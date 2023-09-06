Scancell

synergistic effect when SCIB1 is combined with a relevant CPI (c 85% response rates in animal models).

For context, and with the caveat of cross trial comparison limitations, the FDA approved labelfor Opdivo in combination with Yervoy, based on the CHECKMATE-067 study, cites an overall response rate (ORR) of 50% for the combination (based on a primary analysis with nine months of follow-up) vs 40% for Opdivo monotherapy and 14% for Yervoy alone. The ORR for the combination is 58% in longer-termCHECKMATE-067dataat both five and 6.5 years. Real- world data(at median follow-up of 12 months) reports an ORR of 48%. The ORRs achieved with doublet therapy are the highest observed in advanced melanoma.

Top-line data from the first stage (Cohort 1) of the SCOPE study, examining SCIB1 in combination with doublet therapy, are expected during Q423. This cohort will recruit up to 15 patients and a >55% response rate (ie nine responses) is required to validate the study hypothesis before progressing to the second stage. If nine responses are achieved in fewer than 15 patients, this would represent an ORR that appears higher than ORRs observed with doublet therapy alone, as described above. Hence, this could translate to improved outcomes for patients which would be a significant achievement, in our view.

The second stage will recruit up to a further 28 patients (for a total of up to 43 patients across both stages). The aim is to achieve 19 responses (ie 28 responses in total), which would represent at least a 65% response rate (28/43). This would demonstrate that SCIB1 in combination with doublet therapy exceeds currently achievable ORRs. Recruitment is expected to be complete by the end of 2023 with data around three months later ie during H124. If response rates of these magnitudes are achieved, then this could generate partnering interest, in our view.

The plan is to transition the SCOPE study to the enhanced, second-generation iSCIB1+. A repeat of Cohort 1 using iSCIB1+ in combination with doublet therapy could start by YE23 for top-line data H124e. If expanded data from these cohorts are positive, then a potentially registrational Phase II/III trial could be initiated.