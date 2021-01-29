Log in
Scancell : H121 results highlight shift to delivery and execution January 2021

01/29/2021
Scancell

H121 results highlight shift to delivery and execution

29 January 2021

  • Scancell reported H121 results in line with expectations, with the August and October issue of shares and convertible loan notes (CLNs) transforming the balance sheet. End-October cash of £25.7m was boosted by a further £20.9m receipt in November. These funds allow management to progress the three technology platforms, with hopes of having three clinical programmes in place within six to nine months (COVID-19 restrictions permitting).
  • The H121 operating loss of £2.8m (H120: £3.1m loss) was lower as COVID- 19 restrictions curtailed patient enrolment to the SCIB1-002 clinical trial. R&D spend was flat at £2.0m, less than planned, with increases for manufacture of clinical trial material offset by the pause in the SCIB1 study. Admin expenses were £1.0m (H120: £1.1m) and finance costs were £1.6m (H120: £nil), due to the accounting treatment of the £6m in CLNs. H121 loss before tax was £4.4m (H121: £3.1m loss), with a reduced R&D tax credit of £0.5m (H120: £0.6m), resulting in a £3.9m net loss (H120: £2.5m loss).
  • Multiple operational initiatives are underway, with the three proposed clinical trials prioritised. SCIB1, the lead ImmunoBody programme, is due to restart a Phase II trial in advanced melanoma in late Q121. This is in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (Keytruda). More UK specialist sites are likely to be added to the existing four to increase patient recruitment opportunities. MODI-1, the first Moditope vaccine, is still expected to start its Phase I/II in calendar H121 with first data likely 12 months later. The COVIDITY programme, the second-generationCOVID-19 DNA vaccine, is also expected to start Phase I trials during 2021.
  • New funds are also directed to developing the next waves of programmes, with SCIB follow up compounds, possibly including the latest AvidiMab modifications (to be known as iSCIB), and Modi-2, believed to be in preclinical development. The increased investment in translational research includes a planned laboratory in Oxford, as well as other development activities to complement the core research facilities in Nottingham.

Trinity Delta view: Scancell's balance sheet was transformed during 2020, with the funds now in place to progress its three promising technology platforms. Management has ambitious plans to advance its leading programmes through the early clinical phases, and to develop the next wave of follow-on assets. Although the second generation COVIDITY vaccine is attracting the headlines, it is the potential of the ImmunoBody and Moditope oncology indications that underpin Scancell's long term potential. The infrastructure to realise this is being put in place. Our valuation, based on conservative assumptions, is £144m, equivalent to 17.7p/share (14.6p fully diluted).

Company description:

Scancell is a clinical-stage immuno- oncology specialist that has three technology platforms. Two flexible therapeutic vaccine platforms are progressing through development. ImmunoBody and Moditope induce high avidity cytotoxic CD8 and CD4 responses, respectively, with the potential to treat various cancers.

Disclaimer

Trinity Delta Research Limited ("TDRL"; firm reference number: 725161), which trades as Trinity Delta, is an appointed representative of Equity Development Limited ("ED"). The contents of this report, which has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of TDRL, have been reviewed, but not independently verified, by ED which is authorised and regulated by the FCA, and whose reference number is 185325.

ED is acting for TDRL and not for any other person and will not be responsible for providing the protections provided to clients of TDRL nor for advising any other person in connection with the contents of this report and, except to the extent required by applicable law, including the rules of the FCA, owes no duty of care to any other such person. No reliance may be placed on ED for advice or recommendations with respect to the contents of this report and, to the extent it may do so under applicable law, ED makes no representation or warranty to the persons reading this report with regards to the information contained in it.

In the preparation of this report TDRL has used publicly available sources and taken reasonable efforts to ensure that the facts stated herein are clear, fair and not misleading, but make no guarantee or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained herein, nor to provide updates should fresh information become available or opinions change.

Any person who is not a relevant person under section of Section 21(2) of the Financial Services & Markets Act 2000 of the United Kingdom should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. Research on its client companies produced by TDRL is normally commissioned and paid for by those companies themselves ('issuer financed research') and as such is not deemed to be independent, as defined by the FCA, but is 'objective' in that the authors are stating their own opinions. The report should be considered a marketing communication for purposes of the FCA rules. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. TDRL does not hold any positions in any of the companies mentioned in the report, although directors, employees or consultants of TDRL may hold positions in the companies mentioned. TDRL does impose restrictions on personal dealings. TDRL might also provide services to companies mentioned or solicit business from them.

This report is being provided to relevant persons to provide background information about the subject matter of the note. This document does not constitute, nor form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale or purchase of (or solicitation of, or invitation to make any offer to buy or sell) any Securities (which may rise and fall in value). Nor shall it, or any part of it, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. The information that we provide is not intended to be, and should not in any manner whatsoever be, construed as personalised advice. Self-certification by investors can be completed free of charge at www.fisma.org. TDRL, its affiliates, officers, directors and employees, and ED will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from any use of this document, to the maximum extent that the law permits.

Copyright 2021 Trinity Delta Research Limited. All rights reserved.

More information is available on our website: www.trinitydelta.org

Trinity Delta, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE. Contact: info@trinitydelta.org

Disclaimer

Scancell Holdings plc published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
