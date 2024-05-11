May 11, 2024 at 10:14 am EDT

Scan Steels Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 9,654.13 million compared to INR 10,907.83 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 9,674.31 million compared to INR 10,967.75 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 210.54 million compared to INR 153.19 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.02 compared to INR 2.93 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4 compared to INR 2.93 a year ago.