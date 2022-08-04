Scan Inter Public : Notification of the Issuance and Offering of Debenture of Scan Inter Public Company Limited No. 1/2022

-Translation-

SCN-SET-014/2565

4 August 2565

Subject: Notification of the Issuance and Offering of Debenture of Scan Inter Public Company Limited No. 1/2022

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

With reference to the resolution of the Extra General Meeting No. 1/2018 of Scan Inter Public Company Limited ("the Company") held on 29 November 2018 with approved the issuance and offering of debentures in the amount not exceeding Baht 2,000,000,000. Thus, the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved and offered debentures of Scan Inter Public Company Limited No. 1/2022 with the total amount of Baht 300,000,000. The details are as follows: