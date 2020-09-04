Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Scandi Standard AB (publ)    SCST   SE0005999760

SCANDI STANDARD AB (PUBL)

(SCST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scandi Standard : strengthens its Group Management with strategic Supply Chain Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Scandi Standard has decided to strengthen the capabilities and focus on its Supply Chain management and has therefore created the new senior position Group Supply Chain Director. Recruited for the new position is Michael Budtz Berthelsen who joined the company in the beginning of September, as previously communicated in the report for the second quarter.

Scandi Standard is on a growth journey. The company has through strategic projects identified significant potential in optimizing the entire process from egg to finished products on the consumer's plate. To address the potential, a new senior position to drive improvement and efficiency across the value chain has been created.

- Scandi Standard has in its relatively short history grown into the market leader in the Nordic countries and Ireland. To strengthen our position, it is vital to have the right expertise and focus, which is why I am very pleased to have recruited Michael Budtz Berthelsen to Scandi Standard. His strong background within supply chain and logistics from the FMCG and food sectors will be a great addition to the company, says Leif Bergvall Hansen, Group CEO, Scandi Standard.

Michael Budtz Berthelsen has experience from well-known brands and companies such as Danish salmon and trout processor Vega Salmon AS, Norwegian FMCG company Scandza, Danish confectionary company Bisca and Danish brewer Carlsberg.

- Scandi Standard is uniquely positioned within its markets and I am happy to be joining the successful team on the journey forward. The food industry is a sector defined by innovation, complexity and forward drive, but it is also pivotal to solving the global sustainability challenges and key to optimizing the usage of some of the world's most critical resources. I am excited to contribute to the continued success with effective usage of resources across the value chain and markets, says Michael Budtz Berthelsen, Group Supply Chain Director.

The new Group Management took effect September 1st. All other positions in Group Management remain unchanged. The recruitment was previously communicated in the report for the second quarter under Events After the Quarter.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Heiberg, IR
ir@scandistandard.com

Heidi Wold, Group Communications Director
Heidi.wold@scandistandard.com, +46 706 30 58 17

Disclaimer

Scandi Standard AB published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 06:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SCANDI STANDARD AB (PUBL)
02:10aSCANDI STANDARD : strengthens its Group Management with strategic Supply Chain D..
PU
08/26SCANDI STANDARD (STO : SCST) Second quarter report 2020; Continued strong operat..
AQ
08/26SCANDI STANDARD : Second quarter report 2020
AQ
08/21SCANDI STANDARD : Invitation to second quarter presentation
AQ
05/18SCANDI STANDARD PUBL : Allotment of shares under LTIP 2017 and subsequent sales ..
AQ
05/15SCANDI STANDARD PUBL : Resolutions at the annual general meeting in Scandi Stand..
AQ
05/08SCANDI STANDARD PUBL : - Invitation to first quarter presentation
AQ
04/16SCANDI STANDARD PUBL : (SCST SS) - 2019 Annual report
AQ
04/14SCANDI STANDARD PUBL : Notice of annual general meeting in Scandi Standard AB (p..
AQ
04/14SCANDI STANDARD PUBL : (SCST SS) - Q1 2020 Trading update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 004 M 1 146 M 1 146 M
Net income 2020 282 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net Debt 2020 2 110 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 3,42%
Capitalization 4 750 M 542 M 544 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart SCANDI STANDARD AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Scandi Standard AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANDI STANDARD AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 82,00 SEK
Last Close Price 72,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leif Bergvall Hansen Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Per Harkjær Chairman
Per Alan Jensen Chief Operating Officer
Julia Lagerqvist Chief Financial Officer
Michael Parker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANDI STANDARD AB (PUBL)-2.69%542
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.106.17%29 017
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION13.03%27 515
TYSON FOODS, INC.-32.29%22 453
WH GROUP LIMITED-16.15%12 821
JBS SA-14.69%11 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group