SCAN-D CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
14:25:13
Subject
The Board of Directors Resolved the record
Date of Ex-dividend
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/23
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash DividendNT$220,848,945
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/11
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/12
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/13
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/17
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/17
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:
Not applicable
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
start from the date:Not applicable
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:Not applicable
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/07/29
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A.