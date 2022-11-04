Advanced search
    SCANA   NO0003053308

SCANA ASA

(SCANA)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:19 2022-11-03 am EDT
1.300 NOK   +1.56%
03:16aScana : Q3 2022 highlights
PU
10/20Scana company enters major hybrid integration project
AQ
09/30Scana : PSW Technology gets new managing director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scana : Q3 2022 highlights

11/04/2022 | 03:16am EDT
Third quarter

CEO Styrk Bekkenes

CFO Torvald Ulland Reiestad

4 November 2022 | Bergen, Norway

AGENDA

  • Q3 highlights and key figures
  • Business areas and market drivers
  • Financials
  • Our strategy and growth ambitions
  • Key takeaways

Q3 highlights

  • Strong demand for our sustainable energy solutions lifted revenues and order backlog to new record highs
  • Hydrogen-basedshore power solution launched
  • Well-positionedtowards two major trends:
    • electrification
    • emission reducing solutions

Strong demand for sustainable energy solutions lifted revenues to a new record high

Revenues: +10% to NOK 227 mill

10%

EBITDA: Stable at NOK 20 mill

0%

227

61

62

208

206

Q3 21

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 23

20

3

-2

16

20

Q3 21

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 23

4

Sustained order backlog,

despite deferred investments impacting order intake

Order backlog: +1% to NOK 447 mill

Order intake*: -20% to NOK 214 mill

1%

-20%

96

78

399

444

447

33

43

248

270

214

Q3-21

Q4-21

Q1-22

Q2-22

Q3-22

Q3-21

Q4-21

Q1-22

Q2-22

Q3-22

*) Underlying orderintake in Q3 was NOK 228 million, reported orderintake includes adjustment from

previous period of NOK 14 million.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scana ASA published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 07:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 304 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net income 2021 26,8 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
Net Debt 2021 17,2 M 1,63 M 1,63 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 511 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 54,0%
Managers and Directors
Styrk Bekkenes Chief Executive Officer
Torvald Ulland Reiestad Chief Financial Officer
Dag Schjerven Chairman
Marianne Lie Independent Director
Margaret Elin Hystad Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANA ASA-13.98%48
JSW STEEL LIMITED3.74%19 857
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-31.84%14 868
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-24.05%13 011
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-21.73%11 082
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-4.78%6 970