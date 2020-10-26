Scandic Hotels : Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the third quarter 2020

PRESS RELEASE

October 26, 2020

Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the third quarter 2020

Scandic Hotels Group will present its interim report for the third quarter 2020 in a webcast at 9.00 CET on November 3, 2020. The report will be published at 7.30 CET on the same day.

Scandic's President & CEO Jens Mathiesen will present the report together with CFO Jan Johansson in a webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 09:00 CET

Location: Webcast and telephone conference

Telephone numbers: SE: +46850558368, UK: +443333009031

Please call in 5 minutes before the start.

You can view the webcast at scandichotelsgroup.com. The interim report and the presentation slides will also be available on the website.

Please join us to listen and ask questions.

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Vikström, Director Investor Relations, Scandic Hotels Group

Email: henrik.vikstrom@scandichotels.com

Phone: +46 709 52 80 06

About Scandic Hotels Group

Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic countries with more than 280 hotels, in operation and under development, in more than 130 destinations. The company is the leader when it comes to integrating sustainability in all operations and its award-winning Design for All concept ensures that Scandic hotels are accessible to everyone. Well loved by guests and employees, the Scandic Friends loyalty program is the largest in the Nordic hotel industry and the company is one of the most attractive employers in the region. Scandic Hotels is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.scandichotelsgroup.com