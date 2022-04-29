Scan Inter Public : No Right Adjustment of SCN-W2

Right adjustment / No right adjustment Subject : No Right Adjustment Symbol : SCN-W2 The full name of warrant : Warrant of SCAN INTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 2 Adjustment The reason for no adjustment : The Company shall not adjust the exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with adjustment conditions as follows; - dividend payment rate is higher than the rate which is specified in Term and Condition Authorized Persons to Disclose : Dr.Littee Kitpipit Information Position : Authorized to sign on behalf of the company Mrs.Pimwanitar Jaratpreedar Authorized to sign on behalf of the company ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.