Scancell Holdings PLC - Nottingham, England-based cancer immunotherapies developer - Will focus on lead cancer vaccine assets SCIB1 and Modi-1 following encouraging data from clinical trials. Adds phase two single arm scope trial investigating the safety and tolerability of using SCIB1 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced melanoma is progressing well and notes a potential pathway for a registration trial. Adds it is fully funded to the second half of 2024 due to its increasing focus on the two clinical assets.
Current stock price: 13.30 pence, up 1.3% on Monday
12-month change: up 4.3%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
