Scandi Standard : Notice of EGM 2022

Approval of the agenda Election of one or two persons to attest the minutes Determination of whether the meeting was duly convened Resolution that the board of directors shall consist of seven members without deputies Election of Paulo Gaspar as a new member of the board of directors Resolution on board fee to Paulo Gaspar Closing of the meeting

PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

Item 1: Election of a chairman of the meeting

The nomination committee proposes that Advokat Björn Svensson is elected chairman of the meeting.

Item 2: Preparation and approval of the voting register

The board of directors proposes that the register prepared by the company based on the share register and the postal votes received by the company (and verified and approved by the persons that are elected to verify the minutes of the meeting) is approved as voting register for the meeting.

Item 4: Election of one or two persons to attest the minutes

The board of directors proposes that Andreas Hofmann (representing Investment AB Öresund) and Tove Cederborg (representing Lantmännen), or, if one or both of them are absent, any person or persons appointed by the board of directors, are elected to attest the minutes of the meeting.

The assignment to attest the minutes shall also include verifying the voting register and that the received postal votes are correctly reflected in the minutes.

Item 6: Resolution that the board of directors shall consist of seven members without deputies

The nomination committee proposes that the board of directors shall consist of seven members without deputies.

Item 7: Election of Paulo Gaspar as a new member of the board of directors

The nomination committee proposes that Paulo Gaspar is elected as a new member of the board of directors for the period until the close of the annual general meeting 2023.