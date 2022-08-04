Scan Inter Public : Notification of the Issuance and Offering of Debenture of Scan Inter Public Company Limited No. 1/2022
08/04/2022 | 07:37am BST
-Translation-
SCN-SET-014/2565
4 August 2565
Subject: Notification of the Issuance and Offering of Debenture of Scan Inter Public Company Limited No. 1/2022
To: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
With reference to the resolution of the Extra General Meeting No. 1/2018 of Scan Inter Public Company Limited ("the Company") held on 29 November 2018 with approved the issuance and offering of debentures in the amount not exceeding Baht 2,000,000,000. Thus, the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved and offered debentures of Scan Inter Public Company Limited No. 1/2022 with the total amount of Baht 300,000,000. The details are as follows:
Name of Debenture
Debentures of Scan Inter Public Company Limited No. 1/2022, due 2025
Type of Debenture
Callable Unsubordinated, Unsecured Debenture with Debenture
holders' Representative in the Name-Registered Certificate
Par Value
Baht 1,000 (a thousand)
Offering Price
Baht 1,000 (a thousand)
Debenture Interest Rate
Fixed Interest Rate 5.50% per year throughout the debenture tenor
Interest Payment
On 11 February, 11 May, 11 August, and 11 November of each year the term of
the Debenture The first date of interest payment is on 11 November 2022 and the
last date of interest payment is on the same date as the maturity date of the
Debenture.
Tenor
2 (two) Year 7 (Seven) Month
Issue Date
11 August 2022
Maturity Date
11 March 2025
Offering Period
8-10 August 2022
Offering Type
Institutional Investors / High Net Worth Investors
Distribution Manager
UOB Kay Hian Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited
KPM Securities Company LImited
KTBST Securities Public Company Limited
Asia Wealth Asset Management Company Limited
Debenture Registrar
CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited
Purpose of Debentures
1.
To be a source of funds for investment in business development of
Scan Inter Public Company Limited in the private solar power trading
business also in various businesses such as maintenance businesses
for 489 air-conditioned passenger cars, gas station maintenance, NGV
transportation, and maintenance of equipment related to natural gas
(Maintenance), etc.
2.
To serve as working capital and support the operation of the