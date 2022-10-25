Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Scancell Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCLP   GB00B63D3314

SCANCELL HOLDINGS PLC

(SCLP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:17 2022-10-25 am EDT
16.50 GBX   +25.71%
05:04aScancell shares rocket on potentially lucrative Genmab licensing deal
AI
02:59aUK's Scancell Signs Deal To Commercialize Danish Biotech Genmab's Anti-glycan Antibody
MT
09/06Scancell Holdings plc Announces Change of Registered Office
CI
Summary 
Summary

Scancell shares rocket on potentially lucrative Genmab licensing deal

10/25/2022 | 05:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Scancell Holdings PLC shares soared on Tuesday, as the cancer immunotherapies developer announced a licensing agreement with biotechnology company Genmab.

Shares in the Nottingham, England-based firm were 28% higher at 16.74 pence each in London on Tuesday. Genmab shares were trading 0.8% higher at DKK2,832.00 each in Copenhagen. It has a market capitalisation DKK179.32 billion, around GBP20.99 billion.

Copenhagen-based Genmab now has the exclusive rights to develop and commercialise one of Scancell's investigational anti-glycan monoclonal antibody into novel therapeutic products. The products cover any and all potential disease areas, excluding cell therapy applications.

Scancell will be eligible for upfront payments, milestone payments of up to USD208 million for each product developed and commercialised up to a maximum of USD624 million, and "low single digit" royalties for products sold.

"The Scancell anti-glycan monoclonal antibody is a humanised antibody developed by Scancell, using its novel anti-cancer GlyMab platform. This is one of five monoclonal antibodies currently in Scancell's antibody portfolio which provides a rich reservoir of potential products for its own in house clinical development and also for further deals," the firm explained.

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENMAB A/S 0.82% 2834 Delayed Quote.6.88%
SCANCELL HOLDINGS PLC 25.71% 16.5 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,98 M -5,62 M -5,62 M
Net cash 2022 18,3 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 107 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 88,3%
Managers and Directors
Lindy Gillian Durrant Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keith Green Secretary, Director-Finance & Administration
John C. Chiplin Executive Chairman
Robert Matthew Miller Medical Director
Fayaz Master Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANCELL HOLDINGS PLC-34.38%121
MODERNA, INC.-47.63%52 037
LONZA GROUP AG-34.32%37 080
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-36.36%33 489
SEAGEN INC.-16.52%23 803
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.49%23 507