Scancell Holdings PLC - Nottingham, England-based cancer immunotherapies developer - Presents data from first stage of Phase 2 Scope trial at 20th International Congress of the Society for Melanoma Research on Thursday. Trial investigates Scancell's SCIB1 vaccination combined with checkpoint inhibitors in advanced melanoma. Company reported mid-September that SCIB1 combined with CPIs showed an 82% objective response rate. Scope trial is currently in its second stage. Scancell says on Friday that in Cohort 1 nine responses were achieved earlier than expected, and probability of second-stage success is around 90% based on current data.

"This level of effectiveness in the combination setting has trailblazing potential for the ImmunoBody platform in further improving the survival rates in patients with unresectable melanoma," Scancell comments.

Current stock price: 12.20 pence, up 2.7% on Friday in London

12-month change: down 36%

