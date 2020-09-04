Scandi Standard : strengthens its Group Management with strategic Supply Chain Director

Scandi Standard has decided to strengthen the capabilities and focus on its Supply Chain management and has therefore created the new senior position Group Supply Chain Director. Recruited for the new position is Michael Budtz Berthelsen who joined the company in the beginning of September, as previously communicated in the report for the second quarter.

Scandi Standard is on a growth journey. The company has through strategic projects identified significant potential in optimizing the entire process from egg to finished products on the consumer's plate. To address the potential, a new senior position to drive improvement and efficiency across the value chain has been created.

- Scandi Standard has in its relatively short history grown into the market leader in the Nordic countries and Ireland. To strengthen our position, it is vital to have the right expertise and focus, which is why I am very pleased to have recruited Michael Budtz Berthelsen to Scandi Standard. His strong background within supply chain and logistics from the FMCG and food sectors will be a great addition to the company, says Leif Bergvall Hansen, Group CEO, Scandi Standard.

Michael Budtz Berthelsen has experience from well-known brands and companies such as Danish salmon and trout processor Vega Salmon AS, Norwegian FMCG company Scandza, Danish confectionary company Bisca and Danish brewer Carlsberg.

- Scandi Standard is uniquely positioned within its markets and I am happy to be joining the successful team on the journey forward. The food industry is a sector defined by innovation, complexity and forward drive, but it is also pivotal to solving the global sustainability challenges and key to optimizing the usage of some of the world's most critical resources. I am excited to contribute to the continued success with effective usage of resources across the value chain and markets, says Michael Budtz Berthelsen, Group Supply Chain Director.

The new Group Management took effect September 1st. All other positions in Group Management remain unchanged. The recruitment was previously communicated in the report for the second quarter under Events After the Quarter.

