    SCN   TH6285010000

SCAN INTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCN)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
2.820 THB   -1.40%
SCAN INTER PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of SCN-W2
PU
SCAN INTER PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of SCN-W1
PU
SCAN INTER PUBLIC : Renewal for the term of Audit Committee (Revised)
PU
Scan Inter Public : No Right Adjustment of SCN-W2

04/29/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 12:51:19
Headline
No Right Adjustment of SCN-W2
Symbol
SCN
Source
SCN
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment / No right adjustment

Subject                                  : No Right Adjustment
Symbol                                   : SCN-W2
The full name of warrant                 : Warrant of SCAN INTER PUBLIC COMPANY 
LIMITED No. 2
Adjustment
The reason for no adjustment             : The Company shall not adjust the 
exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with
adjustment conditions as follows;
 - dividend payment rate is higher than the rate which is specified in Term and 
Condition
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Dr.Littee Kitpipit
Information
Position                                 : Authorized to sign on behalf of the 
company

Mrs.Pimwanitar Jaratpreedar
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Scan Inter pcl published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
