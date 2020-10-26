Log in
SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(SHOT)
Scandic Hotels : Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the third quarter 2020

10/26/2020 | 03:45am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

October 26, 2020

Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the third quarter 2020

Scandic Hotels Group will present its interim report for the third quarter 2020 in a webcast at 9.00 CET on November 3, 2020. The report will be published at 7.30 CET on the same day.

Scandic's President & CEO Jens Mathiesen will present the report together with CFO Jan Johansson in a webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 09:00 CET

Location: Webcast and telephone conference

Telephone numbers: SE: +46850558368, UK: +443333009031

Please call in 5 minutes before the start.

You can view the webcast at scandichotelsgroup.com. The interim report and the presentation slides will also be available on the website.

Please join us to listen and ask questions.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Vikström, Director Investor Relations, Scandic Hotels Group

Email: henrik.vikstrom@scandichotels.com

Phone: +46 709 52 80 06

About Scandic Hotels Group

Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic countries with more than 280 hotels, in operation and under development, in more than 130 destinations. The company is the leader when it comes to integrating sustainability in all operations and its award-winning Design for All concept ensures that Scandic hotels are accessible to everyone. Well loved by guests and employees, the Scandic Friends loyalty program is the largest in the Nordic hotel industry and the company is one of the most attractive employers in the region. Scandic Hotels is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.scandichotelsgroup.com

Disclaimer

Scandic Hotels Group AB published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 07:44:00 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 8 503 M 969 M 969 M
Net income 2020 -5 461 M -622 M -622 M
Net Debt 2020 31 456 M 3 585 M 3 585 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,61x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 4 663 M 532 M 531 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,25x
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 6 612
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,97 SEK
Last Close Price 24,38 SEK
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Jacob Mathiesen President & Chief Executive Officer
Per Georg Braathen Chairman
Jan Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Ann Hellenius Chief Information Officer
Grant David Hearn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB (PUBL)-67.08%532
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED8.73%13 502
WHITBREAD PLC-42.69%6 252
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-8.88%5 499
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.82%5 080
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-16.65%4 877
