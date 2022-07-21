Scandi Standard : Notice of EGM 2022

3
Item 8: Resolution on board fee to Paulo Gaspar
The nomination committee proposes an annual board fee for Paulo Gaspar of
SEK 360,000, to be reduced and paid out pro rata in relation to the period between the extraordinary general meeting and the annual general meeting 2023.
If the board resolves to increase the number of members of a board committee by one member, the fees for such work will be decided by the annual general meeting 2023.
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTES
At the date of this notice, the company has only issued ordinary shares and the total number shares and votes in the company amounts to 66,060,890. At the date of this notice, the company holds 733,726 own ordinary shares, representing 733,726 votes.
SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHT TO REQUEST INFORMATION
Shareholders that wish to request information pursuant to Chapter 7, section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act shall do so by submitting the request in writing by post to Scandi Standard AB (publ), Att. Scandi Standard EGM, P.O. Box 30174, SE-104 25 Stockholm or by email to the company at ir@scandistandard.com, by 12 August 2022, at the latest. The information will be made available at the company at Strandbergsgatan 55, SE-112 51 Stockholm and the company's website, www.scandistandard.com, by 17 August 2022, at the latest. Within the same time, the information will be sent free of charge to shareholders who so request and inform the company of their address. Such a request may be sent to Scandi Standard AB (publ), Att. Scandi Standard EGM, P.O. Box 30174, SE-104 25 Stockholm or by email to the company at ir@scandistandard.com.
DOCUMENTS
Documents that shall be made available prior to the extraordinary general meeting pursuant to the Swedish Companies Act will be made available at the company at Strandbergsgatan 55, SE-112 51 Stockholm and the company's website, www.scandistandard.com, not later than three weeks prior to the extraordinary general meeting. The documents will also be sent free of charge to shareholders who so request and inform the company of their address. Such a request may be sent to Scandi Standard AB (publ), Att. Scandi Standard EGM, P.O. Box 30174, SE-104 25 Stockholm or by email to the company at ir@scandistandard.com.
A share register reflecting the shareholdings in the company as of 12 August 2022 and voting registrations of shares registered in the name of a nominee made not later than on 16 August 2022 will be made available at the company at Strandbergsgatan 55, SE-112 51 Stockholm prior to the extraordinary general meeting.