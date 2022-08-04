Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Scan Inter Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCN   TH6285010000

SCAN INTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SCN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  02/08/2022
2.240 THB    0.00%
07:37aSCAN INTER PUBLIC : Notification of the Issuance and Offering of Debenture of Scan Inter Public Company Limited No. 1/2022
PU
07/07SCAN INTER PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of SCN-W1 (F53-5) (Revised)
PU
05/17Scan Inter Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scan Inter Public : Notification of the Issuance and Offering of Debenture of Scan Inter Public Company Limited No. 1/2022

08/04/2022 | 07:37am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-Translation-

SCN-SET-014/2565

4 August 2565

Subject: Notification of the Issuance and Offering of Debenture of Scan Inter Public Company Limited No. 1/2022

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

With reference to the resolution of the Extra General Meeting No. 1/2018 of Scan Inter Public Company Limited ("the Company") held on 29 November 2018 with approved the issuance and offering of debentures in the amount not exceeding Baht 2,000,000,000. Thus, the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved and offered debentures of Scan Inter Public Company Limited No. 1/2022 with the total amount of Baht 300,000,000. The details are as follows:

Name of Debenture

Debentures of Scan Inter Public Company Limited No. 1/2022, due 2025

Type of Debenture

Callable Unsubordinated, Unsecured Debenture with Debenture

holders' Representative in the Name-Registered Certificate

Par Value

Baht 1,000 (a thousand)

Offering Price

Baht 1,000 (a thousand)

Debenture Interest Rate

Fixed Interest Rate 5.50% per year throughout the debenture tenor

Interest Payment

On 11 February, 11 May, 11 August, and 11 November of each year the term of

the Debenture The first date of interest payment is on 11 November 2022 and the

last date of interest payment is on the same date as the maturity date of the

Debenture.

Tenor

2 (two) Year 7 (Seven) Month

Issue Date

11 August 2022

Maturity Date

11 March 2025

Offering Period

8-10 August 2022

Offering Type

Institutional Investors / High Net Worth Investors

Distribution Manager

UOB Kay Hian Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited

KPM Securities Company LImited

KTBST Securities Public Company Limited

Asia Wealth Asset Management Company Limited

Debenture Registrar

CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited

Purpose of Debentures

1.

To be a source of funds for investment in business development of

Scan Inter Public Company Limited in the private solar power trading

business also in various businesses such as maintenance businesses

for 489 air-conditioned passenger cars, gas station maintenance, NGV

transportation, and maintenance of equipment related to natural gas

(Maintenance), etc.

2.

To serve as working capital and support the operation of the

Company and its subsidiaries

3.

To repay loan

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Scan Inter Public Company Limited

(Mrs. Pimwanitar Jaratpreedar)

Director and Corporate Secretary

Authorized to sign on behalf of the Company

Disclaimer

Scan Inter pcl published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCAN INTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:37aSCAN INTER PUBLIC : Notification of the Issuance and Offering of Debenture of Scan Inter P..
PU
07/07SCAN INTER PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of SCN-W1 (F53-5) (Revised)
PU
05/17Scan Inter Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
04/29SCAN INTER PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of SCN-W2
PU
04/28SCAN INTER PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of SCN-W1
PU
04/28SCAN INTER PUBLIC : Renewal for the term of Audit Committee (Revised)
PU
04/05SCAN INTER PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of SCN-W1 (F53-5)
PU
03/31SCAN INTER PUBLIC : Announcement of the Annual Registration Statement/Annual Report (Form ..
PU
03/28SCAN INTER PUBLIC : Announcement of the invitation of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of S..
PU
03/14SCAN INTER PUBLIC : Notification the exercise of SCN-W1
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 887 M 52,0 M 42,9 M
Net income 2022 118 M 3,25 M 2,68 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 2 688 M 74,0 M 61,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart SCAN INTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Scan Inter Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,24 THB
Average target price 3,10 THB
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Littee Kitpipit Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pimwanitar Jaratpreedar Secretary, Executive Director & EVP-Finance
Vichien Usanachote Chairman
Chamnarn Wangtal Independent Director
Kannika Ngamsopee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCAN INTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.69%74
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-33.36%19 230
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.67%18 420
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.106.13%10 399
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-25.31%9 698
UGI CORPORATION-5.92%9 021