Scana company expands internationally through establishment of strategically important subsidiary in Namibia.

Bergen, 27 June 2024: Scana-owned PSW Technology is following key customers

including Odfjell Drilling and Northern Ocean internationally and has

established a strategically important subsidiary in Namibia.



Recent deepwater oil discoveries off the Namibian coast, coupled with ambitious

drilling plans from international operators, are positioning Namibia as an

exploration hotspot. PSW Technology`s establishment is driven by expected

deliveries of riser maintenance and the potential of providing other services

from PSW Technology's portfolio including capping stack services.



"This strategic establishment is important for meeting our customers' demand to

deliver our high-quality services worldwide, especially offshore Namibia. This

is based upon the forecasted high activity here", says Richard Cornell, Managing

Director of PSW Technology AS.



(1) A sizeable contract is defined to be between NOK 20 million and NOK 50

million.

(2) A substantial contract is between NOK 50 million and NOK 150 million.

(3) A large contract is over NOK 150 million.



PSW Technology in brief

PSW Technology is a supplier of products, systems and services to energy

companies and the maritime industry. The company's multidisciplinary expertise,

state-of-the-art facilities and strategic partnerships enables the company to

meet industry requirements and customer challenges with safe, dependable, and

cost-effective solutions. www.pswtechnology.no



Scana in brief

Scana is a listed industrial owner company in the ocean industries creating

value through active ownership in market-leading portfolio companies. Scana is

headquartered in Bergen and has around 500 employees. www.scana.no





More information:

