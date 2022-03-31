Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Scan Inter Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCN   TH6285010000

SCAN INTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scan Inter Public : Announcement of the Annual Registration Statement/Annual Report (Form 56-1 One Report) 2021 on the Company Website

03/31/2022 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
31 Mar 2022 21:15:45
Headline
Announcement of the Annual Registration Statement/Annual Report (Form 56-1 One Report) 2021 on the Company Website
Symbol
SCN
Source
SCN
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Scan Inter pcl published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCAN INTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
11:36aSCAN INTER PUBLIC : Announcement of the Annual Registration Statement/Annual Report (Form ..
PU
03/28SCAN INTER PUBLIC : Announcement of the invitation of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of S..
PU
03/14SCAN INTER PUBLIC : Notification the exercise of SCN-W1
PU
02/25SCAN INTER PUBLIC : The schedule for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the ye..
PU
02/25Scan Inter Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend, Payable on 23 May 2022
CI
02/24SCAN INTER PUBLIC : The schedule for the annual general meeting of shareholders for the ye..
PU
02/24SCAN INTER PUBLIC : Disposal of investments in a subsidiary
PU
02/24Scan Inter Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
2021Scan Inter Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021REFILING : Japan's Shizuoka Gas to enter natural gas supply business in Thailand
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 809 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net income 2022 136 M 4,08 M 4,08 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 3 000 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart SCAN INTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Scan Inter Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,54 THB
Average target price 3,10 THB
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Littee Kitpipit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pimwanitar Jaratpreedar Secretary, Executive Director & EVP-Finance
Vichien Usanachote Chairman
Chamnarn Wangtal Independent Director
Kannika Ngamsopee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCAN INTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED22.12%91
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-21.25%22 792
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.46%17 243
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-23.16%10 008
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.63.75%8 177
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.-2.94%7 938