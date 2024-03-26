(Alliance News) - Scancell Holdings PLC announced on Tuesday that the first patient of a new trial cohort has been dosed with its iSCIB1+ therapeutic.

The Oxford, England-based developer of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer and infectious diseases said the patient also received a combination of ipilimumab and nivolumab.

The therapeutic is a modified version of the human leukocyte antigen dependent SCIB1 used to treat melanoma patients. Scancell believes the latest version will treat a broader range of patients beyond the 40% treated with SCIB1.

Data from the latest cohort is expected in the final quarter of 2024 and, if effective, the treatment may give the company a foothold in a USD1.5 billion market.

Shares in Scancell were up 4.8% to 10.75 pence on Tuesday afternoon in London.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

