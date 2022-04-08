Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    SHOT   SE0007640156

SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(SHOT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/08 05:32:29 am EDT
42.04 SEK   +1.26%
04/06Notice to annual general meeting in Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ)
AQ
04/06Scandic Hotels Group AB Announces Annual Dividend
CI
04/05Scandic Kiruna first commercial enterprise to open in new city center
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Scandic Hotels : Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the first quarter 2022

04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

April 8, 2022

Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the first quarter 2022

Scandic Hotels Group will present its interim report for the first quarter 2022 in a webcast at 9.00 CET on April 27, 2022. The report will be published at 7.30 CET on the same day.

Scandic's President & CEO Jens Mathiesen will present the report together with CFO Åsa Wirén in a webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 09:00 CET

Location: Webcast and telephone conference

Telephone numbers: SE: +46 8 505 583 53 UK: +44 333 3009 262

Please call in 5 minutes before the start.

You can view the webcast at www.scandichotelsgroup.com.The interim report and the presentation slides will also be available on the website.

Please join us to listen and ask questions.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Vikström, Director Investor Relations, Scandic Hotels Group Email: henrik.vikstrom@scandichotels.com

Phone: +46 709 52 80 06

About Scandic Hotels Group

Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic countries with more than 280 hotels, in operation and under development, in more than 130 destinations. The company is the leader when it comes to integrating sustainability in all operations and its award-winning Design for All concept ensures that Scandic hotels are accessible to everyone. Well loved by guests and employees, the Scandic Friends loyalty program is the largest in the Nordic hotel industry and the company is one of the most attractive employers in the region. Scandic Hotels is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.scandichotelsgroup.com

Disclaimer

Scandic Hotels Group AB published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
