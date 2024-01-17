Scancell Holdings PLC - Oxford, England-based developer of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer and infectious disease said - Receives approval from UK's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory agency to add a third cohort to the Scope trial. Says the cohort will consist of 43 melanoma patients who will receive iSCIB1+ with doublet therapy, consisting of ipilimumab, under the brand name Yervoy, plus nivolumab, under the name Opdivo. "Exceptional" results from the first 13 patients receiving SCIB1 in the ongoing Scope trial, with an objective response rate of 85%, indicate a high probability of success in this cohort, which is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, recruitment into the iSCIB1+ cohort is expected to be complete by the end of the second quarter as well, with early data expected in the third quarter of 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Lindy Durrant says: "Thanks to the excellent work done by the Scancell team, working hand in hand with a responsive MHRA, we are pleased to report today that we have received approval to include a third cohort of patients in the Scope trial who will now receive iSCIB1+ in combination with doublet checkpoints. We anticipate that iSCIB1+ will be as effective as SCIB1 and, with its potentially increased potency and broader patient profile, make it a promising candidate for registration studies. We look forward to providing further updates on our progress, given the extremely positive results to date."

Current stock price: 11.24 pence, up 9.7%

12-month change: down 56%

