Scancell Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is a developer of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The Company is building a pipeline of products by utilizing its four technology platforms: Moditope and ImmunoBody for vaccines and GlyMab and AvidiMab for antibodies. Its products pipeline includes Modi-1, Modi-2, SCIB1 & iSCIB1+, SCIB2 & iSCIB2, SCOV1 and SCOV2 (COVIDITY), as well as Anti-glycan antibodies. Modi-1, which targets citrullinated cancer antigens, is the first therapeutic vaccine candidate to emerge from Scancell's Moditope platform. Modi-2, which targets homocitrullinated cancer antigens, is the second therapeutic vaccine candidate from the Company's Moditope platform. SCIB1 is the lead product from its ImmunoBody immunotherapy platform, which identifies, attacks and destroys tumors. The COVIDITY program, focuses on the Company's COVID-19 vaccine candidates, SCOV1 and SCOV2.